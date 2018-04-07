Woman shoots at THREE armed, masked men after attacking/beating her in Houston home

Posted on April 7, 2018 by | 10 Comments

second amendment3

Do tell, #GunControlNow crowd, how would you prefer this woman protect her life? By urination, vomiting or her God-given, Constitutional right?

From Click2Houston: Police are looking for a group of masked men who beat and robbed a woman Tuesday outside a southwest Houston home.

According to police, a woman in her 50s was in the driveway of her home in the 11500 block of Montverde Lane when she was ambushed by three armed men wearing masks.

Police said the men beat her, broke her jaw and took her wallet from her purse. The woman’s mother, who inside the home, saw the attack and called police.

“During the fight, she was able to get inside the house. At that point, the males apparently kicked the window in, tried to get in the house. The original female obtained a pistol she ran out and started shooting at the suspects. The suspects jumped in the car and left,” said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

The men got away in a dark-colored Toyota, police said.

Investigators said they do not believe the attack was random. They are investigating why the woman’s home was targeted.

People living in the neighborhood said they were uneasy.  “It’s always real quiet. We get very little traffic. Something like that is pretty unusual,” Amuro Alejandro said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

DCG

10 responses to “Woman shoots at THREE armed, masked men after attacking/beating her in Houston home

  1. Bone Fish | April 7, 2018 at 10:39 am | Reply

    Yet another example that we’re living in times where fraud is the status quo and possession is the law. Where bad judgment is only associated with having screwed people you never suspected would take you out.

  2. chemtrailssuck | April 7, 2018 at 11:00 am | Reply

    Maybe they were illegals…. Too bad that woman wasn’t packing heat to begin with! Hope they catch these COWARDS, three armed men against one lady. Holy crap!

  3. lophatt | April 7, 2018 at 11:03 am | Reply

    Too bad she didn’t drop ’em right on the lawn. Then she could have walked over peed and puked on ’em.

  4. truckjunkie | April 7, 2018 at 11:30 am | Reply

    A few days at the Range would go a long way towards a different outcome:
    “Woman Kills Two,Wounds 0ne after armed,masked men attack/beat her in Houston home”

  5. Mad Celt | April 7, 2018 at 1:09 pm | Reply

    Some dumb congressman is going to eventually propose workmanship comp for burglars. Don’t underestimate their ability to be stupid.

  7. Alma | April 7, 2018 at 1:45 pm | Reply

    I empower the trigger to fire my gun to disable and kill he that assaults me. The rest I know my lawyer will answer and the courts will absolve.

