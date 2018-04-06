Gun control bully: Misdemeanor charges filed against Moms Demand founding member, West University Place Council Woman Kellye Burke

This from a woman who demands safe communities for children.

From Click2Houston: Investigators at the Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office on Wednesday filed a disorderly conduct charge against West University Place CouncilwomanKellye Burke, after accusations that she berated a group of teenage girls over a Trump T-shirt.

The girls said they were in line at Tiny’s Milk and Cookies in West U on Saturday, waiting to buy cookies for younger girls at their nearby church.

“A tall, short-haired blond woman came up to them and screamed, ‘Grab em by the (expletive) girls!'” the father of one of the girls said. He did not want to be identified, fearing retaliation against his daughter.

The girls initially tried to laugh it off, the father said. “Then, she yells it again!” the father said. “At that point the girls were getting kind of scared, and then the woman starts, you know, going, ‘MAGA! MAGA! MAGA!’ while shaking her fist.”

One of the girls was wearing a shirt that read, “Trump: Make America Great Again,” the father said.

The father said the girls left without responding to the woman. He said one of the girls said she noticed that Burke had taken a picture of her.

“They were scared,” the father said. “They were absolutely scared. My little girl essentially wanted to know if this woman was going to hurt her.”

West U police referred the case to Harris County Precinct One Constable’s office, which filed a class C misdemeanor charge against Burke.

When KPRC2 knocked at Burke’s door, she yelled from inside, “What are you doing at my house?”

“You know why we’re here at your house,” KPRC2 anchor and reporter Jacob Rascon said. She claimed to have no idea. “The disorderly conduct charge,” Rascon responded. “I’m putting my kids to bed!” she yelled. “Go away!”

“Adults can’t behave towards children like that, period,” the father said.

He said Burke reached out to his wife, and met with and apologized to both of them.

“We accepted her apology,” the father said. “I would be just as angry if any parent said this to my child but as an elected official I’ll let her voters handle this matter.

DCG