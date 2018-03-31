WorldNetDaily

John Brennan’s president: Remembering Comrade Gus Hall

Paul Kengor reminds readers of Trump-hating ex-CIA chief’s communist background

By PAUL KENGOR

Obama CIA director John Brennan, asubject of ongoing analysis at The American Spectator, recently uncorked an epic Twitter rant. Enraged by President Trump’s words aimed at FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe,Brennan steamed at the president: “When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America … America will triumph over you.”

To read this well researched article by Paul Kengor go here:

John Brennan Communist Roots

There is much we haven’t been told about John Brennan

Worked for Obama

Converted to islam (lower case deliberate)

Supported Communist (capital C deliberate) for earlier Presidential campaign

So when we see this man launch an attack on the current President, we need to realize he has been attacking us and the American idea all along.

