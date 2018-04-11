Agenda-driven media promotes the worst fear: “I’m a Holocaust survivor – Trump’s America feels like Germany before Nazis took over”

Hyperbole much?
When I was on Facebook and Obama was re-elected, proggies were telling conservatives to calm down. They said, “We survived eight years of Bush, you’ll survive eight years of Obama.”
Apparently now we are facing the next Holocaust…
From Yahoo (via Newsweek): Stephen B. Jacobs has a warning from the past for America today: It’s happening again.
At 79 years old he is among the youngest of the Holocaust survivors still alive. But Jacobs can remember life in the Nazi concentration camp at Buchenwald; what the Nazis did to him, his family, his friends.
He worries about what’s happening right now in America, where he has lived and prospered since arriving a couple of years after Buchenwald’s liberation on April 11, 1945.
The American far-right appears emboldened since the election of President Donald Trump, who led an inflammatory, nationalist campaign. Since then, clashes like the one in Charlottesville are becoming almost commonplace(really, where?).
“Things just go from bad to worse every day,” Jacobs, a successful New York architect who designed the Holocaust memorial at Buchenwald, tells Newsweek. “There’s a real problem growing.”
So much so that Jacobs thinks there’s a “direct parallel” with Germany between the two world wars.
Perhaps more alarming than the far-right getting braver is the seep into mainstream politics of their hate, their talking points, their rhetoric.“It feels like 1929 or 1930 Berlin,” Jacobs says, ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day 2018 on Thursday.
“Things that couldn’t be said five years ago, four years ago, three years ago—couldn’t be said in public—are now normal discourse. It’s totally unacceptable.
“We thought our country had changed. In fact, it didn’t. We were operating on a misconception. ‘My god, we elected a black president in the United States! Look how far we’ve come!’ We haven’t.”
In Trump, Jacobs says, the far-right sees an “enabler.”
“I’m involved with New York real estate, I know this man personally,” says Jacobs, whose eponymous architecture firm celebrated its 50th birthday in 2017. “Trump is an enabler. Trump has no ideas. Trump is out for himself. He’s a sick, very disturbed individual.”
“I couldn’t say that Trump is a fascist because you’ve got to know what fascism is. And I don’t think he has the mental power to even understand it.”
Jacobs calls New York, where he lives, an “island of resistance”. But he says Washington will soon realize too that “fascism has to be resisted.”
“Fascism could have been won in Spain. It could’ve been stopped. But appeasement of fascism is what led to everything,” Jacobs warns.
This is a man who lived what happens when fascism isn’t stopped before it metastasizes.
He was born in Łódź, Poland, in 1939. His father, a physician, moved the family to Piotrków, near Warsaw, shortly after the Nazi invasion of Poland in September of that year. Piotrków, where many Jewish refugees in Poland fled, would become the Nazis’ first ghetto.
Liquidated in 1942, a labor camp was established with two factories, where the family lived until their brutal separation in 1944.
The women—his mother, three aunts and grandmother—were taken to a camp at Ravensbrück. The men—him, his older brother and his father—to Buchenwald. “In my case, you didn’t eat in Buchenwald unless you worked. So I was given an identity card that said I was 16 years old,” Jacobs says. “I was five.”
Read the whole story here.
DCG
Mr. Jacobs: Wow. I do believe you are spot on with your comments. EXCEPT you have them directed toward the wrong people group. They should be directed toward the Antifacts, Black Lives Matter, Anti-Gunners, Hit-lie-ery, and all of Obama’s Community Organizer groups. I would say Soros, but then you and him must be kiss ‘n cousins!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly.
LikeLike
It kind of does feel like Nazi Germany with all the militant liberals telling us how to live and what we can think and say
LikeLiked by 2 people
Methinks he cannot bear to blame the Left for that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stephan B. Jacobs rhetoric is a symptom of how desperate the Democrats are. Be sure this is just the beginnig. Tom Tillis believes Mueller needs protection. The verman fear Trump will drain their swamp. They have pulled all the stops. Marjorie Stoneman Douglas prevented the state from draining the Everglades. Satanist wish to preserve their swamp. If this is such a bad time for Jews why does Mark Levine support Trump. Trump’s son-in-law is Jewish. These left wing alarmist need to get real. Imagine the freaks think America will take child sex trafficing as normal. I am glad my Dad died in 2008 so I would not have to try and convince him how evil our society has become. To many peoplle are being snuffed out and children go missing. Yes this country is in trouble but the trouble comes from enemies of our Constitution and Satanic infiltrators who pass themselves off as normal Americans and even “christian”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“would become the Nazis’ first ghetto.”
Corect me if I am wrong, but I believe the eastern jews placed themselves in ghettos centuries before the NSDAP came to Poland. And again some ppl may disagree but there was a difference between Buchenwald and auschwitz II and other camps in Poland
LikeLiked by 1 person
As usual, the Left are engaged in massive psychological projection. They are the ones who’ve been issuing death threats on Trump, assaulting Trump supporters, and outright murders.
Go to: https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2018/04/08/rising-star-democrat-senator-kamala-harris-jokes-about-killing-president-trump/
Scroll to end of post for links to posts on the murderous Left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If leftists had not rendered the Constitution virtually worthless he could enjoy Matlock reruns in a socialist free world.
LikeLike
I was born at St Vincents Hospital in Bridgeport Ct. I grew up 20 mins north of the city in a small town off of Route 8. After finishing high school and college, I moved to Florida and never looked back. Most of the family and friends I left behind would have no problem with a candidate’s corruption as long as it promoted thier Democratic Agenda. It is very sad to see how the Constitution State has forgotten its roots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My prev post wss meant for the other thread.
I have family that wont talk to me because I support Trump. I was raised and expected to be a good Democrat . When I started thinking on my own, I realised something was worng, because they did not practice what they preached.
Our political party doesnt define us, our compassion and love of life is what defines us. I see very little love or compassion with those I know to be diehard Democrats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. Jacobs……..NAtional ZocIalists……..it isn’t the “Right”……
LikeLike