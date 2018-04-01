Horror on streets of Germany: State of Emergency declared as 80 men brawl with machetes

Ain’t multiculturalism grand?
From Express UK: A horrifying street battle between 80 men armed with machetes and metal pipes forcing a state of emergency to be declared in Duisburg.
Police were called to the Altmarkt area of the city over reports of the mass bawl. Officers used CS gas to control the brawling men.
The scores of men were also using telescopic batons in the fight in Druisburg, which is on the west of Germany.
Police said they were spat at and had objects hurled at them. Around 50 people were arrested and onlookers captured the brutality in shocking photos.
Those arrested refused to explain what sparked the fight and 30 people were later released.
A police official told the newspaper Der Westen: “There are three rival groups. It may be a conflict between Turks, Lebanese and Kurds. Unlike with a demonstration of that size, we do not have a contact person, nobody wants to talk to the police.”
He added: “The officers got the situation under control before it escalated.”
Between 20 to 30 people were on each side of the fight in Monday night’s incident and police said the majority of those arrested were from a Lebanese background.
The police spokesman said similar incidents had taken place the previous night and the week before. Police are looking into whether there is a connection.
you know, if it were a muslim holiday, they would be absent from the streets worshiping their “god” and their “prophet” and demanding everyone respect their “culture”……this state of emergency should be a clear demonstration to the european civilized societies that through porous borders and PC propaganda they are losing their country, their culture, their faith to savages….only through Jesus can they be saved.
There appears to be an error near the beginning of the article, listing 60, rather than 80 people.
Great job, as usual, though!
Thx, corrected!
Cultural “divershitty” for ya…we probably won’t hear a peep out of David Hagg-wash & Communist revolutionary Emma Gonzalez since guns weren’t involved.
They only march for their lives.
These animals are turning Germany into the same kind of sh*thole country they fled. The only way to control rabid animals like this is to mow them down in the streets with military grade weapons. When they are all dead Germany will return to some semblance of normalcy.
Can you tell I’m so sick of this?
Stole the words out of my mouth! 100% agree! Shoot them, and put an end to the cancer. Send them all back to their cuntries” (not a typo) and good riddance.
And after they are all shot and 80 Jewish lawyers pick up their flag and continue the charge on the legal front can they be shot as well?
German men have been emasculated….
Libyan President Moammar Gadaffi warned the West not to dispose of him, as a massive invasion of the European Continent by Muslims would follow.
Hillary Clinton, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and the CIA proceeded to do just what Gadaffi warned against, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel proceeded to supervise the invasion.
All the while Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth was nowhere to be seen; She said nothing (of note) and did nothing (of note).
The prognosis is GRIM: The Europe people knew before Barack Obama appointed Hillary Clinton Secretary of State is gone forever. The invading Muslim hordes will destroy Europe’s great cities demographically and structurally. They will bankrupt the various European nations with Cloward & Piven spending, and they will proceed to inter-marry with Europe’s women, repopulating the continent with mixed-blood children.
In a Nutshell: The Europe we used to know is gone FOREVER. The object of this Game is to EXTINCT CHRISTENDOM. In the numerical realm, the Muslim side shall win: The population is disarmed.
Hillary Clinton, Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy and Elizabeth Saxe-Gotha-Coburg should, in all Justice, stand trial for crimes against humanity. For in killing Gadaffi, they not only violated the protocol of never assassinating a head of state, but they killed a continent and lit the fuse to a coming demographic and forensic bloodbath that has begun to happen. This is a crime that has never been seen in history before, and it surpasses anything that Genghis Khan or Atilla the Hun have ever done.
