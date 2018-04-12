The Totalitarian Left: CA SB1424 will criminalize the spreading of ‘fake news’

The California state government has gone from radical Left to full-tilt totalitarian.

CA State Senator Richard Pan (D), who introduced mandatory vaccines into law via SB 277 in 2015, has introduced another anti-freedom bill, SB 1424, which will ban web sites, social media and even email that spread “untrue,” “misleading” or “false” information, whatever that means.

In effect, SB 1424 will criminalize anyone who dare question the government’s and MSM’s “official” narratives, our First Amendment right to freedom of speech be damned.

Below is the full text of SB 1424:

An act to amend Section 1103 of the Commercial Code, relating to commercial law. An act to add Title 14.5 (commencing with Section 3085) to Part 4 of Division 3 of the Civil Code, relating to the Internet.

Existing law prohibits a person, among others, from making or disseminating in any advertising device, or in any manner or means whatever, including over the Internet, any statement concerning real or personal property or services that is untrue or misleading, as specified.

This bill would require any person who operates a social media, as defined, Internet Web site with a physical presence in California to develop a strategic plan to verify news stories shared on its Web site. The bill would require the plan to include, among other things, a plan to mitigate the spread of false information through news stories, the utilization of fact-checkers to verify news stories, providing outreach to social media users, and placing a warning on a news story containing false information.

The Uniform Commercial Code generally regulates commercial transactions, and is intended to be liberally construed and applied to promote its underlying purposes and policies, which include simplifying, clarifying, and modernizing the law governing commercial transactions.

This bill would make nonsubstantive changes to that law.

Bill Text

The people of the State of California do enact as follows:

SECTION 1.

Title 14.5 (commencing with Section 3085) is added to Part 4 of Division 3 of the Civil Code, to read:

TITLE 14.5. False Information Strategic Plans

3085.
(a) Any person who operates a social media Internet Web site with physical presence in California shall develop a strategic plan to verify news stories shared on its Internet Web site.

(b) The strategic plan shall include, but is not limited to, all of the following:
(1) A plan to mitigate the spread of false information through news stories.
(2) The utilization of fact-checkers to verify news stories.
(3) Providing outreach to social media users regarding news stories containing false information.
(4) Placing a warning on a news story containing false information.
(c) As used in this section, “social media” means an electronic service or account, or electronic content, including, but not limited to, videos, still photographs, blogs, video blogs, podcasts, instant and text messages, email, online services or accounts, or Internet Web site profiles or locations.

SECTION 1.Section 1103 of the Commercial Code is amended to read:

1103.(a)This code shall be liberally construed and applied to promote its underlying purposes and policies, which are all of the following:

(1)To simplify, clarify, and modernize the law governing commercial transactions.

(2)To permit the continued expansion of commercial practices through custom, usage, and agreement of the parties.

(3)To make uniform the law among the various jurisdictions.

(b)Unless displaced by the particular provisions of this code, the principles of law and equity, including the law merchant and the law relative to capacity to contract, principal and agent, estoppel, fraud, misrepresentation, duress, coercion, mistake, bankruptcy, and other validating or invalidating cause supplement its provisions.

Note that nowhere in SB 1424 are the words “untrue,” “misleading” and “false information” defined.

Richard Pan, 52, represents California’s 6th Senate district, which encompasses parts of Sacramento and Yolo counties in northern California. A pediatrician by trade, which he continues to practice while being state senator, Pan was born in NYC to immigrants parents from Taiwan.

His contact information:

Address: State Capitol, Room 5114, Sacramento, CA 95814
Phone: (916) 651-4006
Fax: (916) 651-4906
Email: http://sd06.senate.ca.gov/contact/email

H/t FOTM‘s MomOfIV and Lana

~Eowyn

17 responses to “The Totalitarian Left: CA SB1424 will criminalize the spreading of ‘fake news’

  1. Brian Heinz | April 12, 2018 at 7:16 am | Reply

    This is how it starts and how soon will other states follow to hush up the masses. We are in the fight for our lives,rights,children,and religious liberty.
    We must fight this on every front we can if one gets by it’s the slippy slope we do not want to start down. OMG is this Germany 1932 or what?

  2. Alma | April 12, 2018 at 7:17 am | Reply

    You don’t say! First hand California needs to get rid of the criminals from within and that starts with MOONBEAM BROWN.

  3. MomOfIV | April 12, 2018 at 7:21 am | Reply

    ugh, dick pan is beyond reprehensible….essentially, whatever the govt says will be “truth” even when they lie and they lie about 92% of the time…essentially, govt is “fake news” with a god complex.

  4. Anonymous | April 12, 2018 at 7:25 am | Reply

    Bill Ayers is proud…

  5. Philip | April 12, 2018 at 7:25 am | Reply

    So California nows has a Propaganda Minister from China. I guess all the News services are out of business. Wonder how soon this will be apealed. Someone needs to give Rep. Pan a copy of the Constitution.

    • anon | April 12, 2018 at 8:47 am | Reply

      I wonder how many generations his family been in the US… ? Some of the newcomers don’t really get the ideas of freedom, due process, etc for example john yoo who signed into effect the waterboarding torture law during the bush era…

  7. tricolorro1 | April 12, 2018 at 8:31 am | Reply

    We need a ‘People’s Bill’ to Ban & Remove ALL Senators, Representatives, Every Politician that violates the Constitution, is a member of the Communist Party, has sworn an Oath to the British Crown, adheres to an Ideology that seeks the overthrow of the United States.

  8. tricolorro1 | April 12, 2018 at 8:44 am | Reply

    I left out but now am adding, Dual-Nationality to the list. There should not be ANY Politicians with Dual-Nationality.

    • Auntie Lulu | April 12, 2018 at 9:36 am | Reply

      tricolorro1 . . . . I whole heartedly agree with all the points you have made. I am left wondering just how many of those who sit in Congress actually have Dual Citizenship? It truly is appalling that so many of the people in Washington DC did not give any credence to our Constitution .

  9. AvaJ | April 12, 2018 at 9:11 am | Reply

    This one is also a vaccine legislation pusher and a coward when questioned.

    He needs a thousand injections…

    • Auntie Lulu | April 12, 2018 at 9:39 am | Reply

      AvaJ . . . . This is just unconscionable. Here he is a doctor, and a legislator, which evidently makes him think he is equal to God. Why doesn’t he just go back to being a Pediatrician?

