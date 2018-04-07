Seek professional help: Writer/director Joss Whedon wishes President Trump would “just quietly die”

Joss Whedon is a Hollyweird proggie worth $100 million. His claim to fame is being a writer for “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” TV show and some “Avengers” movies.

Because he’s a liberal, Joss is “welcoming to everyone,” does not have a small mind, and has “given more to the population of the United States than any other group.”

WRONG.

Whedon tweeted out the above on April 3. (Update: From what I can see on his Twitter timeline on Thursday night, the COWARD deleted the tweet.)

Any wonder why we say liberalism is a mental disorder?

See also:

DCG