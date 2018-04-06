Friday Funny: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace mistakes soda can opening with gun shot

Posted on April 6, 2018 by | 5 Comments

This comes from a woman who doesn’t understand the Second Amendment and has probably never been to a gun range in her life.

The stupid, it burns.

DCG

5 responses to “Friday Funny: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace mistakes soda can opening with gun shot

  1. Dr. Eowyn | April 6, 2018 at 4:43 am | Reply

    @Nicolle Wallace

  2. Glenn47 | April 6, 2018 at 4:47 am | Reply

    Dumb and dumber, all rolled into one.

  3. japoa | April 6, 2018 at 5:36 am | Reply

    You gotta be kidding !!!!!!!!!!! How on earth could one person be soooooo damn stupid to mistake the opening of a soda can for gunshots ?

    Would love to put her in a round room and tell her there’s a 100$ dollar bill in the corner .

  4. MyBrainHurts | April 6, 2018 at 6:18 am | Reply

    I have no words.

  5. Alma | April 6, 2018 at 7:11 am | Reply

    PRESIDENT TRUMP, DO NOT ALLOW ILLEGALS CROSSING INTO OUR COUNTRY!

