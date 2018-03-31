Georgia middle school assignment: Write a gun control letter to your congressmen

From The College Fix: A recent assignment given at a Georgia middle school shows that last weekend’s March for Our Lives and the walkouts which preceded them are not exactly all “student-led.”

According to Georgia’s teaching standards, seventh graders are supposed to be learning about Asia, Africa and the Middle East in their social studies class, but according to Blue Lives Matter teacher Corey Sanders decided to assign the following to his Hampton Middle School class:

You are trying to persuade lawmakers to have stricter gun laws to help prevent another school shooting from taking place.

For this assignment, you are writing a letter to the lawmakers of the United States. The purpose of this letter is to pressure lawmakers to have stricter gun laws in the United States. Your letter should contain at least five complete sentences. Make sure that you use proper grammatical skills when writing your letter.

Upon seeing his son’s homework, police officer William Lee said “No, you’re not doing that assignment” and proceeded to email teacher Sanders to inform him of just that.

The teacher wrote back to Lee and told him that it was fine, and that he wouldn’t mark off his son for not turning it in, he said.

“The first thing I wondered was what was their intent with these letters,” Lee said. “Were they planning to mail them?”

“And then I’d like to know how this fits into my son’s actual curriculum […] Lee said. “There’s nothing in the course curriculum about gun control.”

Lee said that a number of other parents of his son’s classmates expressed concern about the assignment; however, they hadn’t found out about it until after their children had completed it and turned it in.

“Where are these letters now?” Lee asked.

“Why are they giving this as an assignment? It has nothing to do with the curriculum that they’re supposed to be following,” the angry father said.

Lee said this isn’t the first instance of a teacher with an agenda at Hampton. He noted that a sixth grade teacher recently was recorded calling President Trump a racist and referencing Rodney King (the 1992 Los Angeles riots).

Blue Lives Matter did not receive responses to inquiries from Sanders, the Hampton principal, nor from the district superintendent.

Read the whole story here at Blue Lives Matter.

h/t Weasel Zippers

DCG

Advertisements