Outbreak among ‘gays’ of intestinal parasites from rimming

My results came back positive for giardia . . .

a parasite that infects the gastrointestinal system. It’s common in developing countries that don’t have clean water systems. You can contract it by ingesting or coming into contact with contaminated foods, soil, or water tainted by the feces of an infected carrier. You can also contract it from anal-oral contact. Rimming. Like I said, I love rimming. The chances are high I contracted it from a sexual partner.

My PA prescribed me an antibiotic called metronidazole to wipe the giardia from my system….

Unfortunately, however, my gastrointestinal system was free not only from giardia, but also from all the “good” bacteria that makes up my microbiome, too. The gastrointestinal system uses good bacteria to digest food, regulate nutrients, protect against pathogens, and regulate body weight. Without this good bacteria, my body was unable to digest food properly and my poop was still a soupy mess.

My doctor instructed me to take probiotics (which I found in the refrigerated section of the health department at Whole Foods). It took several months of probiotic use for my bowel movements to return to normal, but at least my health was in the clear and I felt free to return to having sex without the risk of spreading the parasite.

Fast forward to the spring of 2017. PreP had recently ushered in the second sexual revolution and everyone was now fucking each other like it was 1979. My wonderful boyfriend and I enjoyed a healthy sex life inside and outside our open relationship. Then he started experiencing stomach problems: diarrhea, bloating, stomach aches, nausea….

His results came back positive for giardia. He and I had been doing plenty of rimming….

[J]ust a few months later, summer of 2017, my boyfriend started experiencing another bout of diarrhea and stomach cramps…. This time the results came back positive for entamoeba histolytica….

Entamoeba histolytica, as it turns out, is another parasite common in developing countries spread through contaminated drinking water, poor hygiene when handling food, and…rimming….

[M]y test results had come back positive for entamoeba histolytica. I, too, would have to go on antibiotics. She prescribed two antibiotics: metronidazole, to kill the adult parasites, and paromomycin, to be taken after completing the metronidazole to destroy the parasite cysts the metronidazole couldn’t kill….

My gastrointestinal system had a severe reaction to it [paromomycin], turning every ounce of food I ate immediately into liquid. It was like a fucking magic trick. I spent the next week running to the bathroom several times a day to shit my brains out. By the end of the treatment, I was 10 pounds lighter and my gastrointestinal microbiome would have to be completely rebuilt from scratch. That meant lots and lots of probiotics….

Fast forward to November 2017 and it started all over again. I started shitting my brains out…. It was giardia….