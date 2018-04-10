Gonna be tough on crime? De Blasio aide arrested with gun was riding in SUV that reeked of marijuana

De Blasio aide busted with gun in car

Suspended de Blasio aide, Reagan Stevens

I’m sure anti-gun advocate de Blasio will not let his aide plea bargain her way out of this gun crime, right?

From NY Post: The Mayor de Blasio aide charged with riding around with a loaded gun was nabbed in an SUV that reeked of marijuana, according to a criminal complaint.

Reagan Stevens, 42, was in the back seat of the 2002 Infiniti when she and two others were allegedly caught with the loaded 9mm Hi-Point semiautomatic pistol tucked in a green velvet bag in the glove compartment, court papers said.

Cops noticed there was a “strong odor of marijuana” wafting from the SUV, which was double parked in Jamaica, Queens, near the scene of a shooting Saturday night.

Stevens — whose mother, Deborah Stevens, is a Queens Criminal Court judge and whose stepfather is an acting Queens Supreme Court justice — works as a deputy director in the mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice.

The Bay Ridge resident manages youth and strategic initiatives, including implementing a state law that will raise the age at which kids can be prosecuted as adults for nonviolent crimes from 16 to 18.

The gun, which had its serial number scratched off, was loaded with two rounds of ammunition, and a spent round was found on the driver’s side floor.

Cops also found a paintball gun and carbon dioxide cartridges from the rear cargo area of the vehicle and a gravity knife in 25-year-old driver Caesar Forbes’ waistband.

Another man, Montel Hughes, 24, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was charged with marijuana possession after cops allegedly found five Ziploc bags of pot in his coat pocket, the complaint said. A gravity knife was also recovered from the pocket of his pants.

Stevens, Hughes and Forbes were each charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Forbes and Hughes were charged with criminal possession of a weapon related to the gravity knives and Forbes was ticketed for double parking.

Stevens was suspended without pay.

Their arrests followed a burst of five gunshots that activated an NYPD ShotSpotter gunfire-detection device at 9:42 p.m. Saturday at 174th Street and 109th Avenue, sources said.

The trio was parked near the corner of 177th Street and 106th Avenue and arrested around 10:25 p.m.

8 responses to “Gonna be tough on crime? De Blasio aide arrested with gun was riding in SUV that reeked of marijuana

  2. Grif | April 10, 2018 at 11:53 am | Reply

    Now that I’ve gotten over my laughing fit . . . .

    So I wonder whether anyone of these people will be charged with an extra federal felony for scratching out the gun’s serial number. Guns that have defaced serial numbers also frequently come with another name: Stolen Property. There are a lot of questions that have yet to be answered.

    Will she worm her way out of this because of her family connections?
    Who was shooting at whom?
    Was this a drug deal gone bad?
    and . . . .
    Oh yes.
    What was she doing I the back seat?

  3. solejahway | April 10, 2018 at 12:04 pm | Reply

    As they say, what’s good for the goose…..

    • lophatt | April 10, 2018 at 12:20 pm | Reply

      It looks like she was doing a little “moonlighting”. She must just be drumming up business for “the Neighborhood”. I’d trade any one of these schmucks for the mafia.

  4. lophatt | April 10, 2018 at 12:18 pm | Reply

    I’ll be it was “Montel” that had the “Hi-Point. I hope Montel hasn’t been in Nevada lately. I’d hate to see “Truck” lose a fine firearm.

    • Kevin J Lankford | April 10, 2018 at 1:14 pm | Reply

      Few would consider a “hi-point” a fine firearm.

      Any how, under no circumstance will I consider simply possessing a knife or a firearm alone any crime.

  5. Alma | April 10, 2018 at 1:07 pm | Reply

    “DO AS I SAY AND DONT DO AS MY DAUGHTER DOES?” Is this what she’s been doing all along? FOR HOW LONG? And what’s going to happen now? Oh, I know, slap her hand and give’r probation, it was the first time she got caught, seems she is “on the move” with all the addresses listed, and the company she keeps, wonder why, anyhow De Blasio will reinstate her, she’ll have a new job, and a new address.

