Rising-star Democrat senator Kamala Harris ‘jokes’ about killing President Trump

Kamala Harris, 53, is a first-term Senator from California.
She is a Democrat and a rising star. She is also black and her name is already among those floated as a candidate for the 2020 presidential election.
Ryan Foley reports for Newsbusters (via LifeNews) that during an appearance on the daytime talk show Ellen, aired last Thursday, April 5, 2018, Host Ellen DeGeneres gave Harris a lavish introduction, calling her “California’s first African-American senator” and “the first Indian-American to ever be elected to the Senate”, adding “there are many who would like to see her become the first female President of the United States.”
Responding to DeGeneres’ question, “If you had to be stuck in an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?,” Harris implied that she wants President Trump (and VP Pence and Attorney General Sessions) dead. Kamala Harris said:
“Does one of us have to come out alive?”
At that, Harris, DeGeneres and the audience laughed and clapped because, you know, wishing a duly-elected, sitting President of the United States dead is just so very funny.
As the segment drew to a close, DeGeneres once again referred to Harris “as possibly your next President of the United States!” as the audience of women cheered enthusiastically.
Ba-a-a!
H/t Big Lug
Why did Kamala Harris laugh so heartily about the statement – killing the President? Was this Kamala statement to energize a black person?
Why did she laugh? Does Kamala Harris take killing lightly?
Stimulation happens when people think something is very amusing, or funny, that stimulation makes you laugh. The irritating action of various agents (stimuli) on muscles, nerves, or a sensory end organ, by which activity is evoked; especially, the nervous impulse produced by various agents on nerves, or a sensory end organ, by which the part connected with the nerve is thrown into a state of activity; irritation.
Undoubtedly she doesn’t take death very seriously.
Instead of this topic why didn’t Ellen ask Harris, the Pelosi, Schumer, and the Black Caucus to disavow Farrakhan? That would have been a more interesting conversation?
Rising star? what goes up MUST come down hard!
Threats of violence that can cause death to ANYBODY is not a laughing matter and should be punished with stiff penalty and fines. Time and again we’ve have been witnesses to threats and they DO escalate and become REAL, if it is ignored by the courts eventually will be just words and a seal of approval granted.
