The Parkland school shooting post that got Tony Mead banned from Facebook

Posted on April 10, 2018

Tony Mead is an intrepid Sandy Hook researcher with a Facebook page called “Sandy Hook Hoax“.

Two days ago, on April 8, 2018, Facebook took down his page. In its place, is this message:

The only reason Facebook gave Mead for unilaterally and without warning taking down his “Sandy Hook Hoax” page is the vague catch-all “Something you posted doesn’t follow our Community Standards”:

Before his page was taken down, Mead had published the post, “Investigating the Parkland School Shooting”. This is what Facebook finds to be so threatening that it warrants Facebook resorting to the 21st-century analog of book-burning. Please read and disseminate!

A class action lawsuit against Facebook has been filed with Blood Hurst & O’Reardon LLP in San Diego. To join the lawsuit, call (619) 338-1100.

Investigating the Parkland School Shooting

by Tony Mead

Originally published on Sandy Hook Hoax, April 4, 2018

Having recently appeared on a Vice Media video on Conspiracies and False Flags, I have been the focus of anger for so many people that were affected by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School shooting. Although I can sincerely empathize with their feelings of grief and loss, it is still my hope that they can suspend that emotional trauma for a few minutes to explore and understand WHY so many people are questioning the validity of this event!

On Feb 14, 2018 I had just arrived home from being in Coral Springs, FL when I was tagged in a Facebook post on WSVN 7 live News that was covering the Parkland shooting! I immediately sat down at my desk to watch as events unfolded. A helicopter approached the school as officers hid behind their cars with rifles draw and pointed into a vast empty area. What were they going to shoot at? Cop cars were EVERYWHERE! Hundreds of them, it appeared. How did they all get there so quickly? Why do they need 200 cops to stop one guy? Why were they so very far away from the school if there was someone shooting inside?

The first thing that struck me as I watched the footage was that there were “victims” at the corner of Holmberg & Pine Island Rd. I stared intently to see if anyone was bleeding or appeared to be seriously injured! It was hard to see clearly, but I couldn’t see a single drop of blood! What could they be injured from? Gunshots? If so, how did they get all the way from the school to the corner which was over 200 yards away? Why did they go to that corner? Why didn’t the ambulance go closer to the school? Then they announced that the shooter was still at large! Suddenly dozens of kids begin to parade past the “injured victims” and ambulance workers who have by now loaded two kids into an ambulance. The children walking by seem disinterested in what’s going on by the ambulance. They keep their eyes forward or focused on their cell phones instead. That seemed odd to me since like many of us, I have been stuck in traffic for hours as a result of “rubber necking”. We always want to see what’s going on when somebody is injured!

https://www.facebook.com/7NewsMiami/videos/10155433111702613/?fref=gs&dti=1534876583493003&hc_location=group

Read the rest of Mead’s post here.

19 responses to “The Parkland school shooting post that got Tony Mead banned from Facebook

  3. kjf | April 10, 2018 at 12:54 pm | Reply

    Dr. Eowyn,
    Have you seen John Bolton forced Tom Bossert to resign? Any thoughts? I know Bolton is a huge pro Israel guy but what of Bossert?

    Like

  4. clownzilla | April 10, 2018 at 12:56 pm | Reply

    Interesting that the commie zombies still try to gaslight the hell out of the “Nobody wants to take your guns” jive…

    Like

  5. Auntie Lulu | April 10, 2018 at 1:09 pm | Reply

    God Bless You for posting the phone number of those who wish to be included in the Class Action Suit against Facebook. I have ready left my name, phone number and email address for them to contact me if necessary. I would humbly suggest that anyone who has EVER had Facebook, join in this suit. It is a most curious fact that Zuckerberg, who was to appear before Congress starting yesterday, met with various officials before his schedules appearances. Tell me, how in the Sam Hill does that happen that you “visit” with those who will be judging your testimony. Mr Zuckerberg has amassed a 66 Billion fortune off the selling of the private information that belongs to you and I. Have you ever noticed when attempting to “login” to anything (Netflix, Amazon, all kind of other organizations) you are told “You can use you Facebook Login.” I suppose for those who do–then Facebook captures whatever business you do with that concern also! When all is said and done, I want Mr Zuckerberg to be worth closer to Zero.

    The more we know about the occurrence in Parkland, we know this could not possibly be what the Deep State is claiming that it is.

    Bravo to Dr Eowyn, and each and every person who delves into this nasty Deep State business.

  6. Gary Jones | April 10, 2018 at 1:13 pm | Reply

    I kept getting my Facebook posts deleted with comment “Your post
    does not comply with our community standards.” My reply
    every time was “Whose community standards’? Tel Aviv’s?)
    Closed my Facebook account years ago.

    • kjf | April 10, 2018 at 1:22 pm | Reply

      I was told yesterday on a board that just bc Zuck has a Jewish name doesnt mean he is jewish… they said the same for Soros. My reply back was if Soros is an enemy of Israel as a judenrat and Putin wants him so bad why is he free? Also told the person when either zuck or soros pass they will be buried in israel

  7. Alma | April 10, 2018 at 1:16 pm | Reply

    Facebook or say Spybook is a site not known for its activities until recently, Suckerboy, hiding behind his boyish looks and all his grandeur is a hypocrite, another globalist not to be trusted in anyway.

  8. marblenecltr | April 10, 2018 at 1:24 pm | Reply

    Does billionaire Zuckerberg still plan to run for president?

  9. marblenecltr | April 10, 2018 at 1:30 pm | Reply

  10. Stephen T. McCarthy | April 10, 2018 at 2:06 pm | Reply

    Tony Mead’s article was EXCELLENT! No wonder Phuqerberg’s Fakebook took it down.

    Of the piled-high mountain of anomalies that conclusively proves to me that this shooting was just another False Flag fake Uncle Scam event, I think perhaps the single most outrageous item may be the fact that David “Piglet” Hogg later claimed to have learned of the shooting-in-progress and then pedaled his bicycle to the school (because he wasn’t in class already that morning).

    Piglet rode his bike to the school, knowing there was an active shooter on the loose there, and THEN he somehow got himself inside of that classroom where he quietly, in the dark, conducted his interviews of fellow students while the shooter was still roaming the hallways just outside the classroom’s door.

    No sane person could POSSIBLY believe that story! No, not ONE sane, intelligent person. And yet THAT is the story that the Mainstream Media in cahoots with Uncle Scam is trying to get us to accept? BALDERDASH! Just that ALONE would be enough for me to call “B.S.” on this fake tragedy. What do they think I am, some stupid two-year old who will believe any cockamamie story that they feed to me?!!

    ~ D-FensDogG
    Ferret-Faced Fascist Friends

  11. discerningeye | April 10, 2018 at 2:10 pm | Reply

