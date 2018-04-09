Indianapolis murder/stabbing suspect in the country illegally was under deportation order

From WTHR: The man accused of stabbing two others Saturday (March 31st) night is in the country illegally.

Christian Ortez, 35, first came into the country illegally from El Salvador in September 2016 near Hidalgo, Texas, according to Nicole Alberico, a spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Border officers caught him and arrested him immediately, but he was released a month later after posting bond.

Eight months after that, an immigration judge ordered he be deported back to El Salvador, but he skipped the hearing and authorities couldn’t find him.

Police first found the stabbing victims just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of La Fontaine Court. That’s not far from John Marshall High School.

Both were taken to the hospital, one stable, the other in critical condition. The man in critical condition later passed away.

Detectives found out Ortez had run into a nearby apartment. SWAT officers came to help, went into the apartment and arrested him on charges of aggravated battery and murder.

