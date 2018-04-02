3D image of Shroud of Turin man: This is what Jesus looks like!

In 2015, the scientific unit of the police force in Rome, Italy, used reverse aging software to generate the face of what the man in the Shroud of Turin would look like as a 12-year-old boy. (See “The angelic face of Jesus as a 12-year-old boy”)
He is breathtakingly beautiful.
Now, a professor of mechanical and thermal measurements at the University of Padua, Dr. Giulio Fanti, has created a 3D carbon copy of Jesus from meticulous measurements of the Shroud image.
It is of an “extraordinarily beautiful” man, muscular, with “regal” “majestic” features, and nearly 6 feet tall — 7 inches taller than the average man in the Mediterranean region at the time.
Maria Teresa Martinengo reports for La Stampa (Google Translate), March 20, 2018 that Giulio Fanti leads a team of scientists who have studied the Shroud of Turin for years with the most sophisticated technologies available to science.
Based on the scientists’ measurements of the image on the Shroud, the master sculptor Sergio Rodella created a statue in plaster.
Professor Fanti explains:
“Christian tradition believes that the image that is seen on the Shroud is that of the crucified Jesus. And now science is of this opinion too. For years, using the most sophisticated 3D technologies, we have studied the image left by the body on the sheet. And the statue is the final result.
This statue is a life-size, three-dimensional representation of the Man of the Shroud, based on the millimetric measurements obtained from the shroud in which the body of Christ was wrapped after the crucifixion.
On the Shroud I counted 370 scourge wounds, without taking into consideration the lateral ones, which are not imprinted into the Shroud because it enveloped only the front and back of the body. We can therefore hypothesize Jesus suffered a total of at least 600 scourges. Moreover, the three-dimensional reconstruction has allowed us to reconstruct that at the time of death, the man of the Shroud has slumped to the right because His right shoulder was dislocated in such a severe way as to damage the nerves.
According to our studies, Jesus was a man of extraordinary beauty (“bellezza straordinaria”). Long-limbed, but very robust; almost six feet tall, while the average height of the time was around 5′ 5″; with a regal and majestic expression.
We therefore believe that we finally have an accurate picture of what Jesus was like on this earth. From now on, it will no longer be possible to portray His image without taking this work into account .”
No. If the man executed to make the image on the Shroud is of the exceptional appearance this team of scientists claims, then why was Judas paid 30 pieces of silver to point Jesus out to those arresting Him? Jesus conducted His ministry in a very public manner, so His appearance was known to thousands including those paying Judas his price. The only consistent with Scripture solution is that Jesus looked much like the average Jewish man in Roman occupied Judea roughly 2,000 years ago. The unfortunate man whose image is on the Shroud is most likely a victim of the religious relic frenzy during the Crusades.
I see you’re still peddling the fakery that the Shroud was of the 14th century. That’s been credibly disproven.
You really should do a better job of keeping up with the news:
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/04/16/new-evidence-dates-shroud-of-turin-to-time-of-christ/
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/05/05/yet-more-evidence-dating-shroud-of-turin-to-time-of-christ/
Ridiculous foolishness! The Bible clearly states Yeshua was not handsome. ISA 53:2 “For He shall grow up before Him as a tender plant, and as a root out of a dry ground. He hath no form nor comeliness, and when we shall see Him, there is no beauty that we should desire Him. ” He was from Galilee NOT European with the sharp Anglo features shown on the fake shroud. Would G-D leave an image for people to give devotion or worship to after what happened with the snake on the pole? I think not. Come out of Babylon (RCC)! You think G-D would encourage idolatry? http://www.letgodbetrue.com/bible/heresies/shroud.php
Wow, such rage! I feel sorry for you.
Daily Caller’s Joshua Gill addressed your claim that Jesus was ugly.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/03/28/university-of-padua-shroud-of-turin-jesus-christ/:
Fanti’s claims, however, challenge some popular interpretations of Christian scripture and statements from early Church Fathers concerning Jesus’s appearance. Scripture historians and scholars do not say Jesus was ugly or short, but they do say, according to scriptural descriptions like the one in Isaiah 53:2, which may or may not apply to Christ in a personal way, he was not especially attractive or tall.
“In other words, Jesus may have looked fine and been of average height so far as Isaiah 53 is concerned. He just wasn’t super-handsome or super-tall,” National Catholic Register‘s Jimmy Akin said in reference to the writings of early Christian author Origen with regard to Isaiah 53.
“There are, indeed, admitted to be recorded some statements respecting the body of Jesus having been ‘ill-favored’; not, however, ‘ignoble,’ as has been stated, nor is there any certain evidence that he was ‘little,’” Origen wrote in “Against Celsius.”
“Ignoble” in the ancient world meant “ugly” and “little” meant an unimpressive physical stature, Akin explained. However, writings like that of St. John Chrysostom in Homilies on Matthew 27:2, interpret the statement in Isaiah 53:2 to be a comparison of Christ incarnate “with the glory of his godhead, which surpasses all utterance and description,” which would not pose a problem for Fanti’s statue or claims so far as Christian scripture is concerned, Akin noted.
Great work!
Also, the radiation theory is most compelling, explaining the burnt in image on the cloth without catching fire.
Thank you for an affirmation comment. So refreshing after the two previous venomous comments.
angel wars, in a sense
Hollywood loves to glorify
spiritual warfare, but from their world of darkness
Here’s what’s wrong with the shroud of Turin man theory, the Bible says His beard was pulled out, it also says there were two linens , one for the head and one for the body. So it may have been someone else but it wasn’t Jesus. Also in 1 Corinthians 7 and 14 says it is a shame for man to have long hair.
Well, then, you’ll have to explain how the image was imprinted onto the Shroud via a “corona” nuclear flash — a technology not known to even our most advanced science.
I do think it is possible, for what ever reason/s for the image of the shroud to be exaggerated. As pleasing as it may be to visualize our Savior in such an Angelic form, it does no one justice to be so ‘liberal’ in interpreting the words (such as in Isaiah:53) in which we must place our faith. After all the power of our lord is not in his physical body.
