California Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu threatens mass civil unrest if Trump fires Mueller

Inspired in part by Watergate, in 1978 Congress passed the Ethics in Government Act, which among other things established formal rules for the appointment of a special prosecutor or counsel. With the expiration of the independent counsel authority in 1999, the Department of Justice under Attorney General Janet Reno promulgated regulations for the future appointment of special counsels. As of 2017, these regulations remain in effect as 28 CFR section 600. (Wikipedia)
28 CFR 600.1 states:
“The Attorney General, or in cases in which the Attorney General is recused, the Acting Attorney General, will appoint a Special Counsel when he or she determines that criminal investigation of a person or matter is warranted….”
The independent counsel law originally enacted in the Ethics in Government Act did not allow independent counsels appointed under the law to be removed except under specific circumstances such as wrongdoing or incapacitation. This law is no longer in effect.
The current special counsel regulations specify that:
The Special Counsel may be disciplined or removed from office only by the personal action of the Attorney General. The Attorney General may remove a Special Counsel for misconduct, dereliction of duty, incapacity, conflict of interest, or for other good cause, including violation of Departmental policies. The Attorney General shall inform the Special Counsel in writing of the specific reason for their removal.”
The Attorney General works for the President of the United States, which means that the President can fire a special prosecutor, such as Robert Mueller who, in the nearly 11 months since he was appointed on May 17, 2017 to investigate Russian collusion with Trump in the 2016 election, has found no evidence of such a collusion.
But Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), like other Demonrat outlaws, refuses to abide by the special counsel regulations. Instead, Lieu attempts to intimidate and bully President Trump by threatening “widespread civil unrest” if Trump fires Mueller.
Chuck Ross reports for Daily Caller that on March 19, 2018, Lieu told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes:
“If the president does go ahead and fire Robert Mueller, we would have people take to the streets. I believe there would be widespread civil unrest because Americans believe the rule of law is paramount. I think you’re going have protests and marches and rallies and sit-ins. I believe Americans would not stand for the firing of Robert Mueller.”
~Eowyn
Aren’t we all sick of these anti-Americans who want to destroy the laws of the country? Aren’t we just over it all? Really, this jerk thinks that Trump must be guilty of something and has no care for the taxpayer funds being spent by these Clinton loving and controlled slime. Gawd but I am just so danged sick of this crap. RULE OF LAW NEEDS A BIG COMEBACK
Yep. Maybe we could pick him up in the sweep for ignoring federal laws. It’s a perfect opportunity to purge California of communists.
I fully agree. Maybe ole Ted would be happier back in Taiwan, where was born.
If I remember correctly this isn’t the first time ole Ted has bucked the admin.
This just burns me to a bloody crisp! Here you have a self-righteous POS Demorat who is just aching to continue piddling the American taxpayers money down the drain. Eleven months and we have not one whiff of collusion on the part of Trump. But his horse’s _____, claims he will have the American people out in the streets over a lack of American justice. Mueller, who is a proven criminal, if you look at his past deeds while practicing law, brought together one of the most biased groups of people to ever convene in one place to consider one matter — so many of these people are criminals themselves. I can only imagine that Mr Lieu is of the criminal variety himself.
I am sick and tired of having our monies spent on this particular fishing trip — without catching so much as a minnow. Why not get rid of this Special Council. Convene another one with a man who is a man or woman of honor and let’s start looking at Killary, Slick Willie, Obummer, Mueller, both of the previous AG’s, all the top people in the DOJ and the FBI. I have little doubt that if there were a Special Council convened to delve into all these folks, we would enough things to look into to take us into the year 2025.
Isn’t there some statute that would govern this dumb ass from inciting rioting in the streets. If he follows through with these threats, he needs to be jailed. It is high time that all these dillweeds who threaten the peace, tranquility, and preservation of our government and our Constitution be jailed for their actions.
I find that I am feeling rather hostile this evening. Thank you for the chance to vent!!!
Amen, vent away. After all his time. We know if Mueller funds anything now, it will be manufactured. I think he has now gone the route of trying to finding any iota of evidence on anyone near Trump in order to threaten and coerce them into turning in Trump.
If I hear one more time what an upright and ethical guy this POS is, I may scream.
Dear Dr Eowyn .. . . Please have mercy on me and dig me out of the ditch. In the second paragraph, second line, the word “within” should read “without” catching . . . Thank you so much!
Done! 🙂
Says who? He doesn’t count. He’s on his way to jail – or did he weasel out of it?
Jail? I think you’re confusing Lieu with someone else.
Don’t get my hopes up. Do you know something I don’t?
We’ve all been pretty patient with Sessions.
Horowitz’ IG report needs to come out ASAP, and once done, Sessions needs to do something with Mueller or move on.
Sundance @ CTH (who is right more often than wrong) has been hinting that Sessions has been at work behind the scenes, as witnessed with the Utah prosecutor, but at some point there has to be an end to Mueller’s aimless witch hunt. It’s gathering information to be used against Trump in 2020. You know it, I know it, everybody on the planet knows it. They found NOTHING with the BS “Russians” charge, and the FISA warrant starting it all was ILLEGAL. Why has the fishing expedition not been halted?
Disgusted, I agree with you, we’ve been more than patient with Sessions, it’s time for him to go when he says we don’t need a 2nd special counsel…what? But I’ll tell you something about Sundance. I used to read them all the time at CTH, and then saw that even when Trump was wrong they covered for him, that’s not journalistic integrity. As well, anyone who disagrees with them or posts something from another article that adds to or disagrees with what they’ve posted, they cut you off from commenting. It’s happened to several people I know.
You won’t see that happening on this blog because Dr. E takes all kinds of comments and will spell the truth out to them. Same goes for other bloggers and for me on my blog.
If you refuse to learn more, or refuse to see another side when both parties are conservatives, then you’re the same as the leftists…my way or the highway, no one else’s viewpoint counts.
So no, I’ll stick with reading websites like FOTMs and others rather than ever going back to Sundance even when he is really spot on…
The only real criminals that Mueller has exposed are those of the Dem-wit persuasion, i.e. Peter Strozk, Lisa Page, and Andy McCabe. This piece of garbage, Ted Lieu, has made this same threat several times. That is a guarantee that he has much to hide. I look forward to seeing exactly what it is.
Yeah. I see that the nitwits actually about doubled McCabe’s target funding on the Go Fund Me site. How stupid. He’s getting his retirement plus a little 500K bonus. What a bunch of idiots. Who says crime doesn’t pay?
From Key Wiki, “According to the Communist Party USA’s Peoples World:
‘The heavily Jewish Los Angeles 33rd District that sent Henry Waxman to Congress for forty years until his recent retirement announcement has gone to the equally progressive Ted Lieu, who won with over 58 percent of the vote against a Jewish Republican with pronounced pro-Israel sympathies.’”
Let’s hope Lieu and the Progressive Democrats of America (Bernie Sanders, pres) do foment insurrection in the streets to prove once and for all that Republicans in Congress are the best enemy big money Democrats can buy. The first words out of either Ryan or McConnell’s mouth will be that we have to meet these communists halfway.
Ted Lieu probably hasn’t read the Constitution and the oath he swore to uphold the laws of the country and protect the people
Sounds like Ted Lieu is planning to break the law when he calls for unrest. Lieu needs to read Article III – Section 3 which states treason against the U.S., shall consist only in levying war against them or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort. Sounds like Lieu wants to start a war. This Lieu character needs to be kicked out of office.
kpmmonsentsjane
I’m pretty sure he sees himself as serving his masters. Those aren’t us.
Agreed.
All I’ll say is bring it on!!!
Lieu stated: “I believe there would be widespread civil unrest because Americans believe the rule of law is paramount. I think you’re going have protests and marches and rallies and sit-ins. I believe Americans would not stand for the firing of Robert Mueller.”
Lieu is correct. Americans will sit and watch sports for it, unless they’re a rent-a-mob.
I say, let’s conduct an experiment. Fire Mueller and he can take Sessions with him. They can rant and rave all they like. Maybe we’ll get lucky and a few of them will blow a vein.
March Update to Sealed Indictments:
6,034 new from 3/1/18 to 3/31/18
24,544 new sealed indictments entered from 10/30/17 thru 3/31/18
Attention, Democrats:
Cool. Now they need an AG to prosecute them.
Check this out. He bamboozled them on the way out:
As someone that retired from federal service let me assure you that he was and is in no danger of losing his retirement. But, I guess lying pays.
Today I heard where his wife issued a statement about how her good reputation has been lied about…..cough cough.
….Can’t say as though it matters all that much to me…..since I am sick and tired of it all…..I’m just waiting for the revolution to start.
I certainly hope Mueller spends an equal amount of time investigating the left of all those that broke so many laws and put this country into danger. I won’t hold my breath.
