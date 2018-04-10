Gonna be tough on crime? De Blasio aide arrested with gun was riding in SUV that reeked of marijuana

I’m sure anti-gun advocate de Blasio will not let his aide plea bargain her way out of this gun crime, right?
From NY Post: The Mayor de Blasio aide charged with riding around with a loaded gun was nabbed in an SUV that reeked of marijuana, according to a criminal complaint.
Reagan Stevens, 42, was in the back seat of the 2002 Infiniti when she and two others were allegedly caught with the loaded 9mm Hi-Point semiautomatic pistol tucked in a green velvet bag in the glove compartment, court papers said.
Cops noticed there was a “strong odor of marijuana” wafting from the SUV, which was double parked in Jamaica, Queens, near the scene of a shooting Saturday night.
Stevens — whose mother, Deborah Stevens, is a Queens Criminal Court judge and whose stepfather is an acting Queens Supreme Court justice — works as a deputy director in the mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice.
The Bay Ridge resident manages youth and strategic initiatives, including implementing a state law that will raise the age at which kids can be prosecuted as adults for nonviolent crimes from 16 to 18.
The gun, which had its serial number scratched off, was loaded with two rounds of ammunition, and a spent round was found on the driver’s side floor.
Cops also found a paintball gun and carbon dioxide cartridges from the rear cargo area of the vehicle and a gravity knife in 25-year-old driver Caesar Forbes’ waistband.
Another man, Montel Hughes, 24, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was charged with marijuana possession after cops allegedly found five Ziploc bags of pot in his coat pocket, the complaint said. A gravity knife was also recovered from the pocket of his pants.
Stevens, Hughes and Forbes were each charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Forbes and Hughes were charged with criminal possession of a weapon related to the gravity knives and Forbes was ticketed for double parking.
Stevens was suspended without pay.
Their arrests followed a burst of five gunshots that activated an NYPD ShotSpotter gunfire-detection device at 9:42 p.m. Saturday at 174th Street and 109th Avenue, sources said.
The trio was parked near the corner of 177th Street and 106th Avenue and arrested around 10:25 p.m.
DCG
Reagan K Stevens
Age: 42 (Born Nov 8, 1975)
Contact Information
Email
Phone
(718) 751-4667
(347) 497-5357 mobile
(718) 523-9453
(718) 850-7119
777-7605
(718) 309-3201 mobile
reagan.stevens@aol.com
Relatives
Erin Stevens
Deirdre Straight
Kellie Stevens
Andrew Stevens
Deborah Modica
Modica Stevens
Employment
Director
Neighborhoood Offices
Director, Neighborhood Offices
Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office
Assistant D. A. John Castelli – Director
Citizen Action Center
Name:
Reagan Stevens
Age:
42 years old
Phones:
(347) 497-5357
Emails:
reagan.stevens@aol.com
Has Lived At:
150 74th ST
Brooklyn, NY
187 Wayne ST
Jersey City, NJ
80 Saint James PL
Brooklyn, NY
276 1st AVE
New York, NY
1201 Braddock PL
Alexandria, VA
302 Clinton ST
Brooklyn, NY
59 Allen ST
Johnson City, NY
8450 Austin ST
Kew Gardens, NY
24637 Thornhill AVE
Little Neck, NY
17266 Henley RD
Jamaica, NY
21 Main ST
Binghamton, NY
Has Worked At:
Neighborhoood Offices
Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office
Citizen Action Center
LikeLike
Now that I’ve gotten over my laughing fit . . . .
So I wonder whether anyone of these people will be charged with an extra federal felony for scratching out the gun’s serial number. Guns that have defaced serial numbers also frequently come with another name: Stolen Property. There are a lot of questions that have yet to be answered.
Will she worm her way out of this because of her family connections?
Who was shooting at whom?
Was this a drug deal gone bad?
and . . . .
Oh yes.
What was she doing I the back seat?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Every, single one – Excellent points!!
I’ll add, SHE’S STILL ROLLING LIKE THIS AT 42!?!? 14, 15, 16, I can see, BUT AT 42!!!!
DIO MIO. Take the wheel, Jesus.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As they say, what’s good for the goose…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks like she was doing a little “moonlighting”. She must just be drumming up business for “the Neighborhood”. I’d trade any one of these schmucks for the mafia.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll be it was “Montel” that had the “Hi-Point. I hope Montel hasn’t been in Nevada lately. I’d hate to see “Truck” lose a fine firearm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Few would consider a “hi-point” a fine firearm.
Any how, under no circumstance will I consider simply possessing a knife or a firearm alone any crime.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“DO AS I SAY AND DONT DO AS MY DAUGHTER DOES?” Is this what she’s been doing all along? FOR HOW LONG? And what’s going to happen now? Oh, I know, slap her hand and give’r probation, it was the first time she got caught, seems she is “on the move” with all the addresses listed, and the company she keeps, wonder why, anyhow De Blasio will reinstate her, she’ll have a new job, and a new address.
LikeLiked by 2 people