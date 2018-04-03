Active Shooter at Youtube Headquarters

http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/04/03/gunshots-reported-at-youtube-headquarters-in-california.html

Okay, what’s the likelihood this is a false flag?

It’s right in the belly of the beast, Youtube headquarters. What better way to totally control the narrative than to stage it on home turf? Maybe this is the next trend, soon to be followed by staged shootings at CNN.

Who will emerge as the new Youtube Hogg star?

Call me cynical, but I am expecting a fully prepared street theater performance this week, milking this thing for all it’s worth.

It’s 4:48 PM EST. I predict that within one hour the Democrat hopefulls will begin grandstanding, and demanding the confiscation of all civilian firearms.

