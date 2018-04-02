A happy ending in Chiraq: Prohibited possessor/armed robber shot by church security guard

Posted on April 2, 2018 by | 8 Comments

good guy with a gun

A “good guy with a gun” story the agenda-driven media don’t like to report.

From WGNTV (Chicago): An investigation is underway after an attempted armed robbery suspect was shot by a church security guard.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday near a church on the 4400 block of West Maypole in West Garfield Park.

Police said a 27-year-old gunman burst into the Maypole Avenue Church of Christ and announced a robbery. He was immediately confronted by a 57-year-old security guard, who is a concealed carry cardholder.

The two exchanged gunfire, ending with the offender critically injured with multiple gunshots to the chest. He remains in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

The security guard suffered a single bullet wound to the left arm and is expected to recover.

It is unknown if anything is missing from the church. Area North is investigating.

According to CBS Chicago, the 25-year-old perp has been charged with multiple felonies including aggravated battery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

8 responses to “A happy ending in Chiraq: Prohibited possessor/armed robber shot by church security guard

  1. japoa | April 2, 2018 at 8:00 am | Reply

    As to the last paragraph ……I guess they don’t have a ” 3 strike ” law in Illinois , if they did , he would have been in jail instead of a hospital . I can’t believe what the city where I was born has sunk to . So glad I said a.m.f. 30 some odd yrs. ago .

    Liked by 3 people

  2. kommonsentsjane | April 2, 2018 at 8:19 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    Glory, glory, hallelujah.

    Good thinking. A protecter in church is good for the parishioners.

    kommonsentsjane

    Liked by 2 people

  3. MeThePeople | April 2, 2018 at 8:41 am | Reply

    Excellent

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Mad Celt | April 2, 2018 at 9:55 am | Reply

    Got a lead baptism!

    Liked by 1 person

  5. Auntie Lulu | April 2, 2018 at 10:05 am | Reply

    I would say that Security Guard was in this instance “an angel.” He stepped in and there was a good result. Sorry for being so mean . . . but, I would have preferred that the felon be DOA, or maimed to the extent that he could never perpetrate such evil on other persons ever again! Good can only prevail until we weed out all these followers of Satan.

    Liked by 1 person

  6. Stovepipe | April 2, 2018 at 10:51 am | Reply

    He was most likely a desperate drug addict, a normal, level headed person, even a heartless criminal, would never even consider robbing a Church, he would do any other crime but that. If a person has a narcotic habit, he is a total slave to the devil, and fears no consequence.

    Like

