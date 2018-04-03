Florida Obituaries show no Parkland school shooting deaths

From Wikipedia:

On February 14, 2018, a mass shooting occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed and seventeen more were wounded, making it one of the world’s deadliest school massacres. […] Seventeen people were killed and seventeen more were wounded.

Here are the names of the 17 individuals who were killed on February 14, 2018, in Parkland Florida:

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14 Scott Beigel, 35 Martin Duque, 14, posthumously honored by the U.S. Army with the ROTC Medal for Heroism. Nicholas Dworet, 17 Aaron Feis, 37 Jaime Guttenberg, 14 Chris Hixon, 49 Luke Hoyer, 15 Cara Loughran, 14 Gina Montalto, 14 Joaquin Oliver, 17 Alaina Petty, 14, posthumously honored by the U.S. Army with the ROTC Medal for Heroism. Meadow Pollack, 18 Helena Ramsay, 17 Alex Schachter, 14 Carmen Schentrup, 16 Peter Wang, 15, posthumously honored by the U.S. Army with the ROTC Medal for Heroism. On February 20 , he was awarded a rare posthumous admission to the United States Military Academy.

Florida Obituaries is part of Tributes.com, which describes itself as:

Tributes.com is the online source for current local and national obituary news and a supportive community where friends and family can come together during times of loss and grieving to honor the memories of their loved ones with lasting personal tributes.

According to Florida Obituaries:

None of the above 17 names is among those who had died in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, 2018 or in the days after.

There was only one death in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, 2018: Alice Levenson.

There were two deaths in Parkland, FL, between February 14 and March 7, 2018: John Maginnis, who died on Feb. 16. Norman Goldstein, who died on March 7.



Here’s a screenshot of the Florida Obituaries page, showing the date (4/3/2018) and time (8:06 AM)when I took the screenshot (click image to enlarge):

Notice the box on the webpage and in the screenshot that allows you to search for a particular name?

I did just that, and conducted a search, using the date range of “last 90 days,” for each of the 17 individuals who allegedly was shot to death on February 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida. In each case, I got the same result:

No results were found using your search criteria, so we increased the date range to ‘2000 to present’ and removed the city.

I repeated the search for all 17 names, this time changing the date range from “last 90 days” to “Date of Death: All”. In each case, I got the same result:

No results were found using your search criteria

There is a Martin Guillermo Duque who died in Miami, Florida, but he was 76 years old and the date of death was July 30, 2013.

