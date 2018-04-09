Dog saves Wisconsin family from carbon monoxide poisoning

Abby, a Border Collie Aussie, is the family pet of the Siekerts, in Hartland, Wisconsin.

On February 11, 2016, Abby proved to be much more than a family pet. Abby saved her human family’s lives.

That morning, Nicole Siekert and her 5-year-old twin daughters, Grace and Bella, woke up feeling under the weather. One of the girls even got sick. Nicole said, “We were all just kind of out of sorts when we woke up. We were all just kind of lagging.”

After breakfast, the twins felt well enough for school. But Nicole was still dizzy, she could hardly stand up. “It was just really starting to hit me where I just felt very flu-ish suddenly. I felt very dizzy, very light-headed.” So Nicole went back to bed. But her dog became “very clingy”. As Nicole described:

“I laid down and Abby jumped up on the bed and she would not leave me alone. She was all the way up by my head and my pillow, nudging my head and pawing at me. She tried to lift up my head with her nose.“

Abby’s persistence got Nicole out of bed. Thinking Abby had to go outside, Nicole went to let Abby out. But the dog didn’t stop at the front door, and led Nicole downstairs to a chirping carbon monoxide detector.

Nicole said, “It was like a flash. Everything just came together and it made sense.” The family had furnace troubles in the days before, but didn’t think much of it. It turns out an exhaust pipe to the home was blocked and carbon monoxide had been building up.

The Siekerts were treated and released from the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Nicole can’t even think what could have happened if Abby wasn’t around: “I’m just filled with goosebumps. She’s amazing, she saved my life. She saved my family’s life. I think I would have just laid down and gone to sleep. She’s like an angel. She is our protector.”

Grace calls Abby “a super hero.” Her twin sister, Bella, said, “We love her a lot and she’s really amazing.”

We Energies electricity and gas company honored Abby with a special Heroism Award and treats from the Humane Society.

Sources: KMJ4; KHON2

~Eowyn