Deepening Understanding of the Creation

Most know the Genesis account of Creation. What is not as widely known is that there are a number of other biblical references to the Creation that broaden and deepen our understanding of the world and our human condition.

The Supremacy of the Son of God

The Son is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation. For in him all things were created: things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things have been created through him and for him. He is before all things, and in him all things hold together. And he is the head of the body, the church; he is the beginning and the firstborn from among the dead, so that in everything he might have the supremacy. For God was pleased to have all his fullness dwell in him, and through him to reconcile to himself all things, whether things on earth or things in heaven, by making peace through his blood, shed on the cross.

– Colossians 1 verses 15-20

Origins – Darwin vs the Bible

A wise teacher spoke years ago about the debate between Atheists and Christians in their methods of examining how things came to be.

The Atheist says,

“I must understand, in order that I might believe.”

The Christian says,

“I must believe, in order that I might understand.”

This can seem a frustrating thing, but both the Atheist and the Christian always starts with some kind of faith assumption, or pre-supposition, from which to build understanding.

If we choose the Atheist’s way, we plod along waiting for each piece of the puzzle to make sense. In Darwin’s case, each new piece of evidence served to erode his theory of origins.

If we choose the Christian’s way, we are ushered into revelations of the deepest inner workings of things, like the passage above in St. Paul’s letter to the Christians at Colossai.

My message to the atheists is, continue your research by all means, but please consider the invitation of of the gospel to fast-track your understanding of things through faith in Jesus Christ, while continuing your research into the countless scientific details. In believing, you will be amazed at what you come to understand. It will require faith, but not without reason.

