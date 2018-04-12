Former NYP sports writer Bart Hubbuch calls for every gun owner to be hanged

Bart Hubbuch is a former sports columnist for the New York Post (Oct. 2007 to Jan. 2017), who was fired for his tweet @BartHubbuch comparing the inauguration of President Trump to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

Since January 2018, Hubbuch is the “managing partner” of Clearfield Wealth Management LLC in the greater New York City area. The company is so obscure I can’t find it on the Internet.

Hubbuch is also a dangerous, violent man.

On April 5, 2018, he tweeted:

“I advocate that every gun owner be hanged.”

Hubbuch has since deleted that tweet, but not before Alana Mastrangelo @ARmastrangelo retweeted it:

Report Bart Hubbuch to the FBI:

