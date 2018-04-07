Homeland Security to compile database to track bloggers, journalists and other ‘media influencers’

Amidst “concerns” regarding accuracy in media and the potential for “fake news” to influence elections and policy, the Trump Administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is compiling a database to track “media influencers,” including journalists, correspondents and bloggers.

On April 3, 2018, DHS posted a solicitation notice for a contractor to create a “Media Monitoring Services” database.

According to the DHS’s “Statement of Work” (RNBO-18-00041_SOW_-_Draft.docx), the chosen contracting company will perform the following “media monitoring” services:

Monitor and track traditional news sources as well as social media for coverage relevant to Washington, DHS or a particular event, to include: > 290,000 global news sources.

Online , print, broadcast, cable, radio, trade and industry publications, local sources , national/international outlets, traditional news sources, and social media .

, print, broadcast, cable, radio, trade and industry publications, local , national/international outlets, traditional news sources, . > 100 languages, including Arabic, Chinese and Russian.

Translation function to instantly translate these articles to English. Analyze the media coverage in terms of content, volume, sentiment, geographical spread, top publications, media channels, reach, AVE, top posters, influencers, languages, momentum, circulation. Monitor the public activities of media members and influencers by “location , beat and influencers”. Create for users to access a 24/7 password-protected, online platform, mobile app, and media influencer database, including journalists, editors, correspondents, social media influencers, bloggers etc.

Here’s an email I just received from Steve Quayle:

They already have unbelievable algorithms, data bases and kill lists so advanced that they have a complete AI functioning termination list. There are 9 million people on it — gun owners, Constitutionists, Christians, home schoolers, conservative activists, etc. Look up the MIAC Report: Fusion Center MIAC Strategic Report

~Eowyn