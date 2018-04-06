Mirriam-Webster Dictionary changes definition of ‘assault rifle’ “””too””” include sporting rifles

Julio Rosas reports for IJR (Independent Journal Review), April 2, 2018, that on its website, top dictionary resource Merriam-Webster has changed the definition of an assault rifle to include most modern sporting rifles that are popular in the United States.
In 2016, Mirriam-Webster defined “assault rifle” as:
“any of various automatic or semiautomatic rifles with large capacity magazines designed for military use.”
But Mirriam-Webster now defines “assault rifle” as:
“any of various intermediate-range, magazine-fed military rifles (such as the AK-47) that can be set for automatic or semiautomatic fire; also : a rifle that resembles a military assault rifle but is designed to allow only semiautomatic fire“
The new definition is a major change to the term commonly used to describe an AR-15 or any rifle similar to one.
Mirriam-Webster cites commentary on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting of February 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida, to justify its the new definition:
“The argument is over where the line is to drawn not whether assault rifles as a thing alone should be regulated.” —James Fallows, “As Students ‘March for Our Lives,’ What Are the Feasible Aims for Gun Control?,” The Atlantic, 25 Mar. 2018.
“Almost immediately after the tragedy, a number of survivors leapt headfirst into the Second Amendment debate, noting the shooter’s easy access to a high-velocity assault rifle as one of the main reasons for so many deaths.” —“Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Natalie Portman & More Show Up To Support March For Our Lives,” refinery29.com, 24 Mar. 2018.
IJR reader @Screwtape wrote this very apt comment:
I wonder if Merriam-Webster will now alter the definition of “Orwellian” to include themselves. “also: a group that changes meanings to suit their agenda.”
H/t FOTM‘s Twitter subscriber docepac
~Eowyn
Love the circular left/libtard logic they’re using to justify it.
Now they’ll have to change the Definition of the word “Assault” too.
ASSAULT=To look at something and be scared and offended.
According to Mirriam-Webster, Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, & Natalie Portman, are now firearm experts. Sic Sarc
The whole point of the leftist “long march through the institutions”– so some leftard can point to Mirriam-Webster to define “assault weapon” for some BS anti-gun argument they’re making.
That’s a good point, it actually does and will change the dynamics of a debate. We’ll all have to carry an older pocket Dictionary just to prove it was recently changed to NewSpeak.
Mirriam-Webster Dictionary changes definition of ‘assault rifle’ “””too””” include sporting rifles
PRESIDENT TRUMP DON’T ALLOW ILLEGALS CROSS INTO OUR COUNTRY
