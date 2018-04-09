Dog saves Wisconsin family from carbon monoxide poisoning

Abby, a Border Collie Aussie, is the family pet of the Siekerts, in Hartland, Wisconsin.
On February 11, 2016, Abby proved to be much more than a family pet. Abby saved her human family’s lives.
That morning, Nicole Siekert and her 5-year-old twin daughters, Grace and Bella, woke up feeling under the weather. One of the girls even got sick. Nicole said, “We were all just kind of out of sorts when we woke up. We were all just kind of lagging.”
After breakfast, the twins felt well enough for school. But Nicole was still dizzy, she could hardly stand up. “It was just really starting to hit me where I just felt very flu-ish suddenly. I felt very dizzy, very light-headed.” So Nicole went back to bed. But her dog became “very clingy”. As Nicole described:
“I laid down and Abby jumped up on the bed and she would not leave me alone. She was all the way up by my head and my pillow, nudging my head and pawing at me. She tried to lift up my head with her nose.“
Abby’s persistence got Nicole out of bed. Thinking Abby had to go outside, Nicole went to let Abby out. But the dog didn’t stop at the front door, and led Nicole downstairs to a chirping carbon monoxide detector.
Nicole said, “It was like a flash. Everything just came together and it made sense.” The family had furnace troubles in the days before, but didn’t think much of it. It turns out an exhaust pipe to the home was blocked and carbon monoxide had been building up.
The Siekerts were treated and released from the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning.
Nicole can’t even think what could have happened if Abby wasn’t around: “I’m just filled with goosebumps. She’s amazing, she saved my life. She saved my family’s life. I think I would have just laid down and gone to sleep. She’s like an angel. She is our protector.”
Grace calls Abby “a super hero.” Her twin sister, Bella, said, “We love her a lot and she’s really amazing.”
We Energies electricity and gas company honored Abby with a special Heroism Award and treats from the Humane Society.
~Eowyn
My dog saved my life twice. Canines are sent from God.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My Dog saved my life twice also, 18yrs ago I was lost, no direction, just by merging lives with her, falling in love and becoming responsible for another living being, has kept my feet on the ground. She’s showed me the important things in life are absolutely free. Then, about 11 years ago, I was cutting firewood, to make it short, a tree fell and pinned my leg, it was the only time I ever called 911. I was in the middle of 63 acres, I couldn’t even give the 911 operator an address where I was located, just off a main trail, then a right, then a left on another trail. I heard the sirens, told my Dog to “go, go..go get them and tell them where daddy is”…22 Men and Women showed up in the middle of the woods with pry bars, one of the 1st responders said…”That’s a smart Dog, she showed us right where you were”. I love her, and I owe her everything, I can’t even imagine where I’d be without her in my life, that’s a whole different story though. I love that Dog.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dr. Eowyn, Thanks for Posting this, I needed it today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great job Abby!
LikeLike
Good girl!! 🐶❤️
LikeLike