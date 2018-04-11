German women resort to modern chastity-belts against Muslim rapists

Women in the medieval ages wore metal chastity belts to preserve their chastity.

A German company has invented the 21st century version of chastity belts — Safe Shorts that scream.

Sputnik News reports that a company based in the German city of Oberhausen invented Safe Shorts –sweatpants made of very sturdy fabric highly resistant to slashing and tearing, along with some other defense mechanisms designed to protect its wearer against sexual assaults.

Safe Shorts’ creator Sandra Seilz told Sputnik Deutschland that she has been thinking about creating a garment like this for quite some time.

She said that some time ago, a trio of men stopped her while she was jogging and attempted to pull her pants off. Seilz was spurred into action by that incident, as well as the news of sexual assaults against women during the 2015/2016 New Year’s Eve celebration in Cologne and across Germany, in which 1,200 women were sexually assaulted by at least 2,000 men (Muslim rapefugees), often acting in groups.

Seilz said “Safe Shorts provide triple protection against sexual assaults, and we’re very proud of them.” The pants have three defense mechanisms designed to thwart a would-be rapist’s advances: The pants’ drawstrings are very resistant to slashing and tearing, and their design ensures that they can’t be easily untied by the assailant or allow him to pull off the pants without untying them. Tampering with the pants prompts the garment to let out an extremely loud acoustic signal (130 dB) meant to scare off the assailant and alert everyone in the vicinity; the wearer can also trigger the signal herself by sharply pulling the pants’ drawstrings. A soft protector in the crotch region prevents a potential assailant from tearing the pants between the wearer’s legs. A pair of Safe Shorts costs 149 euros ($184), but there’s a cheaper model for everyday use priced at 99 euros ($122). Safe Shorts are becoming popular not only in Germany but also abroad. Seilz’s company has received orders from Japan, Finland, Sweden, Italy, Taiwan and the United States.

