Homeland Security to compile database to track bloggers, journalists and other ‘media influencers’

Amidst “concerns” regarding accuracy in media and the potential for “fake news” to influence elections and policy, the Trump Administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is compiling a database to track “media influencers,” including journalists, correspondents and bloggers.
On April 3, 2018, DHS posted a solicitation notice for a contractor to create a “Media Monitoring Services” database.
According to the DHS’s “Statement of Work” (RNBO-18-00041_SOW_-_Draft.docx), the chosen contracting company will perform the following “media monitoring” services:
- Monitor and track traditional news sources as well as social media for coverage relevant to Washington, DHS or a particular event, to include:
- > 290,000 global news sources.
- Online, print, broadcast, cable, radio, trade and industry publications, local sources, national/international outlets, traditional news sources, and social media.
- > 100 languages, including Arabic, Chinese and Russian.
- Translation function to instantly translate these articles to English.
- Analyze the media coverage in terms of content, volume, sentiment, geographical spread, top publications, media channels, reach, AVE, top posters, influencers, languages, momentum, circulation.
- Monitor the public activities of media members and influencers by “location, beat and influencers”.
- Create for users to access a 24/7 password-protected, online platform, mobile app, and media influencer database, including journalists, editors, correspondents, social media influencers, bloggers etc.
Here’s an email I just received from Steve Quayle:
They already have unbelievable algorithms, data bases and kill lists so advanced that they have a complete AI functioning termination list. There are 9 million people on it — gun owners, Constitutionists, Christians, home schoolers, conservative activists, etc. Look up the MIAC Report: Fusion Center MIAC Strategic Report
No worries Mr. DHS, we will cooperate fully with the government and look forward to every opportunity to put any and all concerns about a desire for self-determination to rest.
Μολὼν λαβέ
Hmmmmm……more tracking? Right now the satellite can hone in to our bedrooms and our bathrooms and monitor every move we make, needless to say the robot cleaner and “Alexa”. Better keep an eye on the criminals, the drugs, illegals and pornography!
This is a DIRECT ATTACK upon the First Amendment and our free speech rights. The Dept. of Homeland “Security,” already having survived at least two Administrations, is proof enough for me that we are up against, what Churchill called “a conspiracy so large, so huge, that the man in the street cannot believe that it exists.”
Let us take a thumbnail look at what several Administrations have done. President Truman signed legislation into law that created the execrable and criminal CIA. This was bad enough, but he created the NSA, the National Security Administration, by fiat, by actual EXECUTIVE ORDER.
President Kennedy threatened to “break the CIA into a million pieces and scatter it to the winds.” He was assassinated, in part, by certain persons within the CIA for having said this and other things.
After 9/11, Bush the Younger created the Dept. of Homeland Security and made the check-in searches at airports a permanent part of American life. Not to be outdone, President Obama had the NSA catalogue every e-mail every single person sent or received, along with every telephone call.
In other words, the government used the 9/11 attack upon humanity as the Perfect Excuse to create a police state (Bush) and to expand it, potentially into infinity (Obama). Will President Trump continue to nurture the tyrannical police state, even in the name of security, or to keep illegal aliens out of our country?
Looks like it to me.
MAKE NO MISTAKE: In China, the government has created a “social credit score” whereby one is scored for his behavior and opinions regarding the government. Within the past two months, China announced that certain persons with low “social credit scores” would be banned from public trains for up to one year. THE SOCIAL CREDIT SCORE IS COMING TO AMERICA! IT’S FIVE YEARS OFF! WAKE UP!!!
Our entire Bill of Rights is under a concerted, planned and orchestrated subterranean attack! Thanks to such crimes against humanity as 9/11, Aurora, Sandy Hook, Orlando and now Parkland, our sacred Second Amendment is under sustained attack. But now, thanks to the “social credit score” and CIA, NSA and Homeland “Security,” our sacred First Amendment is under attack! And our sacred Fourth Amendment has also been under attack: No government has ANY God-given right to monitor the phone calls or e-mails of ANYONE not credibly accused of a crime!
MARK MY WORDS: Once the First Amendment falls, the rest of the Bill of Rights, including the Second Amendment is fair game. The oligarchy we are up against is out to implement and impose no less than the Mark of the Beast System. And now President Trump has indicated he will MARCH LOCKSTEP along with the next phase? He should order the airstrike to destroy NSA and HS headquarters, STAT!
I am against fake news just as much as Donald Trump is. Yes, once I saw Lee Harvey Oswald shot to death on live television, I knew our news media was not to be believed. Everyone not brain dead knew for decades that the mainstream media just is not trustworthy; Now, thanks to the internet, we have defined and definite ideas WHY. It IS NOT the business of government to filter our news for us: THAT IS OUR JOB. And it IS NOT the business of government to amass a monopoly on power, let alone brute force, that it has had for centuries. We the People own this place, and We the People SHALL NOT surrender what the Constitution is charged to guarantee. This truth maintains, DESPITE the LEGIONS OF LEFTIST LEMMINGS out there like Children of the Corn demanding their own doom!!!
Rather than monitoring everyone in this manner . . . I wish our government would force Google, Facebook and the like to allow Conservatives to have equal time on their platforms. As it is they are utilizing their algorithms to kick off everyone who is displaying speech indicative of the Right! Since the Internet is supposed to include everyone, then it should include EVERYONE, not just the dillweed, left leaning folks.
Don’t like this at all. Not. One. Bit.
Bast@rds…
