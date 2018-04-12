Former NYP sports writer Bart Hubbuch calls for every gun owner to be hanged

Posted on April 12, 2018 by | 3 Comments

Bart Hubbuch is a former sports columnist for the New York Post (Oct. 2007 to Jan. 2017), who was fired for his tweet @BartHubbuch comparing the inauguration of President Trump to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

Since January 2018, Hubbuch is the “managing partner” of Clearfield Wealth Management LLC in the greater New York City area. The company is so obscure I can’t find it on the Internet.

Hubbuch is also a dangerous, violent man.

On April 5, 2018, he tweeted:

“I advocate that every gun owner be hanged.”

Hubbuch has since deleted that tweet, but not before Alana Mastrangelo @ARmastrangelo retweeted it:

Report Bart Hubbuch to the FBI:

H/t FOTM‘s MomOfIV

See also:

This entry was posted in Culture War, Donald Trump, Evil, FBI, gun control, Gun Control/2nd Amendment, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Media, social media, Terrorism, United States, US Presidents and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

3 responses to “Former NYP sports writer Bart Hubbuch calls for every gun owner to be hanged

  1. DCG | April 12, 2018 at 12:09 pm | Reply

    As usual, anti-gun advocates offer nothing constructive to gun violence solutions. Advocating against violence with more violence is….well, liberal logic for ‘ya.

    Liked by 2 people

  2. Lana | April 12, 2018 at 12:09 pm | Reply

    Hymmmmm, he looks suspiciously like George Zimmer from the Men’s Wearhouse..

    Liked by 2 people

  3. truckjunkie | April 12, 2018 at 12:13 pm | Reply

    So-using THAT logic,every ROPE owner should be SHOT,right? (sarc)

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s