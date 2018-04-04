Tolerance: Woman assaulted by two women in D.C. for saying she supports Trump

The “tolerant” left strike again.

From KATU: A woman said she was assaulted after she interjected into a conversation last month outside a D.C. restaurant to say she supports President Donald Trump, according to a police report.

The woman told D.C. police the assault took place around 1 a.m. on March 16 outside Surfside restaurant at 1800 N Street, NW.

According to the police report, the woman, overhearing a conversation between two women and one man, brought herself into the discussion by saying, “I support Donald Trump.”

The two women then assaulted her, she said, while the man tried to stop them.

D.C. police released video Monday of the two suspects. Included in the video shows one of the two suspects appear to strike someone filming her as the video image shakes once her hand appears to make contact with that person.

The woman then left and took herself to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, where she called 911 and was interviewed.

Police are calling the incident a felony assault.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099.

