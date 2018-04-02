3D image of Shroud of Turin man: This is what Jesus looks like!

In 2015, the scientific unit of the police force in Rome, Italy, used reverse aging software to generate the face of what the man in the Shroud of Turin would look like as a 12-year-old boy. (See “The angelic face of Jesus as a 12-year-old boy”)

He is breathtakingly beautiful.

Now, a professor of mechanical and thermal measurements at the University of Padua, Dr. Giulio Fanti, has created a 3D carbon copy of Jesus from meticulous measurements of the Shroud image.

It is of an “extraordinarily beautiful” man, muscular, with “regal” “majestic” features, and nearly 6 feet tall — 7 inches taller than the average man in the Mediterranean region at the time.

Maria Teresa Martinengo reports for La Stampa (Google Translate), March 20, 2018 that Giulio Fanti leads a team of scientists who have studied the Shroud of Turin for years with the most sophisticated technologies available to science.

Based on the scientists’ measurements of the image on the Shroud, the master sculptor Sergio Rodella created a statue in plaster.

Professor Fanti explains:

“Christian tradition believes that the image that is seen on the Shroud is that of the crucified Jesus. And now science is of this opinion too. For years, using the most sophisticated 3D technologies, we have studied the image left by the body on the sheet. And the statue is the final result. This statue is a life-size, three-dimensional representation of the Man of the Shroud, based on the millimetric measurements obtained from the shroud in which the body of Christ was wrapped after the crucifixion. On the Shroud I counted 370 scourge wounds, without taking into consideration the lateral ones, which are not imprinted into the Shroud because it enveloped only the front and back of the body. We can therefore hypothesize Jesus suffered a total of at least 600 scourges. Moreover, the three-dimensional reconstruction has allowed us to reconstruct that at the time of death, the man of the Shroud has slumped to the right because His right shoulder was dislocated in such a severe way as to damage the nerves. According to our studies, Jesus was a man of extraordinary beauty (“bellezza straordinaria”). Long-limbed, but very robust; almost six feet tall, while the average height of the time was around 5′ 5″; with a regal and majestic expression. We therefore believe that we finally have an accurate picture of what Jesus was like on this earth. From now on, it will no longer be possible to portray His image without taking this work into account .”

