1 dead in Trump Tower fire

The New York Post reports that just before 6 p.m. this evening, April 7, 2018, a four-alarm fire broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in Manhattan.

First responders performed CPR on a 67-year-old man who lives in the building before he was rushed to Mount Sinai West, where he died. Four firefighters were injured but are expected to recover.

Firefighters and Secret Service agents checked out Trump’s penthouse pad and didn’t immediately find any damage, officials said.

President Trump tweeted at 6:42 p.m. that the fire was under control:

“Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!”

The FDNY said the blaze was brought under control at 7:40 p.m.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said: “This is a very difficult fire as you can imagine. The apartment is quite large — we are 50 stories up — the rest of the building had a considerable amount of smoke.”

Lalitha Mason, a 36th-floor resident, said the blaze was frightening:

“We’re terrified. It was a very horrible experience – there was no evacuation system in place – we were at a loss of what to do. I almost fainted – I thought we would die. This looks similar to when 9/11 took place. My husband is disabled and we were helpless. All we could do is put wet towels under the door and pray.”

An employee from the Gucci store on the ground floor said he could smell smoke:

“We smelled smoke coming through the vents, our clients and personnel were evacuated. We were assured they had it under control and it was precautionary. Definitely a noticeable smell [of smoke]coming through the vents.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

See also “Two Trump helicopters crashed in past 9 months”.

~Eowyn