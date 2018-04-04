The ‘Final Warning’ Caption Contest

This is the 173rd world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the GIF:
About the GIF: On March 12, 2018, on a trip to India to promote her book and, once again, complain about her 2016 election loss, Hillary Clinton slipped twice while walking down the steps of Jahaj Maha palace in Mandu, despite being assisted by two men. Did you see the lash of flame on the right when Hillary is flanked by the two men?
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
Flashing his fiery sword, the great Archangel Michael declares: “This is your last warning, Hillary Rodham Clinton. Repent!”
For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.
~Eowyn
Advertisements
Fart…Fart…
Flatulence is pretty rough on a old lady like myself after a bid Indian dinner. Feel sorry for that guy smoking at the bottom of the steps.Better check my Depends after that last one!
LikeLike
You put your left foot in, you put your left foot out, you put your left foot in and you shake it all about.
LikeLike
Fart…Fart…
Flatulence is pretty rough on a old lady like myself after a big Indian dinner. Feel sorry for that guy smoking at the bottom of the steps. Better check my Depends after that last one!
LikeLike
The Grand High Witch is pulled to the fires of Hell.
LikeLike
Leave me alone, I’m too good to go down to your level!
LikeLike
Excited to see the captions in this contest!
LikeLike
As her catheter became loose, Killary witnessed first hand how slippery urine makes steps.
LikeLike
Winner….so far.
LikeLike
This is the video which inspired Speilberg to want to recast Indiana Jones with a female lead.
LikeLike
It’s bad when gravity is just tired of your bullshit and tries to take you out.
LikeLike
When your queef is more powerful than you expected.
LikeLike