A happy ending in Chiraq: Prohibited possessor/armed robber shot by church security guard

A “good guy with a gun” story the agenda-driven media don’t like to report.

From WGNTV (Chicago): An investigation is underway after an attempted armed robbery suspect was shot by a church security guard.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday near a church on the 4400 block of West Maypole in West Garfield Park.

Police said a 27-year-old gunman burst into the Maypole Avenue Church of Christ and announced a robbery. He was immediately confronted by a 57-year-old security guard, who is a concealed carry cardholder.

The two exchanged gunfire, ending with the offender critically injured with multiple gunshots to the chest. He remains in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

The security guard suffered a single bullet wound to the left arm and is expected to recover.

It is unknown if anything is missing from the church. Area North is investigating.

According to CBS Chicago, the 25-year-old perp has been charged with multiple felonies including aggravated battery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

