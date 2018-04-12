The Totalitarian Left: CA SB1424 will criminalize the spreading of ‘fake news’

The California state government has gone from radical Left to full-tilt totalitarian.

CA State Senator Richard Pan (D), who introduced mandatory vaccines into law via SB 277 in 2015, has introduced another anti-freedom bill, SB 1424, which will ban web sites, social media and even email that spread “untrue,” “misleading” or “false” information, whatever that means.

In effect, SB 1424 will criminalize anyone who dare question the government’s and MSM’s “official” narratives, our First Amendment right to freedom of speech be damned.

Below is the full text of SB 1424:

An act to amend Section 1103 of the Commercial Code, relating to commercial law. An act to add Title 14.5 (commencing with Section 3085) to Part 4 of Division 3 of the Civil Code, relating to the Internet.

Existing law prohibits a person, among others, from making or disseminating in any advertising device, or in any manner or means whatever, including over the Internet, any statement concerning real or personal property or services that is untrue or misleading, as specified.

This bill would require any person who operates a social media, as defined, Internet Web site with a physical presence in California to develop a strategic plan to verify news stories shared on its Web site. The bill would require the plan to include, among other things, a plan to mitigate the spread of false information through news stories, the utilization of fact-checkers to verify news stories, providing outreach to social media users, and placing a warning on a news story containing false information.

Bill Text

The people of the State of California do enact as follows:

SECTION 1.

Title 14.5 (commencing with Section 3085) is added to Part 4 of Division 3 of the Civil Code, to read:

TITLE 14.5. False Information Strategic Plans

3085.

(a) Any person who operates a social media Internet Web site with physical presence in California shall develop a strategic plan to verify news stories shared on its Internet Web site.

(b) The strategic plan shall include, but is not limited to, all of the following:

(1) A plan to mitigate the spread of false information through news stories.

(2) The utilization of fact-checkers to verify news stories.

(3) Providing outreach to social media users regarding news stories containing false information.

(4) Placing a warning on a news story containing false information.

(c) As used in this section, “social media” means an electronic service or account, or electronic content, including, but not limited to, videos, still photographs, blogs, video blogs, podcasts, instant and text messages, email, online services or accounts, or Internet Web site profiles or locations.

