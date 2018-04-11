Wednesday Funny: CT Democrat gubernatorial candidate dragged off by police

Liberals really are mentally ill!
Lee Whitnum, a Democrat, 58, declared herself a candidate in Connecticut’s gubernatorial race and filed the necessary paper work more than a year ago.
On Monday, April 9, 2018, the Brookfield Democratic Town Committee held a gubernatorial candidates debate at Brookfield High School.
Whitnum was told she was not welcome by Laura Orban, the chair of the Brookfield Democratic Town Committee.
But Whitnum showed up anyway and refused leave.
She said in a statement: “I had every right to be at that debate. I am a declared candidate for governor. My paperwork was filed more than a year ago. I told them I would be attending.” (NBC Connecticut)
First, Whitnum clung to her desk, even though all the other candidates had left the stage.
Then, Whitnum threw herself onto the floor.
It took three police officers to drag Whitnum off the stage.
Whitnum was charged with second-degree breach of peace and simple trespass. She was released on a $500 bond is scheduled to appear in court on April 19.
Here’s the video:
Some comments from viewers of the YouTube video:
“You’re never getting elected you fucking lunatic. 5 previous arrests, 3 failed bids for office. Id say you’ve gotten your 3 strikes, you’re out bitch!”
“Lol soooo we have the ex con, the guy that bankrupted Hartford, a clown, and a crazy running for governor?? I bet one of them gets in too!! 😂”
“Lee Whitnum …my two year old used to pull this crap. He’s twelve now and knows better. You are a grown woman. There is absolutely no excuse for adults to behave like this. Thanks for the vote of confidence that democrats are getting their act together. SMFH. I’m going independent. Something is seriously wrong with you Whitnum.”
In 2013, Whitnum was arrested for stalking a judge. (Stamford Advocate)
Ha Ha Ha!!!! Great Gif!!! Good job Dr.! She’s a Megalomaniac!
The guy siting just to the left of her is the infamous Joe Ganim, he just did 7 years in Federal Prison for Bribery, Extortion, Etc. He got Re-Elected as Bridgeport’s Mayor, now running for Governor of Ct..Even he got up and distanced himself from the maniac. He also recently, on 1/3/2018 got stopped by Ct. State Police for doing over 100mph on the Interstate Hwy., He’s a good kid too!
Seems like the ideal canidate, not sure why all the resistance to her. Resist we much!!
I do not keep up on CT politics, but if this is true — ““Lol soooo we have the ex con, the guy that bankrupted Hartford, a clown, and a crazy running for governor?? I bet one of them gets in too!! — seems to me CT and America has fallen and will never get up.
All you need to know about her public humiliation is that Lee Whitnum has been a heroically outspoken critic of Israel and its American fifth column for years. (See “Lee Whitnum vs. the Jews” by Cindy Mindel, CT Jewiseh Ledger, 4/12/12.) I wish I had her courage to stand on street corners with signs calling for AIPAC to be registered as a foreign agent. For that I could overlook a lot of the liberal do-goodism that brings about the opposite effect. After all, more wars for Israel will destroy America and make the rest irrelevant.
Are readers here familiar with quaint little Brookfield? The idea that a Laura Orban might be head of the local Democratic Party Committee should stop Republicans dead in their tracks as well. We get the RINO, Israeli lickspittle candidates we do because this tiny minority of American-hating aliens leverage themselves decisively by going to ALL our local party meetings, including the Republican, and by going to every school board meeting promoting the teaching of five-year-olds about anal sex and masturbation, for example, and we don’t.
The “right’s” litmus test, support Israel or you arent a conservative and you are is nazi…
Drives me crazy
Does she have a moral right to be included? This post re: her outspokenness re: the Rogue State of Israel( and their DUAL ISRAELI PIMPS in our Congress) deserves some more attention to the details
