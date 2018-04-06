Of Wendigos and Cannibalistic Elites

Posted on April 6, 2018 by | 2 Comments

This video is about the “wendigo” and talks about how it comes into existence

I do not endorse this, scientifically or theologically, but find it interesting now that many are aware of satanic cannibalism in the highest circles. Food for thought, no pun intended. Although the video is likely no more reliable than Marvel Comics for actual information, the connection it makes for cause-and-effect relationship between human evil and wicked spirits is startling.

See also: Hillary Clinton visits witches’ coven in Manhattan

This entry was posted in cannibalism, Evil, Hillary Clinton, Pedogate, Satanism and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

2 responses to “Of Wendigos and Cannibalistic Elites

  1. Recynd77 | April 6, 2018 at 1:51 pm | Reply

    I remember reading the book “Alive!” When I was a kid. I was interested in the macabre from a very young age. That, combined with my parents’ near-prohibition against TV and most movies, and their lenience on any printed material, led me to read about some very interesting happenings.

    Like

  2. Stovepipe | April 6, 2018 at 2:23 pm | Reply

    See Also: Hillary falls down a bunch of times from KURU.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s