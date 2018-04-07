Saturday Funnies!

Spectacular Job Fails:
And some choice Irish jokes:
Mick says to Paddy: “Close your curtains the next time you’re shagging your wife. The whole street was watching and laughing at you yesterday.”
Paddy says: “Well the joke’s on them stupid idiots, because I wasn’t even home yesterday.”
_____________________________
Reilly went to trial for armed robbery. The jury foreman came out and announced, “Not guilty.:
“That’s grand!” shouted Reilly. “Does that mean I can keep the money?”
_____________________________
An American tourist asks an Irishman: “Why do Scuba divers always fall backwards off their boats?”
To which the Irishman replies: “If they fell forwards, they’d still be in the bloody boat.”
_____________________________
Murphy told Quinn that his wife was driving him to drink.
Quinn thinks he’s very lucky because his own wife makes him walk.
_____________________________
Mrs. Feeney shouted from the kitchen, “Is that you I hear spittin’ in the vase on the mantel?”
“No,” said Feeney, “but I’m gettin’ closer all the time.”
H/t John Molloy and Ken R.
~Eowyn