The cat with no front legs

Posted on April 5, 2018 by | 5 Comments

Next time we find ourselves groaning and moaning about our problems, remember “Able” — the cat with no front legs and his indomitable spirit.

And for comic relief, here’s another cat who just saw his reflection in a mirror:

~Eowyn

5 responses to “The cat with no front legs

  1. Hadenoughalready | April 5, 2018 at 4:51 am | Reply

    Speechless…..and in awe.

  2. Glenn47 | April 5, 2018 at 5:04 am | Reply

    Beautiful

  3. kjf | April 5, 2018 at 5:08 am | Reply

    Cool vid, i still hate cats though

  4. Stovepipe | April 5, 2018 at 5:29 am | Reply

    Where there’s a Will, there’s a Way! Great Video, I want Able!! What a great, perfect name for that Cat, He’s (Beg my Pard if I Misgendered) ABLE to overcome a huge obstacle in life, no phsyc meds needed, just happy to be alive!!!

  5. Brian Heinz | April 5, 2018 at 7:27 am | Reply

    God gives us a way as we lean on him we can over come anything thank you Doc made my day.

