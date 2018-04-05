The curious ever-changing dates of March For Our Lives permit application

On March 30, 2018, I published the post, “Application for ‘March For Our Lives’ permit was made months before Parkland school shooting,” on a fascinating email that a contact of European researcher Ole Dammegard had received from a Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officer named Scott Earhardt.

The email was dated four days after the pro-gun control March For Our Lives demonstrations that took place in Washington, D.C. and other cities across America on March 24, 2018.

To begin, according to the PDF document, Metropolitan Police Department, Washington.D.C., Scott Earhardt indeed is a detective there. Here’s a screenshot I took from page 6 of the 65-page document:

In the March 28th email, Officer Earhardt states:

“In reference to your inquiry concerning the March For Our Lives Demonstration, here in the District of Columbia on March 24, 2018. MPD received a permit application several months prior to the actual event, and there was several months of planning for this large event.”

Below is a screenshot of the email:

That the permit application for the March 24th “March For Our Lives” had been submitted “several months” before is most peculiar because one of the March’s organizers, the student group Never Again MSD, had been formed on February 15, 2018 — one day after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High School in Parkland Florida. February 15 is not “several months” before March 24.

Almost immediately after the “Application for ‘March For Our Lives’ permit was made months before Parkland school shooting” post was published, objections were made, claiming that purported counter-evidence directly contradict the Earhardt email.

The counter-evidence consists of:

(1) A purported March For Our Lives (MFOL) permit application, dated February 20, 2018

Below are screenshots of the permit application, dated February 20, 2018 and signed by Deena Katz, a Hollywood producer and casting director chosen by MSD student survivors to organize the March. You can also view the permit application online here.

There are just two things wrong with Deena Katz’s MFOL permit application:

The permit application is a National Park Service application , the 4-page NPS Form 10-941 , not a D.C. Metropolitan Police Department application which is completely different (see Metro PD’s “Application For Parade Permit” here ). In other words, Katz’s National Park Service permit application has nothing to do with Metro PD Officer Scott Earhardt or his email.

, the 4-page , not a D.C. Metropolitan Police Department application which is completely different (see Metro PD’s “Application For Parade Permit” ). In other words, Katz’s National Park Service permit application Page 4 of NPS Form 10-941 specifies: “Hand deliver or mail completed application”. But the Deena Katz application is incomplete , leaving many questions unanswered and boxes unfilled , including all of page 3. All of which means the application likely would not have been accepted and processed by the NPS.

(2) Emails from Officer Earhardt stating a much later date for the MFOL permit application

To begin, according to page 5 of the District of Columbia Mayor’s Special Events Task Group’s (MSETG) Special Events Planning Guide:

The organizers of proposed special events are required to present event proposals to the MSETG and receive the concurrence of the group prior to the issuance of permits or licenses by the permit-granting agencies . . . . Presentation requests in the form of a Letter of Intent (LOI) must be received no less than ONE HUNDRED EIGHTY (180) DAYS prior to the date of the event and are processed up to one year prior to the proposed date of the event. The LOI should be addressed to D.C. Mayor’s Special Events Task Group; 2720 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue SE, 2nd Floor; Washington DC 20032. The LOI may be submitted to loi.msetg@dc.gov.

Note that 180 days = 6 months, which is certainly consistent with Officer Earhardt’s March 28 email’s “several months”.

Several claims have been made of emails from Officer Earhardt, in which he contradicts what he had said in his email of March 28 to Ole Dammegard’s contact.

In a YouTube video, Nathan Stolpman of Lift The Veil Productions claims he received an email from Officer Earhardt saying the MFOL permit application was “filed” on March 13, 2018, instead of “several months” before. Below is a screenshot of the email:

In an April 3 follow-up email to Ole Dammegard’s contact, Officer Earhardt writes that he had misspoken in his earlier email of March 28. Instead of the permit application being received by Metro PD “several months” before, it actually was received “several weeks” before the March:

“After reviewing my previous email, I had misspoke. It was not several months, it was several weeks prior to March 24th. MP actually received the permit application on February 21st and the permit was issued March 7th.“

Note: Light On Conspiracies is Ole Dammegard’s blog.

On April 3, 2018, a reader of FOTM also emailed Officer Earhardt concerning the permit application dates, who quickly responded. In two successive emails on April 3, Officer Earhardt states that:

Metro PD received the MFOL permit application on March 7 (only 17 days before the March).

(only 17 days before the March). Metro PD issued the MFOL permit on March 13.

Here are screenshots of Earhardt’s emails:

All of which is most confusing because Officer Earhardt has given different dates for the MFOL permit application:

In his email of March 28, he said Metro PD received a permit application “several months” prior to the March For Our Lives.

to the March For Our Lives. In his email to Nathan Stolpman, Officer Earhardt said Metro PD received (“filed”) the permit application on March 13 , 2018.

(“filed”) , 2018. In his April 3 email to Ole Dammergard’s contact, Officer Earhardt said Metro PD received the permit application on February 21, and issued the permit on March 7.

In his April 3 emails to a FOTM reader, Officer Earhardt said Metro PD received the permit application on March 7, and issued the permit on March 13.

In other words, Officer Earhardt has given:

Four different dates for Metro PD receiving the MFOL permit application : “several months” March 13, 2018 February 21, 2018 March 7, 2018

: Two different dates for Metro PD issuing the MFOL permit : March 7, 2018 March 13, 2018

:

Given the different dates he’s given for when Metro PD received the permit application and when Metro PD issued the permit, we have no reason to believe Officer Scott Earhardt. In all probability, his first email of March 28 to Dammegard’s contact is most likely the truthful one — that D.C. Metropolitan Police Department received an application for a permit for March For Our Lives “several months” before the March. That in turn implies that, contrary to how the March had been presented to the American people, the Parkland school shooting is not the inspiration for March For Our Lives.

What Officer Earhardt said in that March 28 email is also consistent with the instruction in DC mayor’s Special Events Planning Guide — that organizers of proposed special events like March For Our Lives, must submit a Letter of Intent no less than six months before the event.

H/t Brian H., Harold Saive, and James Fetzer.





