Dead at 42: Broward County Sheriff deputy who questioned Parkland school shooting’s gun control agenda

Second Amendment Proponent, Criticized Marjory Stoneman’s Gun Control Cavalcade
By James F. Tracy
Sometime on or around April 1, 2018 Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Fitzsimons, 42 years old and in excellent state of mind and health, called in sick to his job. Shortly thereafter Fitzsimons was found dead on his sofa. There has been a complete “news blackout” of this curious and untimely death.
Deputy Fitzsimons wasn’t just any law enforcement officer. Unlike many of his peers, he took to social media to question the potential agenda behind the February 14 Marjory Stoneman High School mass shooting, suggesting that the event was being used to promote the Democratic Party’s gun control platform in anticipation of the 2018 midterm elections. And recent personnel decisions involving public officials indicate (e.g. here and here), an unwritten law of taxpayer-funded institutions is that employees disavow and steer clear of “conspiracy theories” that may call their superiors’ motives into question.
One post found on Fitzsimons’ Facebook page depicts the Parkland massacre’s main spokesperson, David Hogg, in National Socialist regalia, with the caption, “We will March Until We Disarm Every American.”
Fitzsimons’ Facebook page has since been “scrubbed” of any 2018 posts, which would of course include those that may be calling the Parkland shooting or its aftermath into question.
The circumstances surrounding Deputy Fitzsimons’ death are sketchy. The official cause has been attributed to cancer, yet this is contradicted by an obituary found at obittree.com, stating that he “died unexpectedly.” The “died unexpectedly” phrase is one morticians and/or loved ones sometimes employ when for one reason or another they are reluctant to disclose the true cause of death, as in the case of a suicide.
Yet as the above obituary makes clear, Fitzsimons does not seem as if he would have been a likely suicide candidate. The law enforcement officer “lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time loving on his many friends [sic],”the document reads. Fitzsimons was also the life of the party, according to the obituary’s author(s). “He dreamed to one day be Batman or Kenny Chesney, and you could often find him singing at a local karaoke night or taking selfies while under the disguise of the caped crusader.” Further, the deceased also had a spiritual devotion “in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”
If Fitzsimons in fact died of cancer, the onset must have been extremely sudden. Neither the obituary nor accompanying memorials reference any struggle with the disease, but instead point to his inspiring presence while expressing astonishment at the abruptness of his passing.
Aside from numerous friends attesting to his warm disposition in their memorials, Deputy Fitzsimons appeared to be in excellent health, as various photos suggest.
Following the December 14, 2012 Sandy Hook School massacre numerous law enforcement officers with intimate knowledge of the event’s investigation either retired or died unexpectedly. These included Connecticut State Police Major William Podgorski, who passed on, following “a brief undisclosed illness.”
As Sandy Hook researcher Tony Mead observed in 2014,
From Douglas Cottle, who died Sept 29, 2012, at age 62 to Michael Bellmore, who died May 3, 2014 at age 27, more questions than answers seem to arise. The Connecticut State Police Commander, the Connecticut State Police Commissioner, the Western Connecticut State Police Commander as well as the Connecticut State Medical Examiner have all been eliminated from the story either by retiring or death. What better way to cover up any possibility of ever disclosing the truth ? What better way to perpetuate conspiracy theories ?
Those who received word via Twitter of Fitzsimons’ untimely death have expressed similar doubt and suspicion on the vague and unusual circumstances.
As is suggested in the aftermath of other recent mass shooting events, Fitzsimons simply may have possessed too much information, was at the wrong place at the wrong time, and/or asked sensitive questions of his peers and superiors on the specifics of the Parkland shooting. It is beyond dispute that the sheriff’s deputy had become uncomfortably outspoken on the February 14 event.
The record reflects that Deputy Fitzsimons was a wonderful individual and friend who cared about “truth” and the US Constitution. Perhaps these concerns are no longer desired by the management of certain policing agencies. There is indeed ample room for suspicion.
If there was ever someone who looked the picture of health . . . it was this guy. I am heartsick over his death. I do not believe that there was anything “NATURAL” about it. Just the same as the deaths following the Sandy Hook fiasco, and even the deaths of several persons after the Las Vegas shooting. Several people who stated that they SAW A SECOND SHOOTER” meet with untimely deaths. Unless, I just don’t understand this . . . there seems to be a pattern emerging.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/11/28/5th-survivor-of-las-vegas-shooting-massacre-killed-in-hit-run/
Is our President getting all this information? Hard to imagine he’d let this behavior (the killing of witnesses and skeptics to the storyline the media is clinging to) without at LEAST an independent investigation.,
His FB was scrubbed?
Another shady death surrounding another shady event…
Yep, he was “Zucked”
lophatt . . . . since you brought up that cretin Zuckerberg. I have been looking around to see if anyone has suggested a class action suit to be filed against him. He is worth 66 billion, and a large amount of that money was made off of allowing our private information to be utilize by others for their purposes. I don’t care how many times this POS says “he is sorry” until he has to fork over some money in reparations to those who have been affected by his behavior, I will not be satisfied. Also, the idea that his Facebook page was scrubbed is ridiculous. Since when does FB have the right to delete someone’s account, when it might have been a suspicious death. These criminals at FB act as though they are beyond the law.
Yeah, anybody heard anything from Hoagland? Those Cheka get testy when somebody starts shining a little light on them.
Rule # 39: There is no such thing as coincidence.
-Leroy Jethro Gibbs
Dave . . . . Bravo!!!!!
Died unexpectedly, like in murder? Something is strange in that county. The first Jewish Sheriff hired a Muslim for the force. If you go back and read comments from three years ago, people were against him and mentioned how corrupt that county was. When those deputies were told to stand down and not go in with children in there. The fix was in.
This deputy’s death explanation, I am not buying it. Very sad and may he RIP.
Just like Putin “eliminates” defectors, people here are eliminated too. Here it’s done in a more sophisticated way, “died of natural causes.” Why hasn’t it being reported by the media? Where’s the coroner’s autopsy report? Is the deputy going to be cremated? This is another case the truth will never be known, the family will be compensated for the loss and the matter closed, and the deputy, a young man full of life, dead at 42. May Jason Fitzsimons+ Rest In Peace.
WHY in the HELL would normal people, such as Conservatives, NOT be suspicious, when considering the lack of trust, the suspicion of deceit and the expectation of dishonesty that has been instilled in those of us that have long ago learned the despicable, treacherous evil, underhanded ways of the filthy, nasty Democrats?
I beleive, According to the Script, = That the alleged school-boy shooter with his rifle was supposed to stay in the school building until he was found and shot dead by the second shooter who was SWAT team dressed, fully armored, fully dressed and looked very police-like.. Instead he panicked, threw his rifle to the floor and fled the scene along with many other students.. Did he hear multiple gun-shots within the school that weren’t from his rifle..?? He ran out the building in a panic, along with a female friend who stated that they continued to hear gunshots within the building as they ran away.. There was a heliocopter video of 3min-14sec. duration showing considerable police activity at the back of the school of several police agents quickly loading two-three bags of “things” into a pickup truck.. Four agents jumped into the back of the truck and sped off in a hurry.. Two agents re-entered the school, and three agents went back to their armored vehicle.. I went back later to retreive the 3min-14sec video to share on FB and only found the first 22 second of the video left.. The first 22 seconds of the video looked innocently “interesting” = but the next 2min-45sec. looked Very Suspicious..!!
Any autopsy findings? His picture dated barely 2 – 3 wks ago is hardly the picture of someone suffering from cancer. I am a 13 yr breast cancer survivor and I can’t imagine what kind of cancer he would have to have to be struck down within days by it and still look so healthy. I wonder if it has dawned on Trump yet that this whole country seems to be ‘the swamp’ that needs draining. Everything the left touches, they corrupt.
