Florida Obituaries show no Parkland school shooting deaths

On February 14, 2018, a mass shooting occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed and seventeen more were wounded, making it one of the world’s deadliest school massacres. […] Seventeen people were killed and seventeen more were wounded.
Here are the names of the 17 individuals who were killed on February 14, 2018, in Parkland Florida:
- Alyssa Alhadeff, 14
- Scott Beigel, 35
- Martin Duque, 14, posthumously honored by the U.S. Army with the ROTC Medal for Heroism.
- Nicholas Dworet, 17
- Aaron Feis, 37
- Jaime Guttenberg, 14
- Chris Hixon, 49
- Luke Hoyer, 15
- Cara Loughran, 14
- Gina Montalto, 14
- Joaquin Oliver, 17
- Alaina Petty, 14, posthumously honored by the U.S. Army with the ROTC Medal for Heroism.
- Meadow Pollack, 18
- Helena Ramsay, 17
- Alex Schachter, 14
- Carmen Schentrup, 16
- Peter Wang, 15, posthumously honored by the U.S. Army with the ROTC Medal for Heroism. On February 20, he was awarded a rare posthumous admission to the United States Military Academy.
Florida Obituaries is part of Tributes.com, which describes itself as:
Tributes.com is the online source for current local and national obituary news and a supportive community where friends and family can come together during times of loss and grieving to honor the memories of their loved ones with lasting personal tributes.
According to Florida Obituaries:
- None of the above 17 names is among those who had died in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, 2018 or in the days after.
- There was only one death in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, 2018: Alice Levenson.
- There were two deaths in Parkland, FL, between February 14 and March 7, 2018:
- John Maginnis, who died on Feb. 16.
- Norman Goldstein, who died on March 7.
Here’s a screenshot of the Florida Obituaries page, showing the date (4/3/2018) and time (8:06 AM)when I took the screenshot (click image to enlarge):
Notice the box on the webpage and in the screenshot that allows you to search for a particular name?
I did just that, and conducted a search, using the date range of “last 90 days,” for each of the 17 individuals who allegedly was shot to death on February 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida. In each case, I got the same result:
No results were found using your search criteria, so we increased the date range to ‘2000 to present’ and removed the city.
I repeated the search for all 17 names, this time changing the date range from “last 90 days” to “Date of Death: All”. In each case, I got the same result:
No results were found using your search criteria
There is a Martin Guillermo Duque who died in Miami, Florida, but he was 76 years old and the date of death was July 30, 2013.
H/t Tony Mead
seems to be a common occurrence with these “shootings”:
“dead” people without obituaries
Is it just a coincidence two mass shootings happened in Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s district?
Once again…..
Things that make you go, hum……
Honestly, nothing shocks me anymore. I am no longer comfortable in my own country. I am more comfortable in the mountains of Iraq with my Kurdish brothers.
We’ve been ruminating over this little factoid as well. Where are all the funeral photos/videos? Tell me the media wouldn’t be interested in a lot of coffins and tearful goodbyes……
Is this tribute being PC or are there no obits in the local rags? Are life insurance payouts public knowledge? Any way to follow the money? How about funerals homes? I don’t think there is any dead guy/funeral home privileged speech. A lot of times you can look at Funeral home websites and see who they’ve been planting.
In the areas I’ve lived in my life there are requirements for public death announcements. This only makes sense if you realize that people often have debts or other obligations that creditors or other interested parties may wish to know.
In the current day and age, few people care to post obituaries in the dying newspaper industry, particularly when many newspapers charge for them. Have you tried looking at Social Secirity death notices. They are more inclisive.
Our local paper runs the coroners report every six weeks or so. It then lists every death, within the county for that period.
Florida Obituaries and Tribute.com areONLINE, not print media, obits.
As for SS death notices, Social Security Administration changed its policy on the public’s access to its Death Master File. On the website of the Social Security Administration, it says beginning March 27, 2014, the public can have only “limited access” to its Death Master File. To gain access to the DMF, we the American people must now jump through several hoops:
One must be “certified” (via having one’s application approved) to be granted “limited access”.
Only certain people are eligible to be “certified”. One must have a “legitimate” fraud prevention interest, or have a “legitimate” business purpose pursuant to a law, governmental rule, regulation, or fiduciary duty in order to be certified under the program. (The critical word “legitimate” is undefined, which means Social Security Administration’s bureaucrats decide what “legitimate” means.)
Those who are “certified” for access to the Death Master File must pay a hefty annual per-person subscription fee of $995.
Then there’s this cover-their-posterior all-purpose qualifier by Social Security Administration:
“This [Death Master] file includes the following information on each decedent, if the data are available to the SSA: social security number, name, date of birth, date of death. The SSA does not have a death record for all persons; therefore, SSA does not guarantee the veracity of the file. Thus, the absence of a particular person is not proof this person is alive.”
I believe SS changed its policy to limit public access to its Death Master File because of Sandy Hook.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2014/09/26/no-one-died-in-sandy-hook-testimony-from-social-security-death-master-file/
Nothing suspicious here….., eh wot?
Dr Eowyn . . . . This is a fabulous post, you have hit the ball out of the stadium with this one!
Although this news does not come as a great surprise to the majority of us. It never the less is distressing on a level that goes off the chart. The very fact that these Deep State characters would on a perpetual basis continue to orchestrate these false flags and stir up, particularly those on the left, who are mentally unstable at best. This causes the situation where our nation is continually in an orchestrated state of upheaval.
I can already tell, I am working up to being mighty pissed off today, what with news such as this. Even though its not unexpected news.
We know the deep state will choose to sacrifice or not sacrifice innocent citizens to push their agendas. So, did they or did they not in this situation? The evidence we have so far is leaning toward no one died in my opinion. Given the inconsistencies with little Hogg and his parents, the shooter, the stand down by police, sheriff, school resource officer, the reported timeline, the deletion of opposing videos and interviews, the showboating of little Hogg and the 3 other students and evidence of preparations to hold the huge rally in the large cities before the shooting occurred (I read this somewhere but can’t remember the source), what do you all think? I wish we could find one sure method to follow when these false flag psy-ops occur so we’d quickly know the truth.
You’ll likely never know the complete truth, but you will know the truth simply by normal reasoning. How many of these ‘events’ do we need to experience wherein much of the information is contradictory and utterly improbable to make a decision? And ultimately, it doesn’t matter whether we know every, single detail. The agenda moves ahead whether we know the details or not. One of their main weapons against us is to have us arguing over details for months and years on end until we have exhausted ourselves. By then, they’ve taken multiple 2 steps forward and 1 step back.
Yes in SHES we were told that normal protocols had to be suspended “under the circumstances’. Routine records were not available. Laws were passed to punish people for sharing what was once public information.
None of these actions or excuses made sense in a practical way. As we’ve said many times here, we are now at a point where they no longer attempt to justify their actions. They just demand that we accept their stories.
They are obviously lying. If we are at a point where we cannot determine accurately whether 17 public school students were murdered and another 17 (16? The number keeps changing, were wounded), what does that say?
There are death certificates, notices in newspapers, etc., that are all necessary and normal. We have reached a point where we are more secretive and deceptive than the former USSR ever was.
We knew this would happen right after 911 and the passage of the “Patriot Act”. Well, it is here in full blossom.
Exactly. Of course the fact that we do not know is a real issue. In this case it appears not. This one looks like a pure drill. Of course, I could be wrong. Either way, it isn’t the central issue. It may be horrible in its implications, but it isn’t what makes or breaks a fraud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good morning- another day in the masonic hood.
ALL these names are very STRANGE. Numerical code names
which transmits the obvious to those in the know.
THE EVIL IS WITHOUT MEASURE. PLANNED-EXECUTED-DELIVERED. Obviously the book of “REVELATION”.
Chemtrails for 20 years…no one has an excuse.
“ALL these names are very STRANGE. Numerical code names”
Please explain.
I checked Legacy.com for Parkland Florida…Not one single match to the alleged shooting victims.
http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/local/florida/parkland-obituaries
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure when they are released, but when the FBI Crime Stats came out, Newtown Ct had zero deaths. I checked, it only goes to 2017 so far.
https://ucr.fbi.gov/ucr-publications
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, I’d say that’s a bit strange. Of course I suppose they could falsify records if they liked. Why would anyone restrict access to death records? Don’t these agencies work for “us”?
I’m so glad you posted this. I was thinking about it last night while commenting on other aspects of this latest operation. I was thinking back to SHES and the attempts to obstruct normal access to public records.
I remember the alleged families who just couldn’t get enough media attention wringing their hands and demanding that the public not be allowed access to official records. At the heart of it all was the desire to control the narrative.
I still maintain that if you can get away with telling everyone that you did autopsies in the parking lot and left the victims lie in a school all night while not allowing their parents to see them, you can get away with anything.
In the Las Vegas one we had ambulances told to wait while pickups delivered “victims” to the hospital. The drivers were invited in to assist the medics in their treatment. Sure!
Are we really this stupid or have we become so cowed that we fear demanding accountability for these frauds upon the public? They would be more believable if they switched to aliens from Outer Space attacks. That way we at least wouldn’t have a baseline to know what normal is.
As usual, you don’t see “reporters” scouring the area talking to anybody. No, you see those interviews confined to pre-selected participants. This is all make believe.
None of this would be possible if not for the obliging, complicit media.
Indeed. I remember way back when the regulations that used to prevent this began to tumble. This was predicted way back then. It is no surprise to me why we’ve gotten to this pass.
This was absolutely deliberate. They can’t work their magic if they have watchdogs.
Imagine if there were no Internet and the Alternative Media . . . .
I can, easily. There wasn’t for most of my life. I suspect we’ll get there again. They don’t like our having instant communication.
Back in the day one would subscribe to publications and visit the library. If you wanted to comment on something you had to write letters. It took a long time and was only read by aficionados.
I did find funeral pictures and a story for one victim. http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/parkland/florida-school-shooting/fl-sp-school-shooting-chris-hixon-funeral-20180221-story.html
Here is another funeral http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/parkland/florida-school-shooting/fl-florida-school-shooting-aaron-feis-funeral-20180222-story.html
So this account has 17 dead. I guess if you can write a shooting you can write a funeral.
Here is another menton of a funeral. The funeral for Scott Beigel will be on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Temple Beth El, 333 SW 4th Ave., Boca Raton.
A funeral for a student. http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/broward/parkland/florida-school-shooting/fl-florida-school-shooting-nick-dworet-memorial-20180221-story.html
So the families can afford elaborate funerals and memorials, but not an online obituary?
I’ll guarantee they were closed caskets.
