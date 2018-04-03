Chicago Police warn of man who exposed himself in Target women’s restroom

Bound to happen when you allow “transgender” customers to freely use whichever bathroom suits them.

From Chicago Tribune: Chicago police issued a warning about a man who exposed himself in front of a child in a women’s restroom in a Target store in the South Loop neighborhood.

The incident happened around 4:05 p.m. March 25 in a Target store in the 1100 block of South Clark Street.

Police said a woman was watching her child in a restroom at Target when a man entered insisting that he needed to use the restroom. He pushed his way into a stall where the child was and exposed his genitals before fleeing the scene.

He was described as black with a dark complexion and between 30 to 40 years of age. He is between 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs between 170 to 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, a dark colored hat, gray pants and sunglasses, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact detectives at 312-747-8380.

