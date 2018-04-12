Former NYP sports writer Bart Hubbuch calls for every gun owner to be hanged

Bart Hubbuch is a former sports columnist for the New York Post (Oct. 2007 to Jan. 2017), who was fired for his tweet @BartHubbuch comparing the inauguration of President Trump to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.
Since January 2018, Hubbuch is the “managing partner” of Clearfield Wealth Management LLC in the greater New York City area. The company is so obscure I can’t find it on the Internet.
Hubbuch is also a dangerous, violent man.
On April 5, 2018, he tweeted:
“I advocate that every gun owner be hanged.”
Hubbuch has since deleted that tweet, but not before Alana Mastrangelo @ARmastrangelo retweeted it:
Report Bart Hubbuch to the FBI:
H/t FOTM‘s MomOfIV
As usual, anti-gun advocates offer nothing constructive to gun violence solutions. Advocating against violence with more violence is….well, liberal logic for ‘ya.
Hymmmmm, he looks suspiciously like George Zimmer from the Men’s Wearhouse..
So-using THAT logic,every ROPE owner should be SHOT,right? (sarc)
