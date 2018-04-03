Active Shooter at Youtube Headquarters

http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/04/03/gunshots-reported-at-youtube-headquarters-in-california.html
Okay, what’s the likelihood this is a false flag?
It’s right in the belly of the beast, Youtube headquarters. What better way to totally control the narrative than to stage it on home turf? Maybe this is the next trend, soon to be followed by staged shootings at CNN.
Who will emerge as the new Youtube Hogg star?
Call me cynical, but I am expecting a fully prepared street theater performance this week, milking this thing for all it’s worth.
It’s 4:48 PM EST. I predict that within one hour the Democrat hopefulls will begin grandstanding, and demanding the confiscation of all civilian firearms.
yeah I got notified via memory hole blog. I saw article today at whatdoesitmean.com where Russia has arrested 3 university students employed by Google for passing military maps – classified info
Pretty darn unlikely, I’d reckon. Although, the way they’ve been behaving lately…….., who knows?
I don’t know why they just don’t change their name to GooTube.
Reading the communist inspired liberal rag that a relative of mine gets, these programmed “journalists” are either too dumb or too indoctrinated (or both) to realize that they’re proposing the selling out of our country and what is left of our ‘freedoms’ to what all communist despots love- weapon control of the populace. None of them have enough brain cells left to study real history of the communist states where the result of disarming the people is mass starvation and death. Of course the communists who control our “educational system” make sure they never learned about communism/socialism and their true agendas.
Gun control is code for people control.
It’s sad to see how hypnotized these journalists really are. Once in power, the Zionist controlled NWO freemasons will get them too, traditionally the tyrants go after everyone- even those who helped them into power.
The devil has no loyalties.
Yep. Just the few photos I’ve already seen look “Sandy Hook”-fake<I/I> to me. People wandering in the streets outside with their hands raised for no reason, etc. Stupid stuff!
~ D-FensDogG
STMcC Presents ‘BATTLE OF THE BANDS’
Hmmm…. formatting went buggy on me there.
~ D-FensDogG
Yup, the gun grabbers are on a roll. They’re not going to give up at this point .. their dum-dums are lined up and ready for what’s to come.
Surely this would have to be the most video documented event ever, considering the location of the crisis/exercise/drill,or what ever. But just what will we see, or be allowed to see?
I dunno…. if this one was a “FalseFlag” they really blew it.
Female shooter ( no ” toxic masculinity ” ) then shoots herself …in a gun free zone.
No one dead but the female shooter.
