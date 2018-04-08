South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman puts loaded gun on a table at meeting to make a point

Liberals’ head promptly explode.
Not the best way to make his point, IMO. But I get where he’s coming from. Must suck to be so triggered by seeing a gun sitting on a table.
From Fox News: To make a point that guns are dangerous only in the hands of criminals, a South Carolina congressman on Friday pulled out a loaded handgun during a meeting with constituents.
U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, a Republican, reportedly placed the .38-caliber gun on a table during the “coffee with constituents” meeting at a Rock Hill restaurant.
“I’m not going to be a Gabby Giffords,” Norman said, referring to the former Arizona congresswoman who was shot outside a grocery store during a 2011 constituent gathering.
In a follow-up statement, Giffords’ husband, retired NASA astronaut Mark Kelly, criticized Norman’s stunt.
“Americans are increasingly faced with a stark choice: leaders like Gabby, who work hard together to find solutions to problems, or extremists like the NRA and Congressman Norman, who rely on intimidation tactics and perpetuating fear,” Kelly said.
Norman, who reportedly holds a state-issued concealed-carry gun permit, said he’ll display his gun at future constituent meetings. “I’m tired of these liberals jumping on the guns themselves as if they are the cause of the problem,” Norman told the Post and Courier. “Guns are not the problem.”
Norman’s point about gun safety drew support from Republicans in the state, the newspaper reported. “Hysterical to see liberals freak out over @RalphNorman accurately demonstrating that guns really are inanimate objects,” state GOP Chairman Drew McKissick tweeted.
But some meeting attendees had a different view.
” … (H)he chose to take the gun out and put it on the table not knowing if any of us had mental health issues,” said Lori Carter, a schoolteacher from Charlotte, N.C., told the newspaper. “What was to prevent me from leaning across the table to take that gun?
“I felt it was highly inappropriate for an elected official, honestly, and it almost felt like an intimidation tactic,” Carter added.
Meanwhile, South Carolina Democratic Party chairman Trav Robertson criticized Norman’s action, saying “no responsible gun owner” would do such a thing.
DCG
Yes, it is highly inappropriate for an elected official to put a loaded gun on a table to drive the point through that guns in the hands of criminals are dangerous weapons, and the representative also has a state issued concealed carry gun permit for his protection but, is it as bad as people continuously threatening to kill the President, say Madonna, Rosi O’Donnell, and worse yet DEMOCRAT SENATOR KAMALA HARRIS. Isn’t she driving tjhe point to have the President killed?
There was a time that the sight of a loaded (or unloaded) firearm was nothing unusual. Our government and ‘deep state’ have gone to great length to change our perception of the true source of our freedoms.
Thanks Eric Holder.
Our founders expected us all to be ‘responsible gun owners’.
I suspect miss carter does have “mental health issues”, if her first thought was to lean across the table to take that gun;….and do…what. (that is, “what if”)
balls and bullets…a rare combination today
BRAVO!!! We need more like Ralph Norman! Giffords is a fake, I’ve been watching and studying her since she allegedly got shot ‘in the head’? I have never once read any Article or watched a Video where they have once failed to mention “Giffords husband, retired NASA astronaut Mark Kelly”. That’s exactly how they’ve stated it for years now, as to give him credibility. If you really look into everything surrounding her being shot, it’s a Sandy Hook for sure…another miraculous rebound in a matter of days to hit the gun grabbing campaign trail. Her Husband is actually the driving force of their Agenda to Disarm us…a snake.
