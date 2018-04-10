Gun Hysteria: Oregon police called to disarm cat with ‘assault rifle’

This would be a Tuesday Funny post, it the matter weren’t so ridiculous and distressing.

The Parkland school shooting and the March For Our Lives protests — the DC permit for which, strangely, has different application and issue dates — has whipped up Americans into a gun-control hysteria. As an example, police were called to a high school in Oberlin, Louisiana, because some students thought the square-root symbol resembles a gun.

But a year before March For Our Lives, Oregonians had already gone loopy over imagined assault weapons.

On April 25, 2017, Oregon’s Newport Police Department received a report of a cat in a tree armed with an assault rifle.

I kid you not.

The Newport Police posted about it on their Facebook page:

Liberalism really is a mental disorder, verging on psychosis.

