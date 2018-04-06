Hillary Clinton visits witches’ coven in Manhattan

On Tuesday night, April 3, 2018, Hillary Clinton visited The Wing, an elite women’s club in Manhattan, New York (see The Wing’s enthralled tweet).
On its website, The Wing describes itself as:
“a network of co-working and community spaces designed for women. The Wing’s mission is the professional, civic, social, and economic advancement of women through community. We believe that the act of coming together as women creates new opportunities, ideas and conversations that will lead to greater mobility and prosperity for womankind.”
The Wing is elitist because it is pricey — an “all access” membership costs $2,700 a year. The club is also rabidly anti-men: It publishes a magazine titled No Man’s Land.
But on the club’s Instagram account, The Wing identifies itself as something more than just a feminist club, but as a witches’ coven:
“The Wing is a co-working and community space for women. We’re a coven, not a sorority.“
Unsurprisingly, The Wing is pro-gun control:
The Wing’s Instagram is full of references to vampirism (which is a form of cannibalism), witchcraft and Satanism:
The Wing’s founder and CEO is Audrey Gelman, who was the 2008 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign’s press aide.
Gelman is a childhood friend of Lena Dunham, and an ex-girlfriend of Terry Richardson — the pornographic fashion/celebrity photographer who once depicted himself copulating with a sheep, and is accused of molesting young models.
This is Gelman’s self-description on her Twitter page:
“I’m like any modern woman trying to have it all. I just wish I had more time to seek out the dark forces & join their hellish crusade.”
In a tweet on February 4, 2017, Gelman identifies herself as a Satanist:
Hillary gets the last laugh:
H/t Voat
See also:
- Secret Service: Hillary and Obama stink like sulfur
- Hillary Clinton wanted to stick pins into voodoo dolls of her critics
- Alex Jones & Larry Nichols on Hillary Clinton’s pact with the devil
- Feminism and Satanism: #MeToo movement inspires voodoo New York fashion show
- 2016 presidential election was a spiritual war, and it’s ongoing
~Eowyn
apparently Hillary’s emails also reveal NATO took out Gaddafi because he was planning to issue a gold backed currency http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2528.htm
LikeLiked by 3 people
100% Correct, The Dinar…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dinar
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, she has free parking for her broom whenever she visits.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pingback: Hillary’s Visit To Witches Coven in NY | Gitardood's Weblog
In his book from the 1990s, Bloodlines of the Illuminati, Fritz Springmeier has a diagram of the levels comprising the Illuminati pyramid. Half way up the feminine side, is one called “Mother of Darkness” and he states that Hillary had surpassed that level already (by the mid 90s).
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope the Coven has front steps! Whoops!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember 98% of black female voters voted for Hillary. Hillary is
a walking corpse–physically disabled, mentally impaired, and
psychologically maladjusted. Laughed uproariously when Libyan
leader Muammar Gaddafi was sodomized, tortured, and killed
saying “We came, we saw, he died.” This is behavior of a
presidential candidate? Perhaps of one who has had
dozens of annoying people killed for her political advantage.
Introduced a Muslim general as one of our Muslim friends
at her nomination as though she was at a cocktail party.
Indicates how many women have genocidal intentions
toward the USS Titanic and men in general. Frothing with
anger constantly is barbaric. God help the children they
come into contact with.
LikeLiked by 2 people
#1, I will never, ever believe that hrc lived past 9/12/16, and WILL continue to believe that this hrc we see paraded about is the one from the afternoon of 9/11/16 (exiting Chelsea’s apt).
#2, I guarantee not one of these broads have the ability to heal (themselves, plants, animals, people – reminiscent of pow-wow art healers), so yes, they satanists. Playing with darkness will always catch up with you.
LikeLike
The Clinton’s always thought they were head & shoulders
above everyone. Its been known she’s been into witchcraft since the 80’s? So this is nothing new? Just that the media is just picking up on it now😕 She and her followers are detestable and can’t see the forest from the tree’s?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What makes you think “the media” is picking up on Hillary being a witch? I challenge you to find any news of Hillary’s visit to The Wing — a witches’ coven — on the MSM. You find this news only in the Alternative Media.
LikeLike
Look at all those “Empty” kitchens. Sad really…
LikeLike
hell we all know Hillarie is an old witch and not just she looks like one either….
Vampire, Werewolf’s clubs are kicking in Manhattan
LikeLike
Hillary’s getting her required Continuing Education (CE) credits done:
LikeLike
Eternal Father, I offer Thee the Cross of Our Lord Jesus Christ, and all the instruments of His Holy Passion, that Thou mayest put division in the camp of Thy enemies, for as Thy Beloved Son hath said, “a kingdom divided against itself shall fall.
LikeLike