Seek professional help: Writer/director Joss Whedon wishes President Trump would “just quietly die”

joss whedon tweet

Joss Whedon is a Hollyweird proggie worth $100 million. His claim to fame is being a writer for “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” TV show and some “Avengers” movies.

Because he’s a liberal, Joss is “welcoming to everyone,” does not have a small mind, and has “given more to the population of the United States than any other group.”

WRONG.

Whedon tweeted out the above on April 3. (Update: From what I can see on his Twitter timeline on Thursday night, the COWARD deleted the tweet.)

Any wonder why we say liberalism is a mental disorder?

DCG

10 responses to “Seek professional help: Writer/director Joss Whedon wishes President Trump would “just quietly die”

  1. Disgusted | April 7, 2018 at 4:58 am | Reply

    How do writers wind up being worth $100M? The guy’s no Hemingway.

    • Dr. Eowyn | April 7, 2018 at 5:13 am | Reply

      His lucrative career began with the TV series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” then he went on to making lucrative and execrable “super heroes” movies.

    • MyBrainHurts | April 7, 2018 at 7:43 am | Reply

      He wasn’t just a writer. On “Buffy” he was the creator of the series and executive producer plus the main writer. That series put him up front and its spinoff “Angel” also made him a ton of money. There’s no end to his super ego. He’s a legend in his own mind. Those two hit series ended years ago and Whedon has not had any other similar successes since. His anger and hate are with himself and he doesn’t have the sense to know that he’s deflecting it on to President Trump.

  2. Dr. Eowyn | April 7, 2018 at 5:00 am | Reply

    Whedon also created the ongoing TV series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

    #BoycottJossWhedon

  3. YouKnowWho | April 7, 2018 at 5:01 am | Reply

    What in the world are these idiots thinking? Oh yeah I guess they’re not.
    I was recently expossed to someone that has some diagnosed with some sort of asberger/autistic/ADHD/Blah, Blah, Blah. Damn scary. He was telling me how he has this spoon he hates. It’s not like the rest of the spoons in the drawer. He started telling me his plans to make it go away and they were quite detailed. He’s been plotting the spoon’s dissapearance for some time now.
    Perhaps many of these nutcases like wheden are simply walking around, undiagnosed and untreated. Maybe we need to round them up and check out this theroy. I’m sure that if it were consevatives acting like this the looney liberials would be demanding legislation to address the problem.
    Oh, by the way, the spoon guy has a concealed carry permit. How’s that background check thingy going?

  4. Kevin J Lankford | April 7, 2018 at 5:10 am | Reply

    Considering the actual definition of “liberal” (taken from webster’s), it is reasonable to extrapolate that being liberal minded means having no principles, moral values, productive goals other than self indulgence, just no useful contributions to a thriving culture at all, of ones own. Even to the point of striving for the extinction all that makes a nation sovereign.

    Just who or what is it that [I]s destroying this Country?

  5. Stovepipe | April 7, 2018 at 5:18 am | Reply

    “My hate and sadness are exhausting”….Good, he just made my day, I’m happy as heck!

  6. JJ | April 7, 2018 at 6:07 am | Reply

    And how many illegal immmigrants are living at the empty bedrooms of Josh’s mansion????

  7. JFL | April 7, 2018 at 7:39 am | Reply

    Let’s ask Josh about his parties…..about the age of the young men that attend? Tell us Josh,…tell us about your deviant, pedophile parties. He’s a filthy animal deserving a cage.

  8. Silhouette | April 7, 2018 at 7:52 am | Reply

    Liberalism gives me conflicting emotions; I feel somewhat sorry for their failed mental health and I despise their attempt to drag us down to their level.

