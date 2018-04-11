Will Ferrell performs Satanic ritual on live TV

Actor/comedian Will Ferrell, 50, is a Hollywood success, with an estimated net worth of $100 million.
In 2011, Ferrell and other Hollywood stars (including Pamela Anderson) attended the annual gala of the Museum of Contemporary Art, in which participants simulated cannibalism by eating cakes molded into life-size images of “spirit cooking” artist Marina Abramovic and pop singer Debbie Harry.
The long dining tables had holes cut out, from which popped the heads of staffers.
On April 3, 2018, Ferrell appeared on an obscure talk show, the Chris Gethard Show, which began in 2011 on the public-access Manhattan Neighborhood Network and, after 7 years, now airs on cable truTV. (Like you, I’ve never heard of the Chris Gethard Show. Nor have I ever watched or even known about truTV.)
From TruTV:
In Season 3, episode 19, “Executive Producer, Will Ferrell performs a cleansing over Chris with a mission to achieve monumental show ratings success.”
The episode begins with Ferrell chatting with a caller, making non sequitur references to “pizza” — the pedophile code-word for young girls.
Then comes the satanic ritual.
Gethard is stripped down to his shorts, and drinks a disgusting fecal-colored liquid. Minions in hooded body suits smear blood on his torso and face. Then the minions throw dirt on Gethard.
Ferrell asks the masked and hooded audience to repeat after him:
“You are nothing! Increase the numbers! This is not art!”
Ferrell orders Gethard to step up to a mirror and say “I love you, emu.”
Gethard is lying on the ground. The minions drag him up, as someone screams “Bring him to daddy!”.
Ferrell grabs Gethard’s head and lifts him up, saying, “Come up, my child. Come up.” Pointing to his chest, Ferrell says, “Suckle from my womb. This is the milk of strong, consistent high ratings.”
There is nothing funny about Ferrell’s skit.
It was a satanic ritual, disguised as a comedy skit.
~Eowyn
They’re all one brick short of a full barbeque.
Jew Ferrell is not a nice man. A few years ago he did a skit involving his daughter Grace, who was around 2 years old, maybe younger. The skit had Grace playing the “landlady from Hell” part, in which she swore at her tenants while demanding money from them, telling them to hurry because, in her words, “I gotta get my drink on!”
And this is just the child abuse he’s willing to reveal to the public!
Why? How on earth can this be entertaining or even meaningful in any way. Sick is what I call it. Out of all the things you could have a gala/benefit on, this would not make the list.
At one time I kind of liked Ferrell’s movie Elf, then he did the thing that some called hilarious of having a little girl saying filthy words on video. Dispicable.
Now we watch nothing of his.
Hollywood keeps shooting itself in the foot. They haven’t caught on yet.
I knew there was some underlying reason I am revulsed by Will Ferrell. This explains it.
That man has enough mold on his brain to produce a quart of penicillin.
PSA: there’s a VERY talented up-and-coming Christian comedian named John Crist whose material is amazing. He does mostly observational comedy about silly things Christians do, especially how ridiculous Millennials (he is one) are. And his jokes are never at another’s expense; he doesn’t pick on people. He laughs with Christians, not at them. Most comedy is evil, so it’s so refreshing to have found this wonderful, upstanding young man who knows how to craft the laughs. I’ll post some YouTube videos in a moment.
Here ya go, just to get you started. If you don’t laugh out loud at least a couple of times, I don’t think we can be friends ;-P
The first video’s “More water references”. LOL!
I worked for a couple of years in the Christian music industry. I’ve had a hard time enjoying new Christian songs since. I wish this video weren’t true.
Haha one more. This one’s short, sweet, and has a hilarious surprise ending:
Sickos.
now more than ever:
