‘Midsomer Murders’ actor exploits fame to bash Brexit

I no longer watch American TV shows because so many actors, directors and producers are far Left in their politics. I boycott them because I object to their politics and because, simply put, I cannot suspend my disbelief when I watch them on TV or in movies.

That’s why I subscribe to Acorn TV and BritBox because:

Unlike Hollywood, many British actresses of a certain age don’t get botoxed and face-lifted beyond recognition. I don’t know the actors’ politics.

One of the British TV shows I’ve been streaming is the long-lasting, quite ridiculous (because of the high body-count) Midsomer Murders, which is into its 20th season with a new detective at its helm, DCI John Barnaby, played by an actor named Neil Dudgeon.

Alas, I can no longer watch Midsomer Murders, having just discovered that Neil Dudgeon is another arrogant actor who exploits his fame to spout his left-wing politics.

In a recent tweet, on April 6, 2018, Dudgeon equates Brexit with “handing over control to the far right,” and the 17,410,742 Brits who had voted for Brexit “the far right” who are political allies of the dastardly Steve Bannon and Breitbart.

In another tweet, on March 14, Dudgeon equated Brexit with being like North Korea:

“The only way to have ‘all’ your sovereignty is not to participate in the globalised world. Not to compromise or agree or join in. Like North Korea maybe. That’s clearly a roaring success. And it’s because they have ‘all’ their sovereignty!”

On March 15, Dudgeon retweeted an American’s tweet that referred to President Trump as “that idiot in office now”.

On March 9, Dudgeon retweeted some Brit’s tweet claiming that his tax statement shows that the cost to him of remaining in the EU is paltry — 50 pennies a week. Addressing the 17,410,742 Brits who had voted for Brexit, Dudgeon disdainfully writes:

“Saving 50p a week for all this shit. You are out of your minds.”

On March 2, Dudgeon retweeted a tweet attributing the UK’s problems to the Tories, instead of immigrants.

On February 23, Dudgeon tweeted that a women’s art group that does “profane” embroidery is “A really fine thing”:

´Fucketyfucketyfuckfuckfuck´ by Annie Taylor from PEG – Profanity Embroidery Group, Whitstable, UK, known for their stitching and swearing #womensart pic.twitter.com/LCVCWiDfI5 — #WOMENSART (@womensart1) February 22, 2018

After calling Brexit voters “the far right” who are “out of your minds” and who want the UK to be like North Korea, on January 27, Dudgeon sanctimoniously and without a trace of irony retweeted James Melville’s tweet that:

“The Holocaust didn’t begin in the gas chambers. It began with the words of hate. Words matter.”

I can go on with more examples from intolerant, hypocritical Neil Dudgeon’s Twitter feed, but you get the point.

~Eowyn