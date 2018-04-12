Bank of America to stop lending to some makers of “military” firearms

Know thy enemies of the Second Amendment.
From Yahoo (via Reuters): Bank of America Corp plans to stop lending to companies that make military-style firearms for civilians, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, making it the second major U.S. lender to address gun sales after the Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead in February.
The company is in discussions with a few manufacturers who make military-style firearms for civilians, Bank of America’s vice chairman, Anne Finucane, told the news agency in an interview.
“It is not our intent to underwrite or finance military style firearms on a go-forward basis,” she said.
A spokesman for Bank of America declined to comment on the report.
Last month, Citigroup Inc added restrictions on firearm sales for new retail sector clients, requiring them to sell firearms only to customers who passed a background check, restricting sales for buyers under 21, and not sell so-called bump stocks or high-capacity magazines.
The second-deadliest shooting at a U.S. public school re-ignited the long-running national debate over gun rights, pitting many of the students who survived the Feb. 14 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, against powerful gun rights groups like the National Rifle Association.
See also:
- WH petition to replace gun control Citigroup/Citibank as provider of credit cards to U.S. govt
- Supreme Court ruled in 2008 that Second Amendment applies to individuals, not militias, and may include military weapons
- Demorats propose ban on assault weapons
- Media Hogg hardest hit: NRA sees a huge surge in membership interest
DCG
I have long since sold any BoA stock that I owned and have never been a customer because of their anti-2A stance.
“Speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.” Geo. Orwell
LikeLiked by 2 people
I fell sick about 9yrs ago from a Tick Bite, unable to work and dead against any type of Social Svc, The Soldiers Sailors and Marines Fund helped me out with weekly checks till I got back on my feet. Their checks were drawn from Bank of America, each time I cashed one of their checks they charged me $6.00 and took my thumbprint. I’ve not liked or used them since then, they should be called The Bank of UnAmerica.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is anyone going to connect, in that Ferrell video, the last stage, or red, alchemical transformation of that man, covered with dirt to represent a new soulless earth-bound man-kind fashioned by a Satanic priesthood, with the third red/dirt mural in B of A hdqtrs? It depicts a new man-kind, asleep in the earth, that scientists, here depicted as workers with idealized tools of light, will create and so forever end that idea that man was created by a God and with a supernatural soul. The middle B of A mural, for example, and years ago, depicts translucent male and female figures being whirled together to create a sexless being, foreshadowed by today’s transgender experiments with chemicals that can bring awkward approximations about, although in the future done epigenetically with chemicals in the womb with sex-or-no-sex determined as needed by elitist diktat. The first B of A mural depicts money-magic financier types deciding on the new man-kind, here depicted as a dutiful child awaiting orders, and all with the nonchalance as if they were overseeing a construction project, not to mention the Satanist elite’s total, no-choice control over human procreation, depicted by a caged female connected to several laboratory drips altering the DNA of the child in her womb. Such fine people at B of A and Hollywood. Anyway, all that’s just my take after reading what vigilantcitizen had to say some years back, but I think we can all agree on the almost inconceivable evil these murals and that video depict.
On a lighter note, notice how that vice chairwoman says “go-forward basis” as if in that context she might otherwise be misunderstood to be speaking about the past. Well, maybe it’s not so funny. I doubt she’s the moron she appears to be, going by her photos, so it’s more like yet another example of that empty bureaucratese we can sneer at as pretentious drivel yet unintentionally symbolizes the utterly unmerited preferment and wealth of our insanely evil elites whose evil we can point out but do nothing about. Or, is this mainly a spiritual war we can definitely win with prayer?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seem every time the left hits an emotional high all the stupids jump on the ban wagon to strike back at gun owners. So again as I do in many cases BOYCOTT them if enough do it hurts there bottom line. So if your that stupid you don’t need our money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does Bank of America or Citigroup lend money for any Planned Parenthood facilities? If so, they are accomplices of those who murder countless children in cold blood on a daily basis. Are they going to continue lending to them?
LikeLiked by 1 person