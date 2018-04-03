We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 172nd Caption Contest!

This was a very competitive contest, with a total of 57 caption submissions, many of which are very clever and witty!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 172nd Caption Contest, with two #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 10 points is . . .

grizz1!

This is the winning caption:

Bill Clinton: “I’d hit it!”

Bob is in 2nd place, with two #1 votes and 8 points. Here is his caption:

“I smell like Sulfur too”

Bill is in 3rd place, with one #1 vote and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points. Here’s his caption:

“Makes you rethink the whole burka thing.”

Silhouette is in 4th place, with one #1 vote and 4 points. Here’s the caption:

“Viagra has met its match.”

AnnEstelle, hujonwi, japoa and MyBrainHurts are in 5th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their captions:

AnnEstelle: “This year’s headliner at Bohemian Grove!”

hujonwi: “Oh great… now my penis has gone into hiding…”

japoa: “I just became a trans-racial person, my new name is Two hung low”

MyBrainHurts: “Bill Clinton’s upgrade.”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, grizz1!

Here is your fancy-schmancy Award Certificates of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

For all the other caption submissions, go here and here.

Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!

~Éowyn

3 responses to “We have a winner!

  1. traildustfotm | April 3, 2018 at 1:18 pm | Reply

    Congratulations grizz1!

    And big thanks to all the funny caption writers, especially Bob,
    Bill, Silhouette, AnnEstelle, hujonwi, japoa and MyBrainHurts!

  2. Stovepipe | April 3, 2018 at 1:52 pm | Reply

    Ha Ha HA!!! I never went back to look at the other entries last week, there’s some good ones…I love the one “Viagra has met it’s Match” Ha HA HA!!!!

  3. chemtrailssuck | April 3, 2018 at 2:45 pm | Reply

    That photo makes my brain hurt!! 🙂

