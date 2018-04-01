Security guards evict man for confronting Joe Biden about his pedophilia

Last Tuesday, March 27, 2018, former VP Joe Biden spoke at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, Long Island University (LIU).
Biden engaged in a “conversation” with former Congressman Steve Israel (D-NY), who is Chairman of LIU’s Global Institute.
A brave man in the audience stood up and confronted Biden, asking:
“Why did you molest all those girls on C-SPAN, at the Senate ceremonial swearing in? Why did you molest those girls? It’s all over YouTube.”
Someone in the audience yells, “Get out of here.”
To jeers from the audience, the man asks Biden, “Do you deny it?”
Addressing the audience, the man says, “Just look it up on YouTube! Molesting children. Right on YouTube. Look it up! Look it up!”
As he’s led away by security guards, the man yells to Biden: “You’re a pedophile!”
Led outside the Center for the Performing Arts, a campus police officer grills the man, demanding to know his name and see his driver’s license.
The man says his name is Howard Caplan and that he has the First Amendment right (to free speech), to which the officer says no, Caplan doesn’t have First Amendment rights because he’s on private property.
The officer demands to see Howard’s ID, where he lives (Philadelphia), how he “got here,” and whether he has a car there. Caplan says no, and that he took public transportation (Long Island railroad).
Caplan asks the officer if he’s seen the video (of Biden groping young girls). The officer replies, “I’m not interested in that.”
The officer looks at Howard’s ID, then says, “We’ll have somebody drive you to the bus stop to the train station.”
This is one of the videos on YouTube showing Biden, at the Senate swearing in ceremony, repeatedly groping young girls. The girls display their discomfort at being groped.
And here’s a GIF of then-Senator Jeff Sessions swatting Biden’s hand away from a young girl (Sessions’ granddaughter?).
Howard Caplan is a Pizzagate political activist.
Last December, he heckled Hillary Clinton when she promoted her book at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia. For that, as in Long Island University, Caplan was also
escorted out evicted from the premises. (Gateway Pundit)
See also:
- AG Jeff Sessions knows Joe Biden is a pedophile
- Joe Biden tells 13-year-old girl he’s ‘horny’
- Vice President Joe Biden likes to swim nude in front of female Secret Service agents
- Joe Biden in India, claims he’s part-Indian
~Eowyn
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
For your information.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLiked by 2 people
We had a ‘Funny Uncle’ in our family. We were always reminded not to be alone with him. Liked little kids a little too much. Didn’t get any mail at home. Had a post office box. I remember him looking kinda creepy. Everybody tried to look the other way as long as somebody had an eye on him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Howard Caplan = USA HERO.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Howard Caplan = Arkancide soon, no doubt…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or, he’ll be indicted on some trumped up charges like Michael Egan (the former child vic of Bryan Singer).
LikeLiked by 1 person
The people who were in the audience for Creepy Joe’s speech probably don’t have any qualms about Joe or anyone else being a pedophile. I can’t imagine anyone with any principles attending one of his speeches.😎
LikeLiked by 5 people
What could Shotgun Joe POSSIBLY say that would remotely interest me?
LikeLiked by 2 people
In a sense, he’s the face of the Democrats. A smiling clown. He smiles while he feels up little girls on camera? He smiles while he poses with bikers’ and gropes one of them’s old lady? How does he stay alive?
Look at Hillary. She’s as evil as the day is long. She can’t open her mouth without offending someone. Nothing she says is the truth. But there she is, like the rest of them, useless as boobs on a boar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha! Sure, even Sessions slapped his hand away from his granddaughter. Everyone knows what Biden is. Not only did he plagiarize a Brit’s speech in 1988, and get exposed for it by Maureen Dowd, but he loves to use the “F” word in public, AND…he likes to touch little girls and even women way too much. Remember the airport scene with Hillary and she couldn’t get his hands off her. Oy this guy is just a deep sick lech. I wouldn’t let this guy near a granddaughter of mine, no matter her age, baby to adulthood.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Looks like campus police officer values his job more than pursuing the truth. Shame in him for being not available to protect those that can’t protect themselves. Some people do tend to avoid things that make them uncomfortable. Howard Caplan did the right thing, thank you sir.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Looks like the Cops are Democrats!
LikeLike
Probably. He’s probably a rent-a-cop or an off-duty cop. Private property does not take away anyone’s right to speak. Of course, in a private gathering they can remove you.
I don’t know what he would do if he just refused to answer his questions. I would.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The rent-a-cop demorat-do-as-I-say-to-keep alive (or keep your job) variety, no doubt.
LikeLike
I’m a big fan of stuff like this. I think they should be chased through the streets. Instead they get feted everywhere they go. If Biden visited your home you’d have to count the silverware.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President should give him a Medal for doing what he does. SOME day he’ll get America to understand what a big deal this is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My biggest concern, especially from what I’ve watched lately, is the fact that they love him, even all the gun grabber kids, in the past couple weeks, they all applaud every time his name is mentioned at one of these marches/rally’s. They are going to put Biden as their 2020 front runner I’ll almost guarantee. Howard Caplan is a Hero in my book….Here’s an Article about him from Jul 3 2017, everyone who admires him should read it….
http://www.phillyvoice.com/trump-supporter-shares-details-alleged-assault-philadelphia-march/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s another…
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/trump-voter-shouting-pizzagate-real-storms-christmas-mass-article-1.2927260
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let him run! I’m alright with the Republicans getting a free bye in 2020.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every honest person in Biden’s audience should have walked out with Mr. Caplan. That would have sent the correct message. Watching the comatose, p.c. parents during those creepy Biden’s touchy-feely ceremonies shakes my faith in humanity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, but you should consider why they were there in the first place. I wouldn’t walk across the street to pee on him if were on fire. To actually get up, travel to where he is, and sit there to listen to him means they actually like him.
I suppose its then same impulse that kept Jim Jones in business.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lophatt, I just listened to an Audio Documentary on Jones the other day! It was unbelievable, it was this really unique old show from Canada…it was so well done, most was Jones’s recordings that he made, he recorded everything, it even said that when they finally raided the place there were literally tons of recordings everywhere,. It even had audio of the actual moment they drank, he lied to them and told them right on tape that it wouldn’t hurt, everyone was screaming. They were Communists, he had daily Short Wave Radio rants and a war with all of his followers families back in San Francisco, all recorded and on this show. They had a Russian Diplomat come out to the Jungle, killed a Senator from the States too. All he constantly did was manipulate, demand, and preach Communism, a total mad man.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, to make it even weirder there is very good evidence the whole thing was financed by the CIA. I worked with a woman once who’s sister was a registered nurse and ended up in Guyana in the Kool-aid party. She was really sensitive about it.
There are many pictures of Jones with known CIA agents all over the Bay Area. They did indeed kill the Congressman. He went there to follow up on complaints that some of the followers were held there against their will.
He was trying to smuggle some of them out.
My intention in the mention was merely to point out that there’s no accounting for what people will do. Some are born suckers. Evil takes many forms and thrives on the weak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll find the show, I downloaded it onto a thumb drive, that’s how graphic it was, once you start listening you can’t stop. I’ll put the MP3 here when I get it, give me a few Minutes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m a failure, can’t find it, sorry. Would have liked to have shared it, can’t even remember what I named the file. Sorry again lophatt.
LikeLike
But Howard Caplan should reaffirm that there is hope left!
LikeLike
What a creep!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who do you all think the left is gonna run NEXT—-this old, broken-down creep of a pedophile( who was marginally qualified to even clean OR test/fire my firearms……from way back….he is the “gift that keeps on giving” politically to the right), or racist, left-of left Black Ellison ( substitute Eric Holder, who is still making up his mind)…..or, fake Native American, Warren? Is there a surprise awaiting us out there….like BARACK HUSSEIN?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No doubt there is some “shadow” politician in the wings that the evil Soros is waiting to promote. I guarantee it.
My guess is that the California AG, Xavier Becerra, is also in line for Soros to promote. After all, Becerra is totally infected with TDS.
Becerra has had contributions from Soros’ connections including Oaktree Capitol Management, DreamWorks, Charles Schwab, and Wells Fargo. https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/summary?cid=N00009774&cycle=2016
The ties between Soros and individuals of Oaktree are hard to find (thanks to Google) yet they are not (if your spend A LOT of time searching). Here’s one example: Bruce Karsh (co-chairman of Oaktree):donation to KIPP LA public schools along with the Soros Fund Charitable Donation: http://www.kippla.org/support/supporters
There are probably many other links between Soros, Becerra and Oaktree yet Google and Yahoo makes them hard to find. Here are some other links between Becerra and the evil Soros:
Son of billionaire George Soros starts progressive Jewish PAC (2015) : The PAC announced $200,000 in donations to 12 House Democrats, including Reps. Xavier Becerra (Calif.)…: http://thehill.com/blogs/239501-son-of-billionaire-george-soros-starts-progressive-jewish-pac
The Migration Policy Institute: The Transatlantic Task Force on Immigration and Integration Task Force…guess who is a member? Yep, Becerra. https://www.migrationpolicy.org/programs/transatlantic-council-migration/task-force-immigration-and-integration
And guess what evil person directly or indirectly funds the Migration Policy Institute? Take a wild guess…
I could go on and on if I chose to search within the Google and Yahoo constraints. Yet I’m done doing that now. Here’s a list though of some of the evil Soros’ connections. Bookmark for future reference:
https://www.oathkeepers.org/organizations-funded-directly-george-soros-open-society-foundations/
LikeLike
As I’ve said before, I used to give Biden the benefit of the doubt because of a severe car accident he had back in 1972; I thought the man had sustained some sort of brain injury. But after having read FOTM’s posts on Biden’s wandering hands and listening to some You Tube videos, sadly, I am convinced that he has a severe behavioral problem. I would further add that, in addition to being removed from the political realm permanently, I lean to the conviction that, absent any evidence of a crime, the man—in all seriousness—should be committed to a mental hospital.
As for Caplan, YES, he has given us all a CRINGEWORTHY moment. And THAT is what free speech and the First Amendment are all about. The security guards are but paid drones—it’s their job, I get it. But, YES, Caplan had EVERY RIGHT to induce this cringeworthy moment because he spoke the truth: There are numerous You Tube videos on Biden’s behavior. He may have been on private property, but he was in a public forum, nonetheless.
And let us not forget the malleability (and gullibility) of the mob. Seated or not, one could say they wanted to see Biden, therefor, they would shout the man down. But be that as it may, I believe their reaction would have been the exact same had Biden appeared as a surprise guest, simply because Caplan made THEM cringe. Get a load of this: Caplan’s rights DO NOT END where the feelings of the mob begin! Ditto Frankenhands!
And moving aside from the pedophile question, one has to ask: Given their venality, crime and psychopathy, HOW DARE the Clintons, or the Obamas, of the Bushes or Biden, or almost any other politician show their faces ANYWHERE?!
LikeLiked by 1 person