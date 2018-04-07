Saturday Funnies!

Posted on April 7, 2018 by | Leave a comment

Spectacular Job Fails:

And some choice Irish jokes:

Mick says to Paddy: “Close your curtains the next time you’re shagging your wife. The whole street was watching and laughing at you yesterday.”

Paddy says: “Well the joke’s on them stupid idiots, because I wasn’t even home yesterday.”
_____________________________

Reilly went to trial for armed robbery. The jury foreman came out and announced, “Not guilty.:

“That’s grand!” shouted Reilly. “Does that mean I can keep the money?”
_____________________________

An American tourist asks an Irishman: “Why do Scuba divers always fall backwards off their boats?”

To which the Irishman replies: “If they fell forwards, they’d still be in the bloody boat.”
_____________________________

Murphy told Quinn that his wife was driving him to drink.

Quinn thinks he’s very lucky because his own wife makes him walk.
_____________________________

Mrs. Feeney shouted from the kitchen, “Is that you I hear spittin’ in the vase on the mantel?”

“No,” said Feeney, “but I’m gettin’ closer all the time.”

H/t John Molloy and Ken R.

~Eowyn

This entry was posted in Humor, Idiots and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s