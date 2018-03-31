WorldNetDaily
John Brennan’s president: Remembering Comrade Gus Hall
Paul Kengor reminds readers of Trump-hating ex-CIA chief’s communist background
By PAUL KENGOR
Obama CIA director John Brennan, asubject of ongoing analysis at The American Spectator, recently uncorked an epic Twitter rant. Enraged by President Trump’s words aimed at FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe,Brennan steamed at the president: “When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America … America will triumph over you.”
There is much we haven’t been told about John Brennan
- Worked for Obama
- Converted to islam (lower case deliberate)
- Supported Communist (capital C deliberate) for earlier Presidential campaign
So when we see this man launch an attack on the current President, we need to realize he has been attacking us and the American idea all along.
Reblogged this on Trump:The American Years and commented:
Obama was all about destroying America.Thank God we elected Donald Trump.Hope we’re ready to send in reinforcements in Nov.He needs more MAGA people in Congress.Too many are Never Trumpers.Speaker Ryan has to go-McConnell shouldn’t be too far behind him.They never stand up to the Progressives;hence the crappy Omnibus bill. Good job exposing Brennan There’s more to Brennan than meets the eye! Keep up the good fight.
Brennan’s communism and conversion to Islam have been addressed here:
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2016/10/04/cia-director-john-brennan-suspected-muslim-voted-for-the-communist-party/
