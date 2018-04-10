Gun Hysteria: Oregon police called to disarm cat with ‘assault rifle’

This would be a Tuesday Funny post, it the matter weren’t so ridiculous and distressing.
The Parkland school shooting and the March For Our Lives protests — the DC permit for which, strangely, has different application and issue dates — has whipped up Americans into a gun-control hysteria. As an example, police were called to a high school in Oberlin, Louisiana, because some students thought the square-root symbol resembles a gun.
But a year before March For Our Lives, Oregonians had already gone loopy over imagined assault weapons.
On April 25, 2017, Oregon’s Newport Police Department received a report of a cat in a tree armed with an assault rifle.
I kid you not.
The Newport Police posted about it on their Facebook page:
Liberalism really is a mental disorder, verging on psychosis.
H/t FOTM‘s Anon
~Eowyn
Don’t worry Dr. Eowyn, it’s still a Tuesday Funny to me, and always will be!
I just had to Post this, because it relates to Cops, Cats, and just as insane…
Reminds me of a laid back version of Monty Python’s “Confuse a cat” skit.
There are no words to describe how looney some people can be.
HA HA HA HA HAAAAAA!!!! That’s AWESOME!! Ha ha! Stupid anti gun loonies don’t even know cat’s can’t pull the trigger.
That is hilarious! Thanks I needed that.
Hey fellows, don’t be so sure, plenty of “pussycats” out there meowing, they are faking it!
Bahahaha
First, it was a meme; then some liberal saw it…
