Chicago suburb bans assault weapons and large-capacity magazines

April 5, 2018
harriet rosenthal

Deerfield Mayor Harriet Rosenthal

Via Yahoo (Reuters) – A Chicago suburb has banned the possession, sale and manufacture of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines in response to the massacre at a Florida high school and other recent mass shootings in the United States.

Residents of Democratic-leaning Deerfield, Illinois have until June 13 to remove any firearms and magazines that fall outside the new restrictions or face a fine of between $250 and $1,000 per day, according to an ordinance passed by the town board on Monday night.

The ban was a direct response to the Feb. 14 killing of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and the student-led campaign for tighter restrictions on guns inspired by the mass shooting, the ordinance said.

The Deerfield decision is likely to face legal challenges from gun rights groups that see it as a violation of their constitutional rights. A similar ban in Highland Park, Illinois was challenged all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and upheld.

The National Rifle Association and the Illinois State Rifle Association did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“We hope that our local decision helps spur state and national leaders to take steps to make our communities safer,” Deerfield Mayor Harriet Rosenthal said in a statement.

Opponents of the ban fear the town will now try to outlaw other firearms, further violating their right under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to own guns.

“First it’s going to be assault rifles. There will be new bans in the future. It’s just a matter of time,” Deerfield resident Larry Nordal told the Chicago Tribune. Nordal did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

The ban defines assault weapons as a range of firearms such as semiautomatic rifles like the AR-15, a gun similar to the one used in the Florida massacre. High-capacity magazines are defined as those holding more than 10 rounds.

Deerfield High School senior Ariella Kharasch, who supported the legislation, wants more action on the local and national levels. “This is our generation’s fight. We’re going to keep fighting and this is part of it. Change happens gradually step by step,” Kharasch told the Chicago Tribune.

Some excerpts from the ordinance (which lists specific firearms):

“…may increase the public’s sense of safety by effecting a cultural change which communicates the normative value that assault weapons should have no role or purpose in civil society…”

“…the possession, manufacture and sale of assault weapons in the Village of Deerfield is not reasonably necessary to protect an individual’s right of self-defense…”

Read the full ordinance here.

DCG

20 responses to “Chicago suburb bans assault weapons and large-capacity magazines

  1. Hadenoughalready | April 5, 2018 at 10:44 am | Reply

    Geeze! I hope someone tells the criminals…

    Liked by 3 people

  2. clownzilla | April 5, 2018 at 10:47 am | Reply

    What’s an “assault rifle”? Is that like using an assault automobile to run people over?

    Liked by 2 people

  3. Dr. Eowyn | April 5, 2018 at 11:12 am | Reply

    Those who are determined to eviscerate the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment tried with Sandy Hook, but failed. So they engineered another mass school shooting, this time in a high school in Parkland, FL, with older students who can be the public voices and faces for gun control, unlike the 6-year-old kids of Sandy Hook.

    Just goes to show that false flags really do work, because most Americans are sheeple who adamantly refuse to investigate and think for themselves.

    Liked by 4 people

    • lophatt | April 5, 2018 at 11:14 am | Reply

      Unfortunately, yes. On the other hand, how can a locality decide they’re exempt from the Constitution?

      Liked by 2 people

      • DCG | April 5, 2018 at 11:18 am | Reply

        I haven’t checked the Illinois state constitution yet but in Washington state,only the state, not local cities, can make gun laws. I have a feeling it’s probably the same in Illinois…

        Liked by 1 person

        • lophatt | April 5, 2018 at 11:32 am | Reply

          I think anybody can do whatever they get away with. I do not think it “legal”. It deserves a court challenge, but in this day and age that doesn’t mean a lot. We need a better Supreme Court.

          Liked by 2 people

  4. Brian Heinz | April 5, 2018 at 11:26 am | Reply

    This was sent to me today thought it was worth the read. I think its been around for a bit but still true today.
    For those that don’t know him, Major General Peter Cosgrove is an Australian.
    General Cosgrove was interviewed on the radio recently.
    Read his reply to the lady who interviewed him concerning guns and children.
    Regardless of how you feel about gun laws you have to love this!
    This is one of the best comeback lines of all time.
    This is a portion of an ABC radio interview between a female broadcaster and General Cosgrove who was about to sponsor a Boy Scout Troop visiting his military Headquarters.
    FEMALE INTERVIEWER:
    So, General Cosgrove, what things are you going to teach these young boys when they visit your base?

    GENERAL COSGROVE:
    We’re going to teach them climbing, canoeing, archery and shooting..
    FEMALE INTERVIEWER:
    Shooting! That’s a bit irresponsible, isn’t it?
    GENERAL COSGROVE:
    I don’t see why, they’ll be properly supervised on the rifle range.
    FEMALE INTERVIEWER:
    Don’t you admit that this is a terribly dangerous activity to be teaching children?
    GENERAL COSGROVE:
    I don’t see how. We will be teaching them proper rifle discipline before they even touch a firearm.
    FEMALE INTERVIEWER:
    But you’re equipping them to become violent killers.
    GENERAL COSGROVE:
    Well, Ma’am, you’re equipped to be a prostitute, but you’re not one, are you?
    The broadcast went silent for 46 seconds and when it returned, the interview was over.
    I would pay money to have seen her face.

    Liked by 3 people

  5. Stovepipe | April 5, 2018 at 11:52 am | Reply

    I think that this might set a precedence, that’s what concerns me, like States fall one after another once one State rolls. The other side is, maybe it isn’t legal and they’re trying to see if it will fly. Here’s why, absolutely nothing on Mainstream Media on this subject, silence!!! You’d think CNN, MSNBC, etc would be frothing over this like some big victory.

    Liked by 3 people

  6. Maryaha | April 5, 2018 at 12:03 pm | Reply

    I saw this article posted by Sandy Hook Hoax on Twitter a day or two ago. What are the odds of this happening by coincidence?

    In 2016, two students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, won honorable mention for their C-SPAN StudentCam contest entry on gun violence in schools.

    https://www.c-span.org/video/?442977-1/interview-marjory-stoneman-douglas-high-school-students

    I’d say the odds are exactly zero!

    Liked by 2 people

  7. Stovepipe | April 5, 2018 at 12:08 pm | Reply

    This I just copied from another reputable Site Posted today…

    “Also included in the gun ban were semi-automatic pistols which can accept higher than 10 round magazines. That’s virtually all full size semi-automatic pistols.

    Even though the village trustees ignored the pleas of residents to leave their guns alone, and passed the ordinance anyway, many residents were encouraged to ignore the gun ban and engage in civil disobedience”.

    “One example of the so-called “assault weapon” is the Ruger 10/22 which can accept magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Even though the 10/22 is not listed in the list of guns the village wants to see banned, the gun cannot legally be possessed in the village”.

    “Opponents of the gun grab vow to fight the action in court while others praised the trustees decision to ban semiautomatic rifles, pistols and shotguns. Ariella Kharasch, a Deerfield High School senior said she wants more action to be taken on both a local and national level”.

    Liked by 2 people

  8. Anonymous | April 5, 2018 at 12:09 pm | Reply

    Illinois, home of Chiraq…

    Liked by 1 person

