Pennsylvania teachers given baseball bats to remind them to fight back against school shooters

From Daily Mail: A Pennsylvania school district has given its teachers small wooden baseball bats as a reminder to fight a school shooter with any weapon available should other options fail.
Superintendent William Hall of the Millcreek Township School District near Erie, Pennsylvania, said that the distribution of the 16-inch bats on Monday was primarily symbolic, but the district did want to have a ‘consistent tool’ for all teachers should they need to fight and attacker.
Hall told the Erie Times-News that the mini baseball bats were handed out to the approximately 500 teachers employed by the district’s elementary, middle and high school teachers during a training session on how to respond to school shootings.
Hall said the district’s revised school shooting response plan puts more emphasis on options other than ‘hiding and waiting.’
The president of the local teachers union said he supports the move — ‘It’s to make people comfortable with the idea that they can attack and not simply go into hard lockdown and just hide, as we’d been told in our training up to this point,’ Jon Cacchione, president of the Millcreek Education Association told the Erie Times-News.
The district spent about $1,800 buying 600 mini baseball bats. In addition to those given out during the training session, bats will be put inside offices and other school areas.
Millcreek Township School District has also been taking additional security measures at school entrances.
In March, another Pennsylvania district said it was arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks.
Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel said the five-gallon buckets of river stones would be kept in classroom closets. As part of their active shooter training, students and teachers were meant to use the rocks to help defend themselves and fight back against intruders who entered classrooms.
DCG
I am dumbfounded by the people living in Pennsylvania, first they arm some schools with buckets of rocks . . . now some teachers are given mini baseball bats. Is it something in their water? How can you breed people of this much diminished capacity . . . it certainly backs up the assumption that we have always thought–liberalism truly is a mental disorder! I equate arming folks in schools with either rocks, or mini bats as bring a butter knife to a gun fight! How lame is that!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Once again…Our tax dollars hard at work. unlike buckets of rocks, they’ll make good fire wood once Bats are banned.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What happened to puking and peeing? Oh, I guess that’s “rape exclusive”. These people are completely insane. In my opinion, carrying a gun would be the smartest thing to do. On the other hand, if it wasn’t for these drills I wouldn’t worry about it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why don’t the school district stop messing around provide adequate security….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Louisville Slugger vs Smith & Wesson. This just doesn’t seem like a fair fight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, its suicide for idiots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Give them to the superintendent and the school principle and tell them if there is an incident and they don’t get their licks in, they’re fired. Leftism is cancer of the mind and spirit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If I didn’t know better, I would say these mental midgets are actually inviting some nutburger to come shoot up their school so they can finally get the gun control they want. I do know better…I think this is exactly what they want! Mini bats? They can’t even get full-size bats? Nobody could be this utterly stupid.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Of course this is part of the Psyop. There simply are not that many nut jobs out there looking to shoot up a school. In fact, we didn’t have any until they started this drill business to disarm us.
The last “real” one was in Austin Texas. That was a while ago. They want us to walk around with this thought in our heads day and night. That’s how it works.
If we had that many nuts I’d have to say we were doing something wrong and it has nothing to do with guns. If we can’t protect kids in school who are we? A school is about the safest environment there is in public. This is all a show.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, let’s see .. the “deliberate dumbing down of America” began in earnest back in the early 1960s, so yes, they are this utterly stupid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DCG, when I saw that on FoxNews this morning I had to pick up my jaw from the floor. I’m sure that glorified billy club is what they want the citizens to use in defense against a rogue government. Sheep with little clubs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually, the bucket of rocks idea isn’t completely moronic so long as its implemented in high schools where the kids are strong enough to throw them, throwing rocks becomes a part of their physical education, each kid has his own bucket of rocks and there’s not yet a better plan put in place… And this basic idea would work even better at sporting events, at least to ensure that football players don’t disrespect our flag.
LikeLiked by 2 people