WaronWomen: Jimmy Kimmel mocks Melania Trump’s accent

From Fox News: Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back the jabs at first lady Melania Trump on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday night while mocking the 140th annual White House Easter Egg Roll, which she hosted earlier that day.

“I want to really thank the first lady, Melania, who has really done an incredible job,” President Trump announced from the balcony of the White House to kick off the event. “She worked so hard on this event, so I want to thank you.”

With a big grin, Kimmel told his fans, “Not a chance she did one thing to help set that up. There’s no — she didn’t dye eggs, she didn’t fill baskets. The only thing she’s been working on is an escape tunnel.”

The audience applauded, as Kimmel pointed to a “surprise visitor” who was photoshopped into the background of the Trumps as they greeted a large crowd at the White House: Stormy Daniels.

“You know, it was supposed to be pouring, the weather. It was supposed to be very rainy and nasty and cold and windy,” Trump told a crowd of about 30,000 people in attendance.

“And Stormy, too, you know,” Kimmel added.

Kimmel then directed the audience’s attention to a clip of Melania reading the children’s book, “YOU!,” by Sandra Magsamen. After playing about 10 seconds of footage, Kimmel chuckled and mocked the first lady’s accent, repeating the last words she read.

“This and that,” said Kimmel, as he impersonated Mrs. Trump.

He then turned to his sidekick on the show, “Guillermo, you know what this means? You could be first lady of the United States.”

But Kimmel’s bit didn’t end there. The comedian, once again, pointed to a television screen and featured Melania finishing the book.

“That’s the end,” Melania said as she closed the book. The audience roared with laughter as Kimmel added, “…of the world.”

He continued, “Hey, I love that Vice President Pence just released the children’s book about a bunny. Did they read that to the kids? Nope, they went with ‘dis and dat’ instead.”

While some applauded the Kimmel’s nearly three-minute monologue, others critcized the comedian’s joke, calling it “offensive.”

“I love your show and I love it when you take on Trump. But mocking Melania for her accent was a rare mis-step. Doesn’t she speak several languages? (And isn’t that a good thing in a First Lady?)” one fan asked Kimmel on Twitter Thursday.

“Classy. Making fun of the First Lady,” another wrote, along with a face palm emoji.

“If this was some random foreigner, you people would NEVER make fun of their accent and risk offending them. What a bunch of [hypocrites] you are. You should be ashamed that you’re allowed on television,” a Twitter user added.

Kimmel posted the video on his Twitter account Tuesday morning, with the caption: “No one celebrates #Easter quite like the Trumps…”

But that wasn’t the only joke aimed at the Trump administration during Kimmel’s show on Monday. He also trolled Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway, who he dubbed the “#1 White House leaker,” and conducted a “Make America Grate Again Spelling Bee,” asking three young students to come on stage and spell words incorrectly.

