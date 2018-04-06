Hillary Clinton visits witches’ coven in Manhattan

Posted on April 6, 2018 by | 14 Comments

On Tuesday night, April 3, 2018, Hillary Clinton visited The Wing, an elite women’s club in Manhattan, New York (see The Wing’s enthralled tweet).

On its website, The Wing describes itself as:

“a network of co-working and community spaces designed for women. The Wing’s mission is the professional, civic, social, and economic advancement of women through community.  We believe that the act of coming together as women creates new opportunities, ideas and conversations that will lead to greater mobility and prosperity for womankind.”

The Wing is elitist because it is pricey — an “all access” membership costs $2,700 a year. The club is also rabidly anti-men: It publishes a magazine titled No Man’s Land.

The Wing anti-men

But on the club’s Instagram account, The Wing identifies itself as something more than just a feminist club, but as a witches’ coven:

The Wing is a co-working and community space for women. We’re a coven, not a sorority.

Unsurprisingly, The Wing is pro-gun control:

The Wing’s Instagram is full of references to vampirism (which is a form of cannibalism), witchcraft and Satanism:

The Wing’s founder and CEO is Audrey Gelman, who was the 2008 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign’s press aide.

Gelman is a childhood friend of Lena Dunham, and an ex-girlfriend of Terry Richardson — the pornographic fashion/celebrity photographer who once depicted himself copulating with a sheep, and is accused of molesting young models.

This is Gelman’s self-description on her Twitter page:

“I’m like any modern woman trying to have it all. I just wish I had more time to seek out the dark forces & join their hellish crusade.”

In a tweet on February 4, 2017, Gelman identifies herself as a Satanist:

Hillary gets the last laugh:

H/t Voat

~Eowyn

This entry was posted in cannibalism, Culture War, Evil, Hillary Clinton, Judaism/Jews, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Radical feminists, Satanism, social media, United States and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

14 responses to “Hillary Clinton visits witches’ coven in Manhattan

  1. gitardood | April 6, 2018 at 8:05 am | Reply

    apparently Hillary’s emails also reveal NATO took out Gaddafi because he was planning to issue a gold backed currency http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2528.htm

  2. thelonelyauthorblog | April 6, 2018 at 8:05 am | Reply

    Yeah, she has free parking for her broom whenever she visits.

  4. gitardood | April 6, 2018 at 8:11 am | Reply

    In his book from the 1990s, Bloodlines of the Illuminati, Fritz Springmeier has a diagram of the levels comprising the Illuminati pyramid. Half way up the feminine side, is one called “Mother of Darkness” and he states that Hillary had surpassed that level already (by the mid 90s).

  5. Stovepipe | April 6, 2018 at 8:17 am | Reply

    I hope the Coven has front steps! Whoops!

  6. Gary Jones | April 6, 2018 at 8:17 am | Reply

    Remember 98% of black female voters voted for Hillary. Hillary is
    a walking corpse–physically disabled, mentally impaired, and
    psychologically maladjusted. Laughed uproariously when Libyan
    leader Muammar Gaddafi was sodomized, tortured, and killed
    saying “We came, we saw, he died.” This is behavior of a
    presidential candidate? Perhaps of one who has had
    dozens of annoying people killed for her political advantage.
    Introduced a Muslim general as one of our Muslim friends
    at her nomination as though she was at a cocktail party.
    Indicates how many women have genocidal intentions
    toward the USS Titanic and men in general. Frothing with
    anger constantly is barbaric. God help the children they
    come into contact with.

  7. solejahway | April 6, 2018 at 8:27 am | Reply

    #1, I will never, ever believe that hrc lived past 9/12/16, and WILL continue to believe that this hrc we see paraded about is the one from the afternoon of 9/11/16 (exiting Chelsea’s apt).

    #2, I guarantee not one of these broads have the ability to heal (themselves, plants, animals, people – reminiscent of pow-wow art healers), so yes, they satanists. Playing with darkness will always catch up with you.

  8. Yhong Chin | April 6, 2018 at 8:37 am | Reply

    The Clinton’s always thought they were head & shoulders
    above everyone. Its been known she’s been into witchcraft since the 80’s? So this is nothing new? Just that the media is just picking up on it now😕 She and her followers are detestable and can’t see the forest from the tree’s?

    • Dr. Eowyn | April 6, 2018 at 8:43 am | Reply

      What makes you think “the media” is picking up on Hillary being a witch? I challenge you to find any news of Hillary’s visit to The Wing — a witches’ coven — on the MSM. You find this news only in the Alternative Media.

  9. hoser | April 6, 2018 at 8:39 am | Reply

    Look at all those “Empty” kitchens. Sad really…

  10. True George | April 6, 2018 at 9:00 am | Reply

    hell we all know Hillarie is an old witch and not just she looks like one either….
    Vampire, Werewolf’s clubs are kicking in Manhattan

  11. Anonymous | April 6, 2018 at 9:00 am | Reply

    Hillary’s getting her required Continuing Education (CE) credits done:

  12. jay | April 6, 2018 at 9:32 am | Reply

    Eternal Father, I offer Thee the Cross of Our Lord Jesus Christ, and all the instruments of His Holy Passion, that Thou mayest put division in the camp of Thy enemies, for as Thy Beloved Son hath said, “a kingdom divided against itself shall fall.

