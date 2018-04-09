A progressive bastion: Cynthia Nixon promises to make New York a “real” sanctuary state

It’s the demorat way…

From Daily Mail: Cynthia Nixon has promised to turn New York into ‘a real sanctuary state’ for undocumented migrants illegal aliens in a swipe at Andrew Cuomo, her rival for the Democratic nomination.

The ex-Sex and the City actress areas including New York City for already adopting so-called ‘sanctuary’ legislation but blamed Cuomo, the current governor, for failing to take it up on a statewide level.

This and similar pro-immigrant measures would help turn the state into a ‘progressive bastion’, Nixon said during a speech in Rochester on Thursday.

‘All of these things that we should have done and that New Yorkers want us do, that’s why I am running.

‘Times up on progressive change and waiting for progressive change in New York,’ Nixon said, according to a report in the New York Daily News.

In the same speech Nixon also demanded more money for schools and renewable energy, and new laws to create a single-tier health system.

The New York Assembly passed sanctuary state legislation last year, but this was thrown out in the Republican-controlled senate.

Cuomo has been accused of preventing sanctuary legislation from going through the Senate by allowing a controversial power-sharing deal between Republicans and a breakaway group of Democrats.

The Independent Democratic Conference joined Republicans in a ‘majority coalition’ in return for leadership positions and lucrative stipends. It lasted for seven years before ending earlier this month.

New York City passed a bill in October 2017 ruling that no state money would be used to help enforce federal immigration legislation.

Other areas that have adopted similar legislation in the state include Albany, Ithaca, Wayne County, Omondaga County, Franklin County and St Lawrence County.

Cuomo hit back against Nixon’s criticism, saying: ‘I think we have the most progressive record in the country in this state.’

Sanctuary legislation has been heavily criticised by Republican legislators.

At a roundtable on the issue in March, President Trump accused cities that fail to cooperate with immigration authorities of putting the nation at risk by releasing ‘thousands of criminal aliens’ who should be deported. ‘In many cases they are very bad actors. We have gang members, we have predators, rapists, killers – a lot of bad people,’ he said.

Earlier this week, Iowa became the latest Republican-led state to propose legislation which would withhold money from local governments that don’t comply with federal immigration laws.

A bill outlining an expansive immigration enforcement plan is expected to receive final legislative approval this week.

DCG