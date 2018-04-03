Chicago Police warn of man who exposed himself in Target women’s restroom

Target's new transgender bathroom

Bound to happen when you allow “transgender” customers to freely use whichever bathroom suits them.

From Chicago Tribune: Chicago police issued a warning about a man who exposed himself in front of a child in a women’s restroom in a Target store in the South Loop neighborhood.

The incident happened around 4:05 p.m. March 25 in a Target store in the 1100 block of South Clark Street.

Police said a woman was watching her child in a restroom at Target when a man entered insisting that he needed to use the restroom. He pushed his way into a stall where the child was and exposed his genitals before fleeing the scene.

He was described as black with a dark complexion and between 30 to 40 years of age. He is between 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs between 170 to 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, a dark colored hat, gray pants and sunglasses, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact detectives at 312-747-8380.

4 responses to “Chicago Police warn of man who exposed himself in Target women’s restroom

  1. Dr. Eowyn | April 3, 2018 at 7:35 am | Reply

    Don’t say we hadn’t warned ya.

    That woman should be charged with child abuse for bringing her child to Target and using the store’s all-gender rest room.

    #BoycottTarget

  2. MomOfIV | April 3, 2018 at 7:38 am | Reply

    “He pushed his way into a stall where the child was and exposed his genitals before fleeing the scene.”
    if my child was using the bathroom and some perv walked in, he would not make it past my foot to get to my child….period.

  3. Disgusted | April 3, 2018 at 7:45 am | Reply

    Hold the Target CEO responsible for incidents attributable to their bathroom policy.

