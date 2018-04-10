The Parkland school shooting post that got Tony Mead banned from Facebook

Tony Mead is an intrepid Sandy Hook researcher with a Facebook page called “Sandy Hook Hoax“.

Two days ago, on April 8, 2018, Facebook took down his page. In its place, is this message:

The only reason Facebook gave Mead for unilaterally and without warning taking down his “Sandy Hook Hoax” page is the vague catch-all “Something you posted doesn’t follow our Community Standards”:

Before his page was taken down, Mead had published the post, “Investigating the Parkland School Shooting”. This is what Facebook finds to be so threatening that it warrants Facebook resorting to the 21st-century analog of book-burning. Please read and disseminate!

by Tony Mead

Originally published on Sandy Hook Hoax, April 4, 2018

Having recently appeared on a Vice Media video on Conspiracies and False Flags, I have been the focus of anger for so many people that were affected by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School shooting. Although I can sincerely empathize with their feelings of grief and loss, it is still my hope that they can suspend that emotional trauma for a few minutes to explore and understand WHY so many people are questioning the validity of this event!

On Feb 14, 2018 I had just arrived home from being in Coral Springs, FL when I was tagged in a Facebook post on WSVN 7 live News that was covering the Parkland shooting! I immediately sat down at my desk to watch as events unfolded. A helicopter approached the school as officers hid behind their cars with rifles draw and pointed into a vast empty area. What were they going to shoot at? Cop cars were EVERYWHERE! Hundreds of them, it appeared. How did they all get there so quickly? Why do they need 200 cops to stop one guy? Why were they so very far away from the school if there was someone shooting inside?

The first thing that struck me as I watched the footage was that there were “victims” at the corner of Holmberg & Pine Island Rd. I stared intently to see if anyone was bleeding or appeared to be seriously injured! It was hard to see clearly, but I couldn’t see a single drop of blood! What could they be injured from? Gunshots? If so, how did they get all the way from the school to the corner which was over 200 yards away? Why did they go to that corner? Why didn’t the ambulance go closer to the school? Then they announced that the shooter was still at large! Suddenly dozens of kids begin to parade past the “injured victims” and ambulance workers who have by now loaded two kids into an ambulance. The children walking by seem disinterested in what’s going on by the ambulance. They keep their eyes forward or focused on their cell phones instead. That seemed odd to me since like many of us, I have been stuck in traffic for hours as a result of “rubber necking”. We always want to see what’s going on when somebody is injured!

