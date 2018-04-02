MYOB: Restaurant workers tell A-listers to shove it after call for higher wages

sarah jessica parker and reese witherspoon

Super-wealthy SJWs not wanted…

Stick to worrying about your agents fighting for your own MASSIVE salaries.

From NY Post: Sarah Jessica Parker, Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman and more than a dozen other A-listers were told to shove it by 500 restaurant workers in New York who signed an open letter to the actresses.

The missive is a response to a letter that the Hollywood elites sent to Gov. Cuomo asking him to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers.

“You’ve been misled that we earn less than minimum wage and that we’re somehow helpless victims of sexual harassment,” the restaurants’ workers said in their letter, which was organized by Maggie Raczynski, an Outback Steakhouse bartender in Clifton Park, NY. “Thank you for your concern. But we don’t need your help and we’re not asking to be saved,” they wrote.

Cuomo is considering raising the minimum wage for tipped workers, which is as much as $8.65 in the city for restaurant workers, to be equal to the regular minimum wage, which is rising to $15 by 2020.

“The cost of food is going to go up and the number of servers is going to go down,” Raczynski told The Post.

DCG

One response to “MYOB: Restaurant workers tell A-listers to shove it after call for higher wages

  1. phoenix | April 2, 2018 at 10:43 am | Reply

    I am still waiting for these pontificators to put their money where their mouth/opinion is. That is…. for one of them to walk on the set of their latest project (for which they are being paid multi-million dollars) and tell all the participants that they are sharing their mega-buck salary so that all get an equal recompense. … still holding my breath.

    Like

