Tolerance: Woman assaulted by two women in D.C. for saying she supports Trump

Posted on April 4, 2018 by | 3 Comments

The “tolerant” left strike again.

From KATU: A woman said she was assaulted after she interjected into a conversation last month outside a D.C. restaurant to say she supports President Donald Trump, according to a police report.

The woman told D.C. police the assault took place around 1 a.m. on March 16 outside Surfside restaurant at 1800 N Street, NW.

According to the police report, the woman, overhearing a conversation between two women and one man, brought herself into the discussion by saying, “I support Donald Trump.”

The two women then assaulted her, she said, while the man tried to stop them.

D.C. police released video Monday of the two suspects. Included in the video shows one of the two suspects appear to strike someone filming her as the video image shakes once her hand appears to make contact with that person.

The woman then left and took herself to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, where she called 911 and was interviewed.

Police are calling the incident a felony assault.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099.

See also:

DCG

Advertisements
This entry was posted in crime, Donald Trump, Idiots, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Media, Taxes, Trump Derangement Syndrome, United States, US Presidents and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

3 responses to “Tolerance: Woman assaulted by two women in D.C. for saying she supports Trump

  2. palcau ioan | April 4, 2018 at 8:12 am | Reply

    this is hate,behaviour,and they managed to divides us,i say to anyone,do an assault to politicians,i want to see a Washington revolt against the real traitors of America…but as we see,the 2 women doesnt really cares about that,so i think who ever will be put on jail,im talking about traitors,a large number of ppl will not understand n not accept it ,turmoil right on the corner! God bless you all

    Liked by 1 person

  3. kommonsentsjane | April 4, 2018 at 8:22 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    For your information.

    kommonsentsjane

    Liked by 2 people

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s