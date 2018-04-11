Will Ferrell performs Satanic ritual on live TV

Actor/comedian Will Ferrell, 50, is a Hollywood success, with an estimated net worth of $100 million.

In 2011, Ferrell and other Hollywood stars (including Pamela Anderson) attended the annual gala of the Museum of Contemporary Art, in which participants simulated cannibalism by eating cakes molded into life-size images of “spirit cooking” artist Marina Abramovic and pop singer Debbie Harry.

The long dining tables had holes cut out, from which popped the heads of staffers.

On April 3, 2018, Ferrell appeared on an obscure talk show, the Chris Gethard Show, which began in 2011 on the public-access Manhattan Neighborhood Network and, after 7 years, now airs on cable truTV. (Like you, I’ve never heard of the Chris Gethard Show. Nor have I ever watched or even known about truTV.)

In Season 3, episode 19, “Executive Producer, Will Ferrell performs a cleansing over Chris with a mission to achieve monumental show ratings success.”

The episode begins with Ferrell chatting with a caller, making non sequitur references to “pizza” — the pedophile code-word for young girls.

Then comes the satanic ritual.

Gethard is stripped down to his shorts, and drinks a disgusting fecal-colored liquid. Minions in hooded body suits smear blood on his torso and face. Then the minions throw dirt on Gethard.

Ferrell asks the masked and hooded audience to repeat after him:

“You are nothing! Increase the numbers! This is not art!”

Ferrell orders Gethard to step up to a mirror and say “I love you, emu.”

Gethard is lying on the ground. The minions drag him up, as someone screams “Bring him to daddy!”.

Ferrell grabs Gethard’s head and lifts him up, saying, “Come up, my child. Come up.” Pointing to his chest, Ferrell says, “Suckle from my womb. This is the milk of strong, consistent high ratings.”

There is nothing funny about Ferrell’s skit.

It was a satanic ritual, disguised as a comedy skit.

~Eowyn