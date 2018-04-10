Gun Hysteria: Oregon police called to disarm cat with ‘assault rifle’

Posted on April 10, 2018

This would be a Tuesday Funny post, it the matter weren’t so ridiculous and distressing.

The Parkland school shooting and the March For Our Lives protests — the DC permit for which, strangely, has different application and issue dates — has whipped up Americans into a gun-control hysteria. As an example, police were called to a high school in Oberlin, Louisiana, because some students thought the square-root symbol resembles a gun.

But a year before March For Our Lives, Oregonians had already gone loopy over imagined assault weapons.

On April 25, 2017, Oregon’s Newport Police Department received a report of a cat in a tree armed with an assault rifle.

I kid you not.

The Newport Police posted about it on their Facebook page:

Liberalism really is a mental disorder, verging on psychosis.

H/t FOTM‘s Anon

See also:

~Eowyn

8 responses to “Gun Hysteria: Oregon police called to disarm cat with ‘assault rifle’

  Stovepipe | April 10, 2018 at 6:30 am

    Don’t worry Dr. Eowyn, it’s still a Tuesday Funny to me, and always will be!

    Liked by 2 people

  Cabin 1954 | April 10, 2018 at 6:37 am

    There are no words to describe how looney some people can be.

    Liked by 1 person

  chemtrailssuck | April 10, 2018 at 6:39 am

    HA HA HA HA HAAAAAA!!!! That’s AWESOME!! Ha ha! Stupid anti gun loonies don’t even know cat’s can’t pull the trigger.
    That is hilarious! Thanks I needed that.

    Liked by 1 person

  Alma | April 10, 2018 at 7:00 am

    Hey fellows, don’t be so sure, plenty of “pussycats” out there meowing, they are faking it!

    Like

  Zigggy | April 10, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Bahahaha

    Liked by 1 person

  Anonymous | April 10, 2018 at 7:27 am

    First, it was a meme; then some liberal saw it…

    Liked by 1 person

