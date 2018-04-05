Next time we find ourselves groaning and moaning about our problems, remember “Able” — the cat with no front legs and his indomitable spirit.
Next time we find ourselves groaning and moaning about our problems, remember “Able” — the cat with no front legs and his indomitable spirit.
And for comic relief, here’s another cat who just saw his reflection in a mirror:
~Eowyn
Speechless…..and in awe.
Beautiful
Cool vid, i still hate cats though
Where there’s a Will, there’s a Way! Great Video, I want Able!! What a great, perfect name for that Cat, He’s (Beg my Pard if I Misgendered) ABLE to overcome a huge obstacle in life, no phsyc meds needed, just happy to be alive!!!
God gives us a way as we lean on him we can over come anything thank you Doc made my day.
