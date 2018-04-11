California bill would create health care price controls

But, but…I thought Obamacare was suppose to reduce the cost of health care?
From Sacramento Bee: California’s government would set prices for hospital stays, doctor visits and other health care services under legislation introduced Monday, vastly remaking the industry in a bid to lower health care costs.
The proposal, which drew swift opposition from the health care industry, comes amid a fierce debate in California as activists on the left push aggressively for a system that would provide government-funded insurance for everyone in the state.
Across the country, rising health care costs have put the industry, lawmaker and employers and consumers at odds.
The proposal in California would affect private health plans, including those offered by employers and purchased by individuals. A nine-member commission appointed by the governor and legislative leaders would set prices for everything from a physical exam to an allergy test to heart bypass surgery. No other state has such a requirement.
“If we do not act now, I’m concerned that health care prices will become unsustainable,” Assemblyman Ash Kalra, a freshman Democrat from San Jose who wrote the legislation, said in a news conference in Sacramento.
The measure faces an uphill battle in the Legislature, where lawmakers are generally cautious about making drastic changes to the health care system and are already juggling a wide range of ambitious proposals.
The proposal is backed by influential unions including the Service Employees International Union, Unite Here and the Teamsters. The unions are frustrated that health care costs are gobbling an increasing share of employee compensation.
“Every dollar that we spend on rising health care prices is a dollar that comes out of a worker’s pocket,” said Sara Flocks, policy coordinator for the California Labor Federation, a union coalition. “This is something that is eating up our wages and it is increasing income inequality. This is a fundamental question of fairness.”
Health care providers say price controls would encourage doctors to move out of state or retire, making it harder for people to see a physician when they’re sick, and force hospitals to lay off staff or, in some cases, close their doors.
The California Medical Association, which represents physicians, called the proposal “radical” and warned that it would reduce choices for consumers.
“No state in America has ever attempted such an unproven policy of inflexible, government-managed price caps across every health care service,” Dr. Theodore Mazer, the CMA president, said in a statement.
Under Kalra’s bill, prices would be tied to Medicare’s rate for a particular service or procedure, with that price as a floor. There would be a process for doctors or hospitals to argue that their unique circumstances warrant payments higher than the state’s standard rate.
Paying hospitals 125 percent of Medicare’s rate would cut $18 billion in revenue and force them to trim nurses and other support staff, said Dietmar Grellman, senior vice president of the California Hospital Association. Private insurers make up for the low payments from government-funded health care, which doesn’t cover the full cost of care, he said.
“That’s why their bill is such an empty promise,” Grellman said. “They take money out of the system with rate regulation, but then they don’t address the huge gaping hole that’s created by Medicare and Medicaid.”
In recent decades health care spending has risen faster than inflation and wages while employers and health plans have shifted more of the costs onto consumers through higher premiums, deductibles and copays. Americans spend more per capita on health care than other developed countries.
Meanwhile, a wave of consolidation by hospitals, physician groups and insurance companies has given industry players more power to demand higher rates.
Rent control for healthcare? That’ll be fun with supply and demand…
Death panels how much did you say that surrey was costing and did you day they have the basic plan oh sorry you need to make your final arrangements since you do not qualify. NEXT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!☻
Chemo brain Doc its your step child again. surrey don’t cut into your life lol I think I should go back to bed lol.
Broken Leg?…Here’s a pair of used Crutches….NEXT!!!!
What could possibly go wrong with this? Brain dead leftists.They are just going to get communism in place in California one way or another. Next they will be coming for your private property.
Yes, and I’m going to hate to see what happens when they wake up broke one day and don’t know what to do.
Yeah, this will cost everything you make plus 20%. Then the doctors will bill you what they think you “owe” anyway. Of course, if you’re illegal, its free.
private insurance will eventually leave commiefornia and all that will be left will be govt-run “health”care for all the illegals to fleece while citizens receive tsunami-sized taxes and wait lines will be into the following year as everyone in north america (and who ever else can manage to come here) competes for medical services in commiefornia (none of this affects the wealthy ignoramus libtard legislators who are buffered with separate and expensive health insurance and medical care and retirement) …it is truly pathetic that the criminally insane running this state are being allowed to get away with whatever they want (where are the checks and balances from the branches of the federal govt?)…commiefornia is like a separate country land-locked within the usa that receives free federal govt welfare without any govt accountability.
Something is beginning to become clear to me. California thinks it has completely joined the New World Odor. So, they don’t work for us either. In fact, there is no “us”.
No, they belong to that EU horde of cheap magicians and scam artist that work for Tel Aviv. So you can think of them as sort of a “state within a state”, although, they consider themselves “stateless”. Hence the idiotic immigration policies.
They are very anxious to make their wedding public. There are a few others in the same boat. We will either allow this and fight this war without them, or we will prevent this. It seems almost too late for prevention.
The quicker we acknowledge the obvious the better. Cut all funds, arrest the traitors and plan to subdue them. That is what’s needed.
lophatt . . . . Your very last paragraph says it all: “Cut all funds, arrest the traitors and plan to subdue them. That is what’s needed.” The fact that in so many ways CA is just “doing it’s own thing!” People who are in a position to move away, do so. It is ridiculous that those in government positions are just allowed to go on, and on, and on in this manner.
The point is, it ISN’T “their” thing. It is “The Odor’s” thing.
