Eating Tide Pods is so passé, teens are now snorting and pulling condoms through their nose

Carmen Llona reports for Fox News, April 2, 2018, that “teens” in pursuit of Internet fame have moved from ingesting Tide Pods to a new fad — snorting a condom up one nostril, inhaling, then pulling the condom through the nose down the throat, and out of the mouth.

Like other viral fads, this one has been around for years unbeknown to us, but is just now catching fire on social media, mostly via YouTube.

Health authorities warn that the new “game” poses a real risk and can kill you.

In a column for Forbes, Dr. Bruce Y. Lee, associate professor of international health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, warns that anything that goes up one’s nose “can damage the sensitive inner lining of your nose, cause an allergic reaction, or result in an infection. The condom could easily get stuck in your nose or your throat, blocking your breathing or causing you to choke. Even if you manage to successfully pull the condom out through your mouth, inhaling a condom up your nose would be very uncomfortable and potentially quite painful. Would it really be worth all that just to get more likes and views?”

Forbes cites two cases reviewed in medical journals in which women accidentally swallowed condoms and developed ailments ranging from pneumonia to appendicitis.

Watch the disgusting video below of three “teens” performing the pull-condom-from-nose “game”:

The condom snorting fad follows a recent trend of “teens” eating Tide Pods and encouraging or daring others to do the same. “The Tide Pod Challenge” has resulted in poison centers reporting 142 incidents just in January, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers (AAPCC).

But America has elevated “teens” to being opinion leaders on gun control.

So who really are the fools?

